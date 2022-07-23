The Wheel of Time Season 2 Teaser Breakdown: Rand's New Look, Major Battles Ahead, and... Is That Selene?

Fans of Prime Video’s The Wheel of Time were well-fed this week, with the news that Season 3 is officially a go, but more to the point with a provocative peek at the yet-to-be-scheduled Season 2.

The 100-second long behind-the-scenes featurette (embedded above) shows off epic battles, a variety of striking locations, and plenty of characters both familiar and new.

Adapted from Robert Jordan’s sprawling high fantasy novels, the first season of The Wheel of Time last November/December took viewers on a perilous adventure through the events of the first book, The Eye of the World. Going into Season 2, it looks like showrunner Rafe Judkins has streamlined the next two novels, The Great Hunt and The Dragon Reborn, to occur over a single season. That makes sense, since Judkins has already teased Season 3 to be all about The Shadow Rising aka Book 4.

What all is to be gleaned from the BTS video above? Scroll down for our closer look at the assorted faces, new hairdos and curious Easter eggs to be found….

