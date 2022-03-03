When will you start to miss baseball?

Jay Busbee
·4 min read

Here’s a little thought experiment. Imagine Week 1 of the NFL season was canceled. Gone. The Rams-Bengals rematch, Packers-Bears, Cowboys-Commanders (still weird to write that) … vaporized. Your fantasy season, your gambling slate, your standing Sunday afternoon Red Zone date … all pushed off one week.

There would be riots in the streets. Congress would need to convene a special session. NFL WEEK ONE CANCELED would lead every newscast, top every news site. The NFL is an American bedrock institution, and you don’t eff with the NFL.

Compare that to the reaction of the loss of a former American bedrock institution, baseball’s Opening Day. With players and owners failing to reach an accord to end the ongoing lockout, the first two series of the 2022 baseball season are gone, and with them baseball’s traditional Opening Day. (Yes, technically Opening Day is whenever the games start, whether in March or June or October. But ‘Opening Day’ is a state of mind more than a date on a calendar.)

The tired old phrase for baseball’s seemingly constant labor strife is “millionaires vs. billionaires.” It’s an easy way to demolish sympathy for either side. When you’re a thousandaire (or, like me right after college, a hundredaire on a good day), it’s tough to feel much sympathy for either the people cashing nine-figure deals or people signing their checks.

But let's leave aside the simplistic primary-colors hot takes. For an excellent breakdown of the complex issues behind this year's battle in baseball's labor war, read Zach Crizer's column on the players' true goals. And read Hannah Keyser's story on how the owners have stacked this year's lockout to ensure events broke in their favor regardless of whether games were played. That's the important context here, the inside baseball — pun very much intended — that's happening behind the scenes.

Regardless of who’s at fault, though, for fans the end result is this: there is no baseball coming when it’s scheduled to come. No hot dogs at the ballpark, no seventh-inning stretches, no tense rallies, no walkoff wins, nothing.

Let’s just say, as another thought experiment, that baseball cranks up this brinksmanship to white-hot, gear-stripping levels. When would you start to miss baseball?

Would you miss it on Opening Day, when sportswriters wax poetic and start unfurling flowery treacle about the verdant cathedrals of Fenway and Wrigley and the eternal and innocent hope that even Orioles and Marlins fans carry in their breast as the new season reaches for the springtime sunlight, or something like that?

Would you miss it when school lets out and you can take the kids to a ballgame, the way that your parents took you, hoping they’ll fall in love with the game but knowing you’ve got maybe five innings – six if you stuff them with ice cream – before they want to go home?

Would you miss it in the September heat of a pennant race, when every night involves tracking half a dozen teams, running magic numbers, pitching matchups and games-behind scenarios across the entire league?

Would you miss it in October, when the postseason is here, there’s a chill in the air, and every at-bat, every pitch can shape the story of the season?

Or would you not miss it at all?

That last one's the key point here. Every day without baseball is a day that baseball fans – and potential baseball fans – find something else to do with their time. In 2022, atomized attention spans don’t wait around for the slow, deliberate grind of labor negotiations, regardless of how necessary they might be for the financial future of the game.

Setting up a viable framework to pay players what they’re worth while permitting owners a sufficient return on their investment is a monumental fiscal challenge. But holding and keeping the attention of a public that’s grown weary of even caring about labor negotiations – or, worse, caring about the sport itself – is an existential crisis.

Baseball may not be headed toward horse racing/boxing territory, two sports that once owned the national landscape but now draw the country’s eyes a couple times a year, at most.. But the possibility of a NASCAR-like decline or an NHL-esque niche isn’t out of the realm of possibility for what was once America’s preeminent sport.

Even before the lockout, baseball was struggling with analytics grinding the game down to an unwatchable strikeout parade, unwritten rules turning the sport into a forum for the worst kind of grandstanding cranks and curmudgeons, and scandals tainting baseball’s very core. Add labor woes on top of that, and the result is something that feels a whole lot more like an obligation than a pastime.

There’s no better spot in sports than a ballpark seat, friends or family by your side, drink and dog in your hands, diamond in front of you. But fans will only stay patient for so long. Memories of ballgames past are wonderful. But fans can always find other ways to be fans, with or without baseball.

(Michael Wagstaffe / Yahoo Sports)
(Michael Wagstaffe / Yahoo Sports)

_____

Jay Busbee is a writer for Yahoo Sports. Follow him on Twitter at @jaybusbee or contact him at jay.busbee@yahoo.com.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Team Harvey's, Team Sonnet advance to PWHPA's Sonnet Showcase final

    Team Harvey's (Montreal) and Team Sonnet (Toronto) posted wins over Team Bauer (Boston) and Team Adidas (Minnesota) on Saturday at the Nepean Sportsplex in Ottawa to move into the PWHPA's Sonnet Showcase final. Laura Fortino scored in overtime to lift Toronto past Minnesota 4-3. Carolyne Prevost, Brittany Howard and Victoria Bach also found the net for Toronto. Minnesota's Sarah Potomak tied the game with less than ten seconds to go in the third period. Laura Dostaler and Annie Pankowski also sc

  • NHL draft-eligible Russian players in difficult position

    After the International Ice Hockey Federation suspended Russian and Belarusian teams from its competitions until further notice, and revoked Russia's 2023 World Junior Championship hosting rights, the Zone Time crew discuss what the sporting fallout from the war on Ukraine means for Russian playing in the NHL and those hoping to enter the league.

