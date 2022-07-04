Wheeler, Hoskins, Realmuto lift Phillies over Cardinals 4-0

  • Philadelphia Phillies starting pitcher Zack Wheeler throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals, Sunday, July 3, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Laurence Kesterson)
    1/5

    Cardinals Phillies Baseball

    Philadelphia Phillies starting pitcher Zack Wheeler throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals, Sunday, July 3, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Laurence Kesterson)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • St. Louis Cardinals' Tommy Edman (19) is safe at first on a pickoff attempt before Philadelphia Phillies first baseman Rhys Hoskins (17) can make the catch during the third inning of a baseball game, Sunday, July 3, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Laurence Kesterson)
    2/5

    APTOPIX Cardinals Phillies Baseball

    St. Louis Cardinals' Tommy Edman (19) is safe at first on a pickoff attempt before Philadelphia Phillies first baseman Rhys Hoskins (17) can make the catch during the third inning of a baseball game, Sunday, July 3, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Laurence Kesterson)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Philadelphia Phillies' J.T. Realmuto watches his two-run home run during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals, Sunday, July 3, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Laurence Kesterson)
    3/5

    Cardinals Phillies Baseball

    Philadelphia Phillies' J.T. Realmuto watches his two-run home run during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals, Sunday, July 3, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Laurence Kesterson)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • St. Louis Cardinals' Brendan Donovan hits a single during the first inning of a baseball game against the Philadelphia Phillies, Sunday, July 3, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Laurence Kesterson)
    4/5

    Cardinals Phillies Baseball

    St. Louis Cardinals' Brendan Donovan hits a single during the first inning of a baseball game against the Philadelphia Phillies, Sunday, July 3, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Laurence Kesterson)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • St. Louis Cardinals center fielder Conner Capel catches a fly from Philadelphia Phillies' Nick Castellanos during the fourth inning of a baseball game, Sunday, July 3, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Laurence Kesterson)
    5/5

    Cardinals Phillies Baseball

    St. Louis Cardinals center fielder Conner Capel catches a fly from Philadelphia Phillies' Nick Castellanos during the fourth inning of a baseball game, Sunday, July 3, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Laurence Kesterson)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
Philadelphia Phillies starting pitcher Zack Wheeler throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals, Sunday, July 3, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Laurence Kesterson)
St. Louis Cardinals' Tommy Edman (19) is safe at first on a pickoff attempt before Philadelphia Phillies first baseman Rhys Hoskins (17) can make the catch during the third inning of a baseball game, Sunday, July 3, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Laurence Kesterson)
Philadelphia Phillies' J.T. Realmuto watches his two-run home run during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals, Sunday, July 3, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Laurence Kesterson)
St. Louis Cardinals' Brendan Donovan hits a single during the first inning of a baseball game against the Philadelphia Phillies, Sunday, July 3, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Laurence Kesterson)
St. Louis Cardinals center fielder Conner Capel catches a fly from Philadelphia Phillies' Nick Castellanos during the fourth inning of a baseball game, Sunday, July 3, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Laurence Kesterson)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
KEVIN COONEY
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • St. Louis Cardinals
    St. Louis Cardinals
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Philadelphia Phillies
    Philadelphia Phillies
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Zack Wheeler
    Zack Wheeler
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Zack Wheeler threw seven shutout innings of four-hit ball and Rhys Hoskins and J.T. Realmuto slugged home runs as the Philadelphia Phillies beat the St. Louis Cardinals 4-0 Sunday night.

The Phillies won two of three games in the series against a team they are chasing for a National League wild-card spot. Since Rob Thomson took over as interim manager following the firing of Joe Girardi on June 3, Philadelphia has gone 20-9 and moved within 1 1/2 games of the Cardinals for the NL's third wild card. The teams will meet next weekend in St. Louis for a four-game series.

