When is Black Friday 2020 and where are the best UK deals?

Everything you need to know about Black Friday 2020 UK. (Getty Images)

Yahoo Lifestyle is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. We may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

There are several discount shopping events throughout the year that we all keep an eye on, from Amazon Prime Day to Boxing Day sales.

However, there is one sale that many bargain hunters consider to be better than all the rest: Black Friday.

When is Black Friday 2020 in the UK?

Originally Black Friday lasted for only one day – the last Friday in November – but in recent years this has been expanded.

This year, Black Friday will fall on Friday 27 November and the event will run over the weekend until 30 November, which is known as Cyber Monday.

Last year Amazon’s sale ran for a massive two weeks and this year the retailer has graced us with an early Black Friday sale, which is already live.

Multiple other retailers are also expected to run a month long Black Friday sale, with Boots having also already launched some Black Friday discounts.

What is Black Friday?

The event originated in the US, with shops offering discounts the day after Thanksgiving.

Since Amazon brought the event online in the UK in 2010, it has overtaken other big annual sale events like Boxing Day and the January sales.

Why, you ask?

Well, a huge range of retailers have got onboard with Black Friday and slash their prices on big ticket items like TVs, sofas and coffee machines. So it's the best time of the year to find a deal, and of course, an ideal opportunity to get your Christmas presents sorted.

Where are the Black Friday deals?

With so many retailers getting involved this year, it can feel a little overwhelming knowing where to start your bargain hunting. So, we’ve produced a guide to help you get to grips with some of the key online retailers to shop this year. Read on, to make sure you’re ready to go when the big day arrives.

Amazon | Shop here

Amazon is starting its Black Friday deals early, so you can bag bargains across tech, homeware and site-wide bestsellers from 26 October.

Story continues

Expect 30% off fragrances, 60% off various haircare products, 20% off smart phones and 40% off gift sets, amongst all sorts of other deals.

Plus, sign up to Amazon Prime to get your purchases delivered the following day.

John Lewis | Shop here

From clothing to chic homeware and furniture, John Lewis is synonymous with style, choice and, most-festive of all, Christmas gift sets.

Whether you need a new sofa for those Netflix nights or a coat for your daily walk, this high street institution should be your go-to.

Curry’s PC World | Shop here

Realised you needed a new TV during the last lockdown or didn’t manage to get your hands on a bread maker? Well, now’s the time to bag one for less as part of the Curry’s PC World Black Friday sale.

Expect smart home gadgets, fridge freezers, washing machines, headphones and all sorts of other essential - and non-essential - gadgets to get you through the winter and beyond.

Argos | Shop here

Argos’ Black Friday sale usually includes everything from toys, games consoles and home audio devices; you’ll even find health appliances to help you look after your wellbeing.

Boots | Shop here

Boots is extending its Black Friday sale across an entire month, so you can shop 30 days of amazing deals on hundreds of brands and products throughout the whole of November. Plus, you can pick up deals with extra-confidence due to their Price Match Promise.

Watch: Everything you need to know about Amazon Prime Day 2020