  • Are Matthews, Marner & Bunting the best line in hockey?

    In the last month and a half, Auston Matthews, Mitch Marner and Michael Bunting have combined for 39 goals in 17 games. Where does the Maple Leafs top line rank among the NHL's best?

  • Who won the first Arnold Cup?

    At the very first edition of the Arnold Clark Cup, who won the competition and what even is this tournament?

  • Waacking on the world stage: Montreal dancer choreographs Olympic gold-medal routine

    Anxious and crying, Montreal dancer Axelle Munezero watched her TV intently as the French skating champions she had trained for a year competed at the Winter Olympics in Beijing. To her relief, Gabriella Papadakis and Guillaume Cizeron not only topped the Olympic podium, they also set a world record in rhythm dance with a score of 90.83 using her choreography. "I don't think I was ready for that," she told CBC Montreal's Daybreak. "I was thinking 'Oh my God, we did it. We brought waacking to the

  • Hockey equipment giant CCM to stop marketing Ovechkin, other Russian NHLers

    CCM won't be marketing Alex Ovechkin and other Russians for the foreseeable future.

  • Raptors feel 'cursed' when they play Pistons

    Chris Boucher says the Toronto Raptors sometimes feel 'cursed' when they face the Detroit Pistons. Toronto has lost its last five matchups with Detroit, who are coached by former Raptors bench boss Dwane Casey.

  • Which Raptors depth piece is going to pop down the stretch of the season?

    The Raptors will need at least one of these players to elevate their game down the stretch.

  • Should Auston Matthews be considered the MVP front runner?

    With incredible numbers, team success and historical implication, the Maple Leafs sniper has the most levers to pull on when building a Hart Trophy case.

  • Mark Scheifele's post-fight antics did not sit well with Canadiens

    The Canadiens weren't happy with Mark Scheifele's post-fight celebration — and they're not alone.

  • Jets' Paul Stastny explains why he donated to 'freedom convoy' protests

    Stastny, who like most NHLers is fully vaccinated against COVID-19, rejected the notion that his support of the convoy is linked to right-wing politics.

  • Has the Raptors' 'big ball' philosophy worked?

    Amit Mann is joined by Mark Schindler to discuss what we've learned about the Raptors' big-ball lineup and where they need to make some changes. Listen to the Raptors conversation along with a look at the Eastern Conference on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed.&nbsp;

  • 'Just a dirty play': P.K. Subban roasted by Blackhawks' Brandon Hagel for trip

    Another day in the NHL, another controversial and dangerous play on the ice.

  • Malachi Flynn on what it was like to see Goran Dragic again

    Toronto Raptors point guard Malachi Flynn met with the media after an impressive performance against the Brooklyn Nets. He spoke about how it felt to get on the floor in a greater role, what it did for his confidence, striking a balance between scoring and playmaking and what it was like to go up against Goran Dragic. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Is it fair to criticize Alexander Ovechkin for Putin ties?

    Alexander Ovechkin is under the microscope for far different reasons after Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Is it OK for him to sit on the fence?

  • IIHF bans Russia, Belarus indefinitely from all competition

    All teams from Russia and Belarus are suspended from IIHF competition until further notice, while the former loses the right to host the 2023 world juniors.

  • The one thing a women's pro hockey league needs to succeed

    A recent reports suggested there will be a new women's professional hockey league by the end of 2022, including support from select NHL teams but Yahoo Sports Justin Cuthbert says the biggest investment needs to come from the big league itself.

  • Scottie Barnes breaks down impressive performance vs. Nets

    Toronto Raptors rookie Scottie Barnes had one of his best games of the season Monday against the Brooklyn Nets. After the game, he spoke about his performance, praised Malachi Flynn for his ability to run a team, and commented on what Thaddeus Young has brought to the locker room thus far. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • 5 Interesting facts about Kawasaki Frontale

    Kawasaki Frontale is known as the best Asian football club, here's what to know about them.

  • Growlers basketball coach and general manager Ewing Jr. excited to bring CEBL to the Rock

    The Newfoundland Growlers basketball team has added some hoops royalty ahead of its inaugural season, naming Patrick Ewing Jr. — son of New York Knicks legend Patrick Ewing — the club's head coach and general manager. Ewing Jr. had an eight-year run at the professional level, playing with the NBA's New Orleans Hornets and on several minor league teams, where he was named an all-star and all-league performer. He also had stints in Germany, Spain, Greece and Qatar. "I'm super excited. I'm having a