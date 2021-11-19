‘The Wheel of Time’: How to Watch the Fantasy Series for Free

All products and services featured by IndieWire are independently selected by IndieWire editors. However, IndieWire may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

“The Wheel weaves as the wheel wills.” If you’ve been searching for a new fantasy series to sink into, the first three episodes of “The Wheel of Time” debuted on Amazon Prime Video on Friday.

More from IndieWire

New episodes of the fantasy series based on the best-selling novels by Robert Jordan, will premiere every Friday leading up to the season finale on December 24.

Set in a sprawling world where magic exists but only certain women are allowed to access it, “The Wheel of Time” centers around Moraine (Rosamund Pike), a member of an all-powerful, all-female organization known as the Aes Sedai. Moraine arrives in the small town of Two Rivers to embark on a dangerous, world-spanning journey with a handful of young, male and female villagers — one of whom is prophesied to be the Dragon Reborn, who is powerful enough to either save or destroy humanity.

Daniel Henney, Josha Stradowski, Madeleine Madden, Marcus Rutherford, Zoë Robins, and Barney Harris are among the cast.

Not an Amazon Prime member? Join Amazon Prime today with a free 30-day trial. The subscription will cost $12.99 a month after the monthlong trial ends, and you’ll get lots of bang for your buck. Amazon Prime members get access to the Prime Video library, plus discounted prices, free two-day delivery, Prime Reading where you can enjoy thousands of ebooks, Amazon Music, Prime Gaming, and tons more.



Buy:

Amazon Prime Membership $12.99/month after free 30-day trial





Buy it



Prime members can also add Paramount+, Showtime, Starz, and other channels to stream everything from one place. If you’re a student or EBT cardholder you may be eligible to receive Amazon Prime at a discount of $6-7 per month after a free trial of up to six months. Another budget-friendly option: join Prime Video by itself for $8.99 a month after a free 30-day trial (students get six months free).

Story continues

Amazon Prime Video serves up a perfect mixture of movies and TV. The platform has movies that are still in theaters, scripted series, reality shows, fan-favorite films from every genre, and a host of Prime Originals including “Everybody Loves Nati, “The Electrical Life of Louis Wain,” “Tampa Baes,” “I Know What You Did Last Summer,” “The Voyeurs,” “Goliath,” “Modern Love,” “Maradona: Blessed Dream,” “Lula Rich,” and “Always Jane.”

“The Wheel of Time” was adapted by Rafe Judkins, who serves as executive producer and showrunner. The series is also executive-produced by Larry Mondragon, Rick Selvage, Mike Weber, Ted Field, Darren Lemke, Marigo Kehoe, and Uta Briesewitz. Directors include Briesewitz, Wayne Che Yip, Salli Richardson-Whitfield, and Ciaran Donnelly. The series is produced by Amazon Studios and Sony Pictures Television.

Sign up for Indiewire's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.