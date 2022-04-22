‘Wheel of Time’ Season 2 Adds ‘Killing Eve’ Alum Ayoola Smart

Actress Ayoola Smart has joined the cast of Prime Video’s “Wheel of Time” Season 2.

Smart will play Aviendha.

Executive producer Rafe Judkins made the announcement at a panel for the series at JordanCon 2022.

No further details were announced or if her story will follow Robert Jordan’s books. If the character does, Aviendha should be interacting with Moiraine (Rosamund Pike), Egwene (Madeline Madden) and Rand (Josha Stradowski).

Smart played Audrey in the third season of BBC America’s “Killing Eve.”

As Season 1 came to an end in December 2021, Stradowski offered TheWrap hints at what’s next for Rand, who chose not to return to his friends after his battle with the Dark One.

“Rand always had a pretty good idea of who he was, and what he wanted in life, and that changed when Moiraine entered the village,” but there’s more change than he could have imagined, Stradowski said. “He’s now cut off from his roots. And this is the start of an identity shift. Becoming the Dragon Reborn means that you’re the only person in the whole wide world who can save or destroy the world and that responsibility is insane. That weighs heavy and yes, I think Rand now has to go his own way to do what he needs to do. And it’s just the start of his transformation to — now knowing that he is the Dragon Reborn, now it’s actually about becoming the Dragon Reborn. And how do you do that? Who can help you with that? And it’s the start of a very heavy, dark, dramatic journey.”

Judkins also promised deeper exploration of all the characters introduced in the first season.

“Yeah, all of the characters will really [get] the deep dive,” Judkins said. “Season 1 was so much about the characters all moving together in a group. In a TV show, it can be really tough to feel like you’re getting to know people when they’re all in a group together. So, Season 2, getting to split them each off on their own and find out who they really are and what light and dark exists inside them, I think it’s my favorite thing about Season 2 so far, is seeing each of those actors really start to come into their own.”