Wheeler didn’t allow more than one Cardinals baserunner to reach in an inning, scattered four singles through seven innings while striking out five and walking one in improving to 7-4 with a 2.66 ERA. It is the third time this season that Wheeler has been a part of a combined shutout, which was finished off by relievers Nick Nelson and Corey Knebel.

Hoskins continued his torrid stretch since June 8. In the last 25 games, the first baseman has a .341 average with nine homers, 17 RBIs, and 18 runs scored. That includes four homers in his last five games after breaking the scoring ice in the bottom of the fourth with a solo homer on a cutter by Adam Wainwright that hung over the middle of the plate.

In the sixth, Hoskins doubled off the center-field wall to start the inning and scored on a Nick Castellanos single up the middle. Two hitters later, Realmuto plated Castellanos with his sixth homer of the season.

Both Hoskins and Realmuto went 2 for 4 — the only hitters for either team with multiple hits.

Wainwright (6-6) allowed four runs on eight hits in 5 2/3 innings, striking out five and walking one.

FAULTY STARTERS

The Phillies placed LHP Ranger Suarez on the 15-day injured list on Sunday because of lower back spasms. Suarez, who had a 6-5 record with a 4.33 ERA in 15 starts this year for the Phillies, was scheduled to make the start on Tuesday against the Washington Nationals.

It is the second Phillies starting pitcher within a week to head to the injured list. RHP Zach Eflin was placed on the injured list on June 26 with a right knee bruise that could keep him out until after the All-Star break. Bailey Falter is replacing Eflin's turn in the rotation.

There was no immediate word who could come up for Suarez, however Cristopher Sanchez, who was scheduled to start for Philadelphia's Triple-A affiliate in Lehigh Valley on Sunday night, was scratched before his start. He has started two games for the Phillies over the past two seasons as an “opener”.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Cardinals: OF Harrison Bader, who is on the 10-day injured list with plantar fasciitis in his right foot, is expected to begin throwing and hitting on Monday. OF Tyler O'Neill, who has been out for 12 games with a left hamstring strain, is expected at Triple-A Memphis as part of his rehab assignment.

Phillies: SS Didi Gregorius had an injection in his left knee and sat for his second straight game on Sunday night. Phillies interim manager Rob Thomson said that the club would have a better indication of Gregorius' availability on Tuesday, when the club returns from its day off. Gregorius missed a month because of a left knee sprain in May.

UP NEXT

Cardinals: St. Louis travels to Atlanta to begin a four-game set Monday. RHP Dakota Hudson (6-4, 3.83) is scheduled to get the start against Braves' RHP Kyle Wright (9-4, 3.03)

Phillies: In a scheduling quirk, the Phillies will have a scheduled off day on the 4th of July for the first time since 1916. The only previous times the club has not played on the holiday since were 1981 during the two-month players strike and the 2020 pandemic-shortened season, which didn’t begin until July 24. They will host Washington on Tuesday.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Blake's 5 saves help Union tie with Crew 0-0

    COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Eloy Room made three saves for the Columbus Crew and Andre Blake had four saves for the Philadelphia Union in a scoreless draw Sunday. The Crew (5-5-7) outshot the Union (7-2-9) 16-6, with four shots on goal to three for the Union. The Crew visit the Chicago Fire on Saturday, while the Union will host D.C. United on Friday. ___ The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar. ___ More AP MLS: https://apnews.com/hub/m

  • Japan coalition headed for election win, LDP seen gaining seats -poll

    Japan's ruling coalition is headed for victory in a July 10 upper house election, with Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's ruling party likely to extend the number of seats it holds on its own, according to an opinion poll published on Monday. A total of 125 seats are being contested, making 63 a simple majority. Kishida's Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) is projected to win about 60 seats on its own, up from the 55 seats it currently holds, according to a Nikkei business daily poll which was conducted at the weekend.

