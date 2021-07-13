‘Wheel Of Time’ Film Adaptation In The Works With ‘Thor’ Scribe Zack Stentz

iwot productions and Radar Pictures have tapped screenwriter Zack Stentz (Thor, X-Men: First Class) to pen the script for the first of three planned motion pictures based on Robert Jordan’s bestselling series of books, The Wheel of Time.

“I’ve been a fan of Robert Jordan’s work for many years, and it is especially his allusions to the origins and backstory of The Wheel of Time that I have always found most intriguing. I’m excited to be bringing this era Robert Jordan conceptualized to life,” said Stentz, “A fusion of the fantasy and science-fiction genres, the Age of Legends is a tale of paradise lost, as a futuristic Garden of Eden devolves into a dangerous and broken world.”

“We are fortunate to have an accomplished storyteller like Zack Stentz,” said Rick Selvage, President of iwot productions, “his ability to portray unforgettable characters who command great powers while being prone to everyday human imperfections make him the ideal writer to bring this monumental story to an international audience.”

The first movie will be set several millennia before the time of the books, in a period known as the “Age of Legends”— a futuristic utopia powered by a magical force shared by men and women known as the “One Power.” When an unspeakable evil is unleashed upon the world, civilization descends into chaos, and war blankets the globe. When men using the One Power become insane and destroy much of the planet, a small band of women unite under the White Tower, and are humanity’s last hope of survival.

The Age of Legends film will complement the storylines soon to be featured in the TV series from Sony Pictures Television and Amazon Studios. No studio partner or distributor for the Age of Legends picture has been named at this time.

The pics will be produced by Selvage and Larry Mondragon of iwot productions, and Ted Field and Justin Smith of Radar Pictures. Separately, Selvage, Mondragon, and Field are EPs on the forthcoming television adaption, scheduled to be released later this year on Prime in more than 200 countries. Eva Longoria, James Leon and Mike McGuiness are EPs on the film.

Stentz is represented by Circle of Confusion, WME, and Bryan Swatt and Ken Richman at Hansen, Jacobson, Teller. iwot productions is represented by Craig Emanuel and Mickey Mayerson of Paul Hastings. Bandersnatch Group, Inc. is the successor to Robert Jordan and is represented by Joel Gotler of Intellectual Property Group.

