Captains Zach Johnson and Luke Donald will hope to lead their team to victory (Getty Images)

The Ryder Cup is back in Europe in 2023 as the biennial competition heads for a new location.

Italy will host the event for the first time.

The United States claimed a commanding 19-9 victory on home soil at Whistling Straits in 2021, winning back the trophy from Team Europe.

But the US have not won on European soil since 1993.

Here’s everything you need to know.

When and where is the 2023 Ryder Cup?

The 2023 Ryder Cup will be held from 29 September to 1 October at the Marco Simone Golf and Country Club near Rome in Italy.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom will be able to watch the Ryder Cup live on Sky Sports. Subscribers can also stream the event via the Sky Go app.

What is the schedule for the Ryder Cup?

Tuesday 26 September - Thursday 28 September: Practice days with opening ceremony on Thursday evening.

Friday 29 September: Four fourballs matches in morning, four foursomes matches in afternoon.

Saturday 30 September: Four fourballs matches in morning, four foursomes matches in afternoon.

Sunday 1 October: 12 singles matches before closing ceremony.

Who are the captains?

The 2023 Ryder Cup will feature two new captains. The United States will be led by Zach Johnson, two-time major winner and five-time player at the event, while Luke Donald will guide Europe - the Englishman replaced Henrik Stenson in the role after the Swedish player was stripped of the captaincy after electing to join LIV Golf.

Who are the vice-captains?

Europe: Thomas Bjorn, Edoardo Molinari, Nicolas Colsaerts

USA: Steve Stricker, Davis Love III

How will the Ryder Cup teams be selected?

Europe’s 12-player squad will be selected differently this year, with Donald afforded six captain’s picks, three more than his predecessor had for Whistling Straits. The six automatic selections will be comprised of three golfers apiece from the European and World points lists.

The US, meanwhile, retains the same process: six qualifiers from the Ryder Cup points list and then six players of Johnson’s choosing.