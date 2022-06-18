Wheelchair user left stranded on platform for four hours

Chris Nicholson

A disabled man was left stranded on a train platform for hours, claiming staff refused to help him.

Chris Nicholson has been using a wheelchair since suffering a spinal and brain injury while playing rugby in 2014.

He needed to cross to the other side of Milton Keynes station for a connecting train on his way to London for a fitness event on Friday.

However, the lift was broken and he said staff refused to help him use the stairs, so he was forced to drag himself and his luggage up them on the hottest day of the year so far.

Left with no disabled toilet on platform

Mr Nicholson also desperately needed the lavatory but there was no disabled toilet on his side of the platform. He said staff cited health and safety policies as justification for not helping him, and instead told him that a train would be re-routed to his side of the platform, which would take a few hours.

"I was stuck on a platform with no working lift, no disabled toilets and told to wait several hours whilst they found a train to come to my platform, whilst another one served able bodied customers on another platform I had no means of accessing," Mr Nicholson wrote on social media.

"Avanti West Coast didn't help, leaving me sat on a platform with my bags, in my chair and in 31 degree heat with no access to a disabled toilet.

"I decided to get up the stairs, how? By dragging my chair with one arm, pushing off one arm and collecting my legs each step of the way!

"Staff couldn’t help me because of their health and safety policies and they would be at risk if they helped me.

"Thankfully a gentleman saw me struggling and grabbed my chair! And the assistant manager went against what their manager was saying and grabbed my bags. I was in agony and tears half way up and I’m really grateful for the help!"

Avanti West Coast was contacted for comment.