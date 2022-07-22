‘The Wheel Of Time’ Renewed For Season 3 At Amazon

Moiraine Damodred and the One Power continues.

Amazon has handed an early Season 3 renewal to its fantasy epic series The Wheel of Time. The move, unveiled during the show’s Comic-Con presentation, comes ahead of the launch of Season 2 of the Rosamund Pike-fronted series.

More from Deadline

The first season of the series, which consisted of eight episodes, premiered in November.

2021-22 TV Cancellations & Renewals For Broadcast, Cable & Streaming

The Wheel of Time, set in a sprawling, epic world where magic exists but only women can use it, is co-produced by Amazon Studios and Sony Pictures Television and comes from Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D and Chuck writer Rafe Judkins, who is showrunner and exec producer.

The story follows Moiraine (Rosamund Pike), a member of the incredibly powerful all-female organization called the Aes Sedai, as she arrives in the small town of Two Rivers. There, she embarks on a dangerous, world-spanning journey with five young men and women, one of whom is prophezied to be the Dragon Reborn, who will either save or destroy humanity.

The Wheel of Time also stars Daniel Henney as Lan Mandragoran, Zoë Robins as Nynaeve al’Meara, Madeleine Madden as Egwene al’Vere, Josha Stradowski as Rand al’Thor and Marcus Rutherford as Perrin Aybara.

Based on Robert Jordan’s books, The Wheel of Time is exec produced by showrunner Rafe Judkins, Larry Mondragon and Rick Selvage of Red Eagle Entertainment, Mike Weber and Ted Field of Radar Pictures, Darren Lemke and Marigo Kehoe. Rosamund Pike will serve as producer and Harriet McDougal and Brandon Sanderson as consulting producers.

“I’m so thrilled that we’ll be making a third season of The Wheel of Time,” said Judkins. “The Shadow Rising has always been my favorite book in the series, so being able to bring it to television and introduce new audiences to the stories that made me fall in love with these books in the first place is such an honor, and something I’ve been working toward since I first pitched the show years and years ago.”

Story continues

Added Vernon Sanders, head of global television at Amazon Studios: “We are so excited to dive deeper into the world of The Wheel of Time with Rafe Judkins and his team, who have done such a marvelous job of honoring Robert Jordan’s vision and delivering an incredible viewing experience to Prime Video customers. Season 1 resonated with the most loyal of Jordan devotees, as well as the uninitiated, who were experiencing this incredible world for the first time, proving this is a show that truly stands out in the genre space. We couldn’t be happier to give fans more reasons to be excited about the show and bring more The Wheel of Time to our customers worldwide.”

Best of Deadline

Sign up for Deadline's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Click here to read the full article.