When Will Concerts Return? Experts Weigh In.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, we’ve taken restaurant dining outside, replaced international travel with national park road trips and put work meetings that still probably should’ve been emails on Zoom.

But one experience that seems almost impossible to imagine in our new reality is the traditional live music show. While virtual concerts can provide great joy and entertainment, fans have lamented that they don’t capture the true feeling of an IRL show.

But when will we get the real deal again? HuffPost asked health experts to share their thoughts on the concert experience in time of coronavirus and their predictions for the future of live music.

Concerts are particularly risky in this pandemic.

While we’ve figured out relatively safe ways to bring back pre-pandemic activities like restaurant dining, concerts pose many more challenges in the coronavirus era.

“Concerts bring together some of the highest-risk behaviors for COVID-19 transmission,” said Brian Labus, a professor at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas’ School of Public Health. “We have large groups of people standing in close contact for an extended period of time while singing and cheering. Plus they would need to keep removing their masks to smoke or drink a beer. If we try to change these things, we would really change the entire concert experience.”

The social aspect of traditional live music concerts makes it difficult to transition to a scenario where concertgoers are asked to enjoy the music in a socially distanced setting. Dr. Kristin Dean, board-certified physician and medical director at Doctor on Demand

As large gatherings, traditional concerts are by nature potential superspreader events. The lack of personal space and constant flow of respiratory droplets as people sing or speak loudly to each other make most music shows a prime location for virus transmission.

“Enjoying live music with friends has begun to feel like a remnant of a better time as the impacts of a global pandemic continue to change the way we interact with the world,” said Dr. Kristin Dean, a board-certified physician and medical director at the telemedicine service Doctor on Demand. “The social aspect of traditional live music concerts makes it difficult to transition to a scenario where concertgoers are asked to enjoy the music in a socially distanced setting.”

She noted that attempts to hold live shows with (and without) social distancing, masks and additional precautions have sparked controversy and led to questions around how to move forward while remaining safe.

In August, German researchers conducted an experiment that aimed to answer those questions. To study the spread of the novel coronavirus in a concert setting, they outfitted about 1,500 people with tracking devices and fluorescent hand sanitizer. Participants then attended three simulations of a concert ― one as if there were no pandemic, one with moderate restrictions and one with more strict safety measures.

While the results have not yet been published, the study has already faced criticism for the risks involved in the experiment and questions about its accuracy given participants were not permitted to drink. Still, the findings could offer helpful insights into the possibilities for live music going forward.

View photos Participants in the German concert study watched singer Tim Bendzko perform at an indoor arena in Leipzig on Aug. 22. (Photo: Sean Gallup via Getty Images) More