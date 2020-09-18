WheelTug Certification Testing Underway at IABG

NORTH PLAINS, Ore., Sept. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WheelTug is pleased to be working with IABG, the highly regarded German test house that will conduct an entire test campaign on WheelTug’s innovative electric driven nose landing gear for the 737NG program.



The WheelTug system includes small electric motors in the nose wheels powered by the aircraft’s auxiliary power unit. It enables aircraft to drive forward and backward without using its engines or external tugs. This allows pilots to push back and maneuver around the gate without tug or engine delays. The ultimate goal of the system is to save time and fuel while also extending engine life, which results in reduced emissions and significant cost savings.

WheelTug selected IABG to perform a variety of tests required for the qualification of the new system in accordance with a test program designed by WheelTug and partner Stirling Dynamics. The goal is to validate the nose landing gear models.

Preliminary mass property measurements started in August 2020 at IABG’s test facilities in Ottobrunn, Germany, with ground vibration tests commencing this month. Drop tests will be performed in October; static stiffness tests as well as high-speed shimmy and steering tests will take place towards the end of 2020 and continue into 2021. We look forward to this exciting and challenging test campaign.

About IABG

IABG offers integrated, ground-breaking solutions in the sectors Automotive • InfoCom • Mobility, Energy & Environment • Aeronautics • Space • Defence & Security. We provide independent and competent consulting. We implement with future viability and target orientation. We operate reliably and sustainably. Our success is based on an understanding of market trends and requirements, on our staff’s technological excellence and a fair relationship with our customers and business partners.

About WheelTug plc

WheelTug plc is developing the WheelTug aircraft electric drive (e-taxi) system. More than 25 airlines representing 2,000+ aircraft have now signed Letters of Intent with WheelTug. Forward-looking statement at http://www.wheeltug.com/fls

Contact

Monika Peters

Head of Corporate Communications

+49 89 6088-2030

peters@iabg.de

Jan Vana

Director

+420 724 276 506 ♦ +1 410 419 0082

jvana@wheeltug.com





