Wheeler throws 6 shutout innings, Phillies beat Astros 6-1

HOUSTON (AP) — Zack Wheeler threw six shutout innings, Kody Clemens hit a two-run homer and the Philadelphia Phillies beat the Houston Astros 6-1 on Saturday for their fourth straight win.

Wheeler (3-1) allowed three hits, struck out seven and walked one in his third straight win. The right-hander was charged with seven runs in 11 innings over his previous two starts.

Nick Castellanos also connected for Philadelphia, and J.T. Realmuto had a sacrifice fly. Jake Cave had three hits, including an RBI single in the eighth.

Castellanos' solo drive in the fourth went off the train tracks in left field.

Clemens greeted Phil Maton with his second homer in the sixth, a shot to right that drove in Realmuto. Clemens, the son of former Astros pitcher Roger Clemens, graduated from Memorial High School in Houston and played college ball at the University of Texas.

Jeremy Peña homered for the Astros in the eighth. He also went deep on Friday.

Houston slugger Yordan Alvarez had two hits in his return to the lineup after missing the last four games with neck stiffness.

The Astros dropped to 6-9 at home this season.