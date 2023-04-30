Wheeler throws 6 shutout innings, Phillies beat Astros 6-1

  Philadelphia Phillies' J.T. Realmuto, left, and Kody Clemens celebrate after a baseball game against the Houston Astros Saturday, April 29, 2023, in Houston. The Phillies won 6-1. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
    Philadelphia Phillies' J.T. Realmuto, left, and Kody Clemens celebrate after a baseball game against the Houston Astros Saturday, April 29, 2023, in Houston. The Phillies won 6-1. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
  Philadelphia Phillies' Yunior Marte (43) and Kody Clemens celebrate after a baseball game against the Houston Astros Saturday, April 29, 2023, in Houston. The Phillies won 6-1. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
    Philadelphia Phillies' Yunior Marte (43) and Kody Clemens celebrate after a baseball game against the Houston Astros Saturday, April 29, 2023, in Houston. The Phillies won 6-1. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
  Philadelphia Phillies' Alec Bohm, right, scores as Houston Astros catcher Martin Maldonado covers home plate during the eighth inning of a baseball game Saturday, April 29, 2023, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
    Philadelphia Phillies' Alec Bohm, right, scores as Houston Astros catcher Martin Maldonado covers home plate during the eighth inning of a baseball game Saturday, April 29, 2023, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
  Philadelphia Phillies' Alec Bohm runs up the first base line after hitting an RBI double against the Houston Astros during the eighth inning of a baseball game Saturday, April 29, 2023, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
    Philadelphia Phillies' Alec Bohm runs up the first base line after hitting an RBI double against the Houston Astros during the eighth inning of a baseball game Saturday, April 29, 2023, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
  Philadelphia Phillies' Alec Bohm hits an RBI double against the Houston Astros during the eighth inning of a baseball game Saturday, April 29, 2023, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
    Philadelphia Phillies' Alec Bohm hits an RBI double against the Houston Astros during the eighth inning of a baseball game Saturday, April 29, 2023, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
  Houston Astros' Kyle Tucker tosses his bat after striking out to end the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Philadelphia Phillies Saturday, April 29, 2023, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
    Houston Astros' Kyle Tucker tosses his bat after striking out to end the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Philadelphia Phillies Saturday, April 29, 2023, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
  Houston Astros' Mauricio Dubon walks back to the dugout after striking out to end the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Philadelphia Phillies Saturday, April 29, 2023, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
    Houston Astros' Mauricio Dubon walks back to the dugout after striking out to end the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Philadelphia Phillies Saturday, April 29, 2023, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
Associated Press
·1 min read

HOUSTON (AP) — Zack Wheeler threw six shutout innings, Kody Clemens hit a two-run homer and the Philadelphia Phillies beat the Houston Astros 6-1 on Saturday for their fourth straight win.

Wheeler (3-1) allowed three hits, struck out seven and walked one in his third straight win. The right-hander was charged with seven runs in 11 innings over his previous two starts.

Nick Castellanos also connected for Philadelphia, and J.T. Realmuto had a sacrifice fly. Jake Cave had three hits, including an RBI single in the eighth.

Castellanos' solo drive in the fourth went off the train tracks in left field.

Clemens greeted Phil Maton with his second homer in the sixth, a shot to right that drove in Realmuto. Clemens, the son of former Astros pitcher Roger Clemens, graduated from Memorial High School in Houston and played college ball at the University of Texas.

Jeremy Peña homered for the Astros in the eighth. He also went deep on Friday.

Houston slugger Yordan Alvarez had two hits in his return to the lineup after missing the last four games with neck stiffness.

The Astros dropped to 6-9 at home this season.