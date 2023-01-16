Wheeler, Jets send Coyotes to ninth straight loss 2-1

  Arizona Coyotes goaltender Karel Vejmelka, left, makes a save against a Winnipeg Jets shot as Coyotes center Travis Boyd (72) and Jets center Mark Scheifele (55) battle in front of the net during first-period NHL hockey game action in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023.
    Arizona Coyotes goaltender Karel Vejmelka, left, makes a save against a Winnipeg Jets shot as Coyotes center Travis Boyd (72) and Jets center Mark Scheifele (55) battle in front of the net during first-period NHL hockey game action in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023.
  Arizona Coyotes center Barrett Hayton deflects a shot wide past Winnipeg Jets goaltender Connor Hellebuyck during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Winnipeg, Manitoba, on Sunday Jan. 15, 2023.
    Arizona Coyotes center Barrett Hayton deflects a shot wide past Winnipeg Jets goaltender Connor Hellebuyck during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Winnipeg, Manitoba, on Sunday Jan. 15, 2023.
  Winnipeg Jets center Karson Kuhlman (20) is checked by Arizona Coyotes center Travis Boyd (72) and Coyotes left wing Nick Ritchie (12) during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Winnipeg, Manitoba, on Sunday Jan. 15, 2023.
    Winnipeg Jets center Karson Kuhlman (20) is checked by Arizona Coyotes center Travis Boyd (72) and Coyotes left wing Nick Ritchie (12) during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Winnipeg, Manitoba, on Sunday Jan. 15, 2023.
  Arizona Coyotes goaltender Karel Vejmelka makes a save on a Winnipeg Jets shot as Coyotes center Travis Boyd (72) defenseman and Shayne Gostisbehere (14) defend against Winnipeg Jets center Adam Lowry during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Winnipeg, Manitoba, on Sunday Jan. 15, 2023.
    Arizona Coyotes goaltender Karel Vejmelka makes a save on a Winnipeg Jets shot as Coyotes center Travis Boyd (72) defenseman and Shayne Gostisbehere (14) defend against Winnipeg Jets center Adam Lowry during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Winnipeg, Manitoba, on Sunday Jan. 15, 2023.
  Arizona Coyotes defenseman Shayne Gostisbehere (14) and Winnipeg Jets center Adam Lowry (17) battle for the puck during second-period NHL hockey game action in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023.
    Arizona Coyotes defenseman Shayne Gostisbehere (14) and Winnipeg Jets center Adam Lowry (17) battle for the puck during second-period NHL hockey game action in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023.
  Arizona Coyotes defenseman Shayne Gostisbehere (14) checks Winnipeg Jets center Cole Perfetti (91) during second-period NHL hockey game action in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023.
    Arizona Coyotes defenseman Shayne Gostisbehere (14) checks Winnipeg Jets center Cole Perfetti (91) during second-period NHL hockey game action in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023.
  Arizona Coyotes defenceman Jakob Chychrun (6) defends Winnipeg Jets center Karson Kuhlman (20) in front of Coyotes goaltender Karel Vejmelka (70) during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Winnipeg, Manitoba, on Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023.
    Arizona Coyotes defenceman Jakob Chychrun (6) defends Winnipeg Jets center Karson Kuhlman (20) in front of Coyotes goaltender Karel Vejmelka (70) during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Winnipeg, Manitoba, on Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023.
  Arizona Coyotes defenseman Shayne Gostisbehere (14) and Winnipeg Jets center Cole Perfetti (91) battle for the puck during second-period NHL hockey game action in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023.
    Arizona Coyotes defenseman Shayne Gostisbehere (14) and Winnipeg Jets center Cole Perfetti (91) battle for the puck during second-period NHL hockey game action in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023.
·2 min read

WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) — Blake Wheeler's goal in the second period proved to be the winner as the Winnipeg Jets beat Arizona 2-1 on Sunday night and dealt the Coyotes their ninth straight loss.

Pierre-Luc Dubois also scored for the Jets, who have won three straight and improved to 8-1-0 in their last nine. Connor Hellebuyck made 20 saves for Winnipeg, which has won five straight home games.

Clayton Keller scored for the Coyotes, who were coming off a 2-1 loss to Minnesota on Saturday night. Karel Vejmelka stopped 22 shots for Arizona, which last lost nine straight in regulation in October-November 2021. The Coyotes also have a 13-game winless streak on the road (0-11-2).

There was no scoring in the first period, when the Jets outshot the Coyotes 12-4.

Winnipeg went on its first power play with 23 seconds left in the first and capitalized on it 37 seconds into the second period after Dubois tipped in a shot by Josh Morrissey for his 20th goal of the season.

On Arizona's their fifth shot of the game, Keller tied it at 11:02 of the second with a tight-angled shot that beat Hellebuyck.

Wheeler gave his team the 2-1 lead with a shot from the circle at 16:45 after a passing sequence with Cole Perfetti and Mark Scheifele.

Arizona defenseman Josh Brown hit the post early in the third period, quickly followed by Dubois also clanging a puck off the iron during a Winnipeg power play.

Hellebuyck also stymied Nick Schmaltz on a close-in shot with two minutes remaining.

HE’S NO. 2

Scheifele’s assist on Wheeler’s goal was notable. Scheifele has 616 points with the Jets, moving past Ilya Kovalchuk for second place in Jets/Thrashers franchise history for points. Wheeler holds the record with 787 points.

HIGH-SCORING COMPANY

Winnipeg became the third NHL team with at least three 20-goal scorers, including Dubois, Kyle Connor and Scheifele. Edmonton (four players) and Toronto (three) are the other two clubs.

BACK WITH A VENGEANCE

Jets winger Nikolaj Ehlers is on a tear after missing 36 games following surgery for a sports hernia.

Since returning to action on Jan. 6, the speedy Dane has nine points in six games (three goals, six assists), including extending his point streak to five games with an assist on Dubois’ goal.

UP NEXT

Coyotes: Host Detroit Red Wings on Tuesday.

Jets: At Montreal on Tuesday in the opener of a five-game trip.

___

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

