When is the 2025 Super Bowl, how to watch Chiefs vs Eagles, where to buy tickets, TV channel, location, and everything else you need to know
It's almost time for Super Bowl LIX! This Sunday, Feb. 9, the Philadelphia Eagles will play the Kansas City Chiefs — who are aiming for a threepeat — at the Big Game down in New Orleans, LA. Kendrick Lamar will headline the 2025 Super Bowl Halftime Show with a bit of help from SZA. Donald Trump will make history as the first sitting president to attend the Super Bowl. The game will air on FOX this year (and stream live for free on Tubi!). Are you ready for Super Bowl 2025? Here’s everything you need to know about how to watch Super Bowl 59.
How to watch Super Bowl 59:
Date: Sunday, Feb. 9, 2025
Time: 6:30 p.m. ET/3:30 p.m. PT
Location: Caesars Superdome, New Orleans, LA
TV channel: FOX
Streaming: Tubi, DirecTV, Fubo and more
When is Super Bowl 59?
The 2025 Super Bowl will be held on Sunday, Feb. 9.
What time does the Super Bowl start?
Super Bowl LIX kicks off at 6:30 p.m. ET/3:30 p.m. PT.
What channel is the Super Bowl on this year?
Super Bowl 59 will air on FOX.
How to watch the 2025 Super Bowl without cable:
Any DirecTV Stream package gets you access to all the usual football suspects: NFL Network, ESPN, ABC, NBC, CBS and, of course, FOX,
Right now, you can try all this out free. So if you're interested in trying out a live TV streaming service for watching football, but aren't ready to commit or drop a TON of money, we recommend starting with DirecTV Stream.
You'll also get unlimited Cloud DVR storage included in whatever DirecTV package you choose.
Tubi will host a free livestream of FOX's game day coverage of the 2025 Super Bowl! If you don't have cable and aren't looking to spend a dime to watch the big game, Tubi is a great free option to tune in.
For sports fans looking to catch every moment of the game, it should be noted that this will be Tubi's first big live event — the FOX-owned platform sees most its views from content in its on-demand library.
Beyond the Super Bowl, Tubi has a range of ad-supported on-demand content available totally free. They also have Tubi original programming including last year's streaming standout: Sidelined: The QB and Me.
Fubo TV gives you access to ESPN, NFL Network, NBC, FOX, ABC, CBS and 100+ more live channels. At $85/month, the live TV streaming service is definitely a big investment for football fans. But it offers nearly every channel you'll need to watch the NFL, and still leaves you with major savings compared to a traditional cable package. Plus right now, not only can you try the service out for free first, but you'll get $25/month off your first three months of Fubo.
Where is the 2025 Super Bowl?
The 2025 Super Bowl will be held at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana. This game will mark the 8th time Caesars Superdome has hosted the Super Bowl. The last time was in 2013 when the Baltimore Ravens beat the San Francisco 49ers 34-31.
Who is performing in the Super Bowl 59 halftime show?
Kendrick Lamar is headlining Super Bowl LIX with a guest appearance from SZA confirmed.
Who is playing in the Super Bowl 2025?
The Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles will play the 2025 Super Bowl.
2025 NFL Playoffs schedule:
All times Eastern.
Sunday, Feb. 9:
Super Bowl 59
How to get Super Bowl tickets:
Tickets for Super Bowl LIX start at $3,350 right now.
2025 Super Bowl odds:
For the 2025 Super Bowl, the odds favor the Chiefs over the Birds.
Kansas City Chiefs (-120)
Philadelphia Eagles (+100)