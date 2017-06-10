Wheeler, Dupree help Fever rally for 83-80 win over Storm

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) -- Erica Wheeler scored 19 points and Candice Dupree added her first double-double of the season with 16 points and 12 rebounds to help the Indiana Fever rally to beat the Seattle Storm 83-80 on Friday night.

Natalie Achonwa scored a career-high 17 points on 7-of-10 shooting for Indiana (4-5). Shenise Johnson added 12 points and Tiffany Mitchell scored 11.

Dupree's putback of a missed jumper by Mitchell capped a 12-2 run to open the fourth quarter and gave the Fever a 73-68 lead with 6:13 to play. Seattle's Sue Bird tied it at 73-all with a 3-pointer a minute later, but Indiana answered with five straight points and led the rest of the way.

Jewell Loyd banked in a jumper to get the Storm within three with 1:02 left, but after Breanna Stewart was called for a foul on the other end and Seattle coach Jenny Boucek drew a technical foul, Mitchell hit 2 of 4 free throws to give Indiana an 83-78 lead 41.6 seconds to go.

Loyd finished with 25 points and Stewart scored 23 with nine rebounds for the Storm (5-3).

