Wheels in motion on Dresden bike friendly status

A local push to make Dresden a cycling destination is underway.

The BIA is working with the Ontario By Bike organization to designate the town as a hub for riders from Chatham-Kent and neighbouring counties. Stuart Kiar, BIA member and local lawyer, says the goal started a few years ago.

“The BIA was looking at different things we could do to promote the community and make it more visitor friendly and attract people. One of the things was looking at cycling because it’s an up and coming way of getting around,” he says.

“Lots of people are going to different areas of the province by bike, also people locally from Sarnia or Windsor or London.”

Ontario By Bike, formerly known as Welcome Cyclists Network, promotes cycling in Ontario. To earn status as a bike friendly community they have several requirements.

A community needs to have at least five ‘bike friendly’ businesses, including one each in three categories: food service, attraction and accommodation.

“A couple years ago we didn’t have any accommodations in Dresden so it wasn’t something that we could do,” says Kiar. “Fast forward to 2021 and we now have the Hub and Spoke Airbnb.”

With a place for cyclists to stay, next up was somewhere for them to eat. The Union Block Bakery has now obtained this designation. The attraction, naturally, will be Uncle Tom’s Cabin.

The BIA has been working closely with Genevieve Champagne, active transportation special events coordinator, on the necessary criteria for each business.

Dresden’s efforts were boosted by an endorsement from Councillor Jamie McGrail. This summer she took a motion to council to support the BIA’s efforts for certification.

Along with Councillors Joe Faas and Director of Community Attraction and Promotion Audrey Ansell, the BIA hosted an Ontario By Bike tour over the Canada Day long weekend. Riders enjoyed breakfast in Dresden before heading up the St. Clair Parkway to Sarnia and returning via Petrolia and Oil Springs the next day.

The municipality is scheduled to install bike repair stations across Chatham-Kent, including Dresden, Thamesville and Bothwell. They also recently received $52,000 from the provincial government for the installation of bike racks.

“We’re trying to build infrastructure that encourages people to take part in physical activity and healthy lifestyles under the umbrella of active transportation,” says CAO Don Shropshire. “If people are going to be riding their bikes they not only need a place to ride them but they also need a place where they can lock them up.”

“The slight twist we have on this is also trying to build in a community art project so there will be more of a design element rather than just your standard bike rack… Hopefully we’ll have some visibly pleasing bike stands that are also a safe place to lock up your bike,” says Shropshire.

The BIA is currently working on getting at least two more businesses registered along with Uncle Tom’s Cabin. Then, once the full bike repair station and downtown bike racks are installed, they’ll officially be a bike friendly community.

There are specific requirements businesses and the community must fulfill to land on the map. Businesses must offer mini bike repair kits, a first aid kit, water refill stations and cycling maps with local trails, such as the Trillium Trail in Dresden.

The town itself needs bike racks in the downtown and a full bike repair station. Kiar says this will likely be installed by the library.

Alex Kurial, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Independent