  • Formula One Driver Zhou Guanyu Escapes Uninjured Following Wild Crash at British Grand Prix

    Chinese Formula One driver Zhou Guanyu was involved in a serious crash at the British Grand Prix, flipping his vehicle towards a barrier near crowds on Sunday, July 3.Video recorded by Scott Helme shows the moment Guanyu’s Alfa Romeo lost control and propelled over the tire barrier before violently crashing into a fence in front of spectators at Silverstone Circuit.Guanyu posted a photo of himself on Twitter after the incident claiming his vehicle’s halo safety barrier saved him.Spaniard Carlos Sainz claimed his first Formula One victory for Ferrari during the dramatic race day. Credit: Scott Helme via Storyful

  • It's a Dogfight! Saint John, Hamilton meet in Memorial Cup final

    ST. JOHN'S, N.L. — Two teams that skated through distinctly different paths in the playoffs will meet Wednesday in the final of the 2022 Memorial Cup. The host Saint John Sea Dogs, who went 39 days between games after losing in the first round of the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League playoffs, will face the Hamilton Bulldogs, who posted a 16-3 post-season record en route to the Ontario Hockey League championship. It is the first Memorial Cup final since 2019, when the Rouyn-Noranda Huskies skate

  • Otto Porter Jr. will make a huge impact on Raptors

    Amit Mann and Oren Weisfeld discuss how the versatile forward will make things easier for Pascal Siakam, OG Anunoby and Nick Nurse (among others). Full episode available on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed.

  • Tim Hortons, Esso withdraw for world juniors in another blow for Hockey Canada

    TORONTO — Tim Hortons and Imperial Oil have joined a growing list of corporations to pull sponsorship dollars in the wake of Hockey Canada's handling of an alleged sexual assault and out-of-court settlement. Tim Hortons said Wednesday it is "suspending support" for the upcoming men's world junior hockey championship this summer in Edmonton as the restaurant chain awaits details on how the national federation intends to take "strong and definitive action" following the "deeply concerning allegati

  • Lightning retain Nick Paul with 7-year, $22 million contract

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — The Tampa Bay Lightning have accomplished one of their top offseason priorities, retaining forward Nick Paul with a seven-year contract worth just over $22 million. General manager Julien BriseBois announced deal Friday, three days after saying the club was interested in re-signing Paul and two other key players headed toward free agency — forward Ondrej Palat and defenseman Jan Rutta. Paul was obtained in a trade from the Ottawa Senators in March. The 27-year-old filled sever

  • Trout's slump worsens, Astros strike out 20 to sweep Angels

    HOUSTON (AP) — Mike Trout watched as a low sinker grazed the outside corner of the strike zone in the third inning Sunday, rung up once again in a weekend filled with strikeouts. Before trudging back to the dugout he made a face that seemed to scream: Yikes! The Angels star went 0 for 11 with nine strikeouts in a three-game series and Los Angeles hitters fanned 20 times overall Sunday as the Houston Astros won 4-2 for a sweep. “Mike Trout is an he is a future Hall of Famer. He’s going to come ar

  • Volkanovski defends title, beats Holloway again at UFC 276

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — Alexander Volkanovski defeated Max Holloway for the third time Saturday night, defending his featherweight title by unanimous decision with a dominant striking performance at UFC 276. Volkanovski (25-1) extended his winning streak to 22 fights with a commanding display against Holloway (23-7), the former champion at 145 pounds. Volkanovski executed a sharp boxing game plan against one of the UFC's best punchers, bloodying Holloway's face early on and steadily increasing the puni

  • Flyers' prospect detained in Russia for allegedly dodging military draft

    Flyers prospect Ivan Fedotov has been detained by Russian authorities after suspicions of "dodging the Russian army."

