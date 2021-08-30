Wheeler scheduled to start for Phillies at Nationals

Philadelphia Phillies (66-64, second in the NL East) vs. Washington Nationals (55-74, fourth in the NL East)

Washington; Monday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Phillies: Zack Wheeler (10-9, 2.90 ERA, 1.00 WHIP, 204 strikeouts) Nationals: Josiah Gray (0-1, 3.75 ERA, 1.11 WHIP, 42 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Nationals +164, Phillies -193; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Washington and Philadelphia will play on Monday.

The Nationals are 31-33 in home games in 2020. Washington is averaging 4.2 RBIs per game this season. Josh Bell leads the team with 73 total runs batted in.

The Phillies are 27-36 on the road. Philadelphia has hit 154 home runs as a team this season. Bryce Harper leads the team with 25, averaging one every 15.2 at-bats.

The Phillies won the last meeting 7-6. Mauricio Llovera earned his first victory and Harper went 1-for-4 with a home run and an RBI for Philadelphia. Kyle Finnegan took his third loss for Washington.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bell leads the Nationals with 73 RBIs and is batting .250.

Harper leads the Phillies with 25 home runs and is batting .298.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nationals: 4-6, .255 batting average, 4.64 ERA, outscored by six runs

Phillies: 5-5, .238 batting average, 3.94 ERA, outscored opponents by four runs

INJURIES: Nationals: Stephen Strasburg: (neck), Joe Ross: (forearm), Will Harris: (hand), Steven Fuentes: (shoulder), Luis Avilan: (elbow), Jordy Mercer: (calf), Alex Avila: (calf).

Phillies: Vince Velasquez: (finger), JoJo Romero: (elbow), Zach Eflin: (knee), Seranthony Dominguez: (elbow), Luke Williams: (health protocols), Roman Quinn: (achilles), Matt Joyce: (back), Rhys Hoskins: (groin), J.T. Realmuto: (ankle), Andrew Knapp: (health protocols).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press