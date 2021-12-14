When will Stephen Curry set the NBA all-time 3-pointers made record?

Golden State Warriors sharpshooter Stephen Curry is on track to set the NBA all-time record for 3-pointers made this week.

Curry is two 3-pointers from the record after shooting five on Monday in a 102-100 win over the Indiana Pacers.

Ray Allen, a Hall of Famer who played 18 NBA seasons, currently holds the record at 2,973. Curry is at 2,972. Allen set the career mark in 1,300 games, while Curry has played 788 games. Reggie Miller is third on the list at 2,560.

When will Steph Curry set the all-time 3-pointer record?

The Warriors are on a road trip, so the record likely will be set away from Chase Center.

Tuesday, at New York Knicks, 7:30 p.m. ET, TNT

Friday, at Boston Celtics, 7:30 p.m. ET, ESPN

Saturday, at Toronto Raptors, 7:30 p.m. ET

Who currently holds the NBA all-time 3-point record?

Ray Allen, 2,973 Stephen Curry, 2,972 Reggie Miller, 2,560

How many 3-pointers has Steph Curry made this season?

Curry has made at least one 3-pointer in every game he’s played this season for a total of 140. He’s shooting 40.4% from long range and averaging 5.4 made 3-pointers per game.

He has hit nine 3-pointers in a game four times this season: Nov. 8 vs. Atlanta Hawks, Nov. 12 vs. Chicago Bulls, Nov. 16 vs. Brooklyn Nets and Nov. 18 vs. Cleveland Cavaliers.

Curry holds the longest active streak for 3-pointers made, too, hitting at least one from deep in 151 straight games. He previously had a streak of 157 straight games with at least one 3-pointer.

Curry is the betting favorite to win the 2021-22 MVP at +140, per BetMGM.

Did Steph Curry already set a 3-point record?

In November, Curry set the record for most 3-pointers made in the regular season and playoffs combined. The commonly referred to record is limited to the regular season, which is the mark Curry is currently chasing.

Allen also held the previous record for combined regular season and playoffs 3-pointers made at 3,358.

Steph Curry’s Warriors sit near top Western Conference

The Warriors are still waiting for Klay Thompson’s return following two lost seasons due to injuries. However, Golden State is 22-5 more than a quarter of the way into the 2021-22 season.

Curry is a big reason why the Warriors have surprised many with their early success. He’s averaging 27.1 points, 5.6 rebounds and 6.3 assists per game.

The Warriors have the second-best odds to win the 2021-22 NBA championship (+600 at BetMGM behind the Brooklyn Nets at +260).

In November, Yahoo Sports’ Vincent Goodwill talked to Curry about how the superstar has turned into the system and propelled the Warriors back into title contention.

Yahoo Sports’ Chris Haynes also spoke with Curry about how watching the 2020 bubble from afar “was the lowest point” and motivation to climb back to the top.