  • Cardinals become 1st team to hit 4 HRs in row in 1st inning

    PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The St. Louis Cardinals became the first major league team to hit four straight home runs in the first inning when Nolan Arenado, Nolan Gorman, Juan Yepez and Dylan Carson connected against Philadelphia on Saturday. It was the 11th time in MLB history and first for the Cardinals that a club had gone deep a record-tying four in a row. After Phillies starter Kyle Gibson got the first two outs, Paul Goldschmidt singled before Arenado’s two-run shot to left field on a slider star

  • Bruins hire Montgomery as coach to replace Cassidy

    BOSTON (AP) — The Boston Bruins have hired Jim Montgomery as their new coach, giving the hockey lifer another chance at an NHL head-coaching job less than three years since he lost his first one. Recently extended general manager Don Sweeney announced the hire Friday, filling one of the league's final high-profile coaching vacancies hours after the San Jose Sharks created another by firing their staff. Montgomery replaces Bruce Cassidy, who was fired after the team's loss in the first round of t

  • Elliott wins pole as he tries to defend Road America title

    ELKHART LAKE, Wis. (AP) — Chase Elliott won the pole at Road America and will lead the field to green Sunday in his title defense on the Wisconsin road course. NASCAR’s most popular driver is coming off a win last weekend at Nashville and put himself in position to make it two straight Cup victories with a strong qualifying run on the 4.048-mile road course. The Hendrick Motorsports driver edged Chase Briscoe by 0.038 seconds in Saturday qualifying. That marks a major change from his starting po

  • Zach Edey on learning from NBAers and where he wants to improve

    Purdue centre Zach Edey discusses what he has to do to get better as he readies himself for the NBA and how his role under Nick Nurse is different than in college.

  • Camrose swimmers to compete at International Lifesaving Sport World Championships in Italy

    The small central Alberta city of Camrose is producing some of the best young competitive lifesavers in the country. Five young swimmers from Camrose will be heading to Riccione, Italy for the International Lifesaving World Championships this fall. The sport involves "a variety of competitions to further develop and demonstrate lifesaving skills, fitness and motivation," according to the Lifesaving Society. Canada's youth team will consist of 12 athletes from across the country, including three

  • JT Poston shoots 62, leads John Deere Classic by 2 strokes

    SILVIS, Ill. (AP) — J.T. Poston shot a 9-under 62 on Thursday to take a two-stroke lead in the PGA Tour's John Deere Classic. Coming off a second-place tie last week in Connecticut, Poston eagled the par-5 second and had seven birdies in a bogey-free round at TPC Deere Run. “It’s, obviously, why you practice and why you work as hard as you do on your game,” Poston said. “Any time you can have those rounds where you really get it going low and mistake-free, bogey-free is a bonus. It’s why you wor

  • Lonnie Walker is the downhill scorer Toronto needs

    Lonnie Walker is young and has an ability to get in the paint that the Raptors have missed since Norman Powell was traded. Full conversation on free agent guards is available on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.

  • Real ninjas are back!

    Meet the new ninjas reclaiming their place in Odawara, so this can become home to one of the country’s largest ninja clans again.

  • 'We know what the stakes are': Savoie, Geekie navigated NHL draft year together

    Matthew Savoie and Conor Geekie knew they were in the midst of something special. The star centres for the Winnipeg Ice — one an elusive offensive threat, the other a hulking force — spent the Western Hockey League season battling for their team. The pair was also competing against one another. Savoie sits as NHL Central Scouting's fourth-ranked North American skater heading into Thursday's first round of the 2022 draft, while Geekie is slotted in at No. 5. It was a unique situation both players

  • Robert leads 17-hit White Sox attack in 11-4 win over Halos

    ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Josh Harrison and Luis Robert hit two-run homers during Chicago’s five-run fifth inning, and the White Sox pounded out 17 hits in an 11-4 victory over the Los Angeles Angels on Tuesday night. José Abreu and Yoán Moncada had RBI doubles during a five-run seventh for the White Sox, who rallied from an early three-run deficit with multi-hit games from seven batters to win for only the second time in seven games. Mike Trout and Shohei Ohtani hit back-to-back homers in the thir