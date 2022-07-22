‘The Wheel’ Review: A Young Couple Give Themselves One Last Weekend to Save Their Relationship

Peter Debruge
·4 min read

Scientific research tells us that nearly all of the cells in the human body are renewed every seven years. Personally, I like to think that explains the “seven-year itch,” the phenomenon by which so many of us change jobs, friends and such on a predictable cycle: because you’re literally not the same person anymore.

It’s been eight years since Albee (Amber Midthunder) and Walker (Taylor Gray) got married, and their relationship is running on fumes. A surprisingly serious-minded drama from “Hot Tub Time Machine” helmer Steve Pink (who co-wrote Gen X John Cusack romances “Grosse Pointe Blank” and “High Fidelity”), no-frills indie “The Wheel” follows this couple on a weekend retreat to a remote Airbnb, where the pair plan to hash things out once and for all.

More from Variety

Walker has brought along a self-help book, “Seven Questions to Save Your Marriage.” Albee says she’s game, but seldom looks away from her iPhone. Every time he makes an effort, she rolls her eyes and says something sarcastic or mean. The hostile young woman berates her husband for being too “nice,” unable to accept his affection as sincere (“How can you love this?” she asks at one point). Albee’s every comment is designed to push Walker away, as if provoking him to break up.

By the time the end credits roll, this seemingly doomed couple will either have parted ways or decided to double down and work on their issues. Neither ending is necessarily a happy one, but like “The Graduate,” this film — written by Trent Atkinson, whose insights reveal themselves in unpredictable yet true ways over the film’s short running time — believes that audiences are grown up enough to recognize that relationships take effort. As such, the last frame of the movie is no guarantee of how thing will play out in the long run (a word of advice: stay through the credits).

Testy conversations between Albee and Walker reveal that these two met as kids in the foster system and got hitched at 16, hoping it would protect them from the trauma. Albee was abused in some form, and Walker swore he’d save her. You can’t entirely blame her for being difficult, but boy is she a tough one to love.

“The Wheel” is perfectly suited for mumblecore fans, who will appreciate the following comparison: Think of Walker as a Mark Duplass type. He’s softer and more sensitive than most guys, in touch with his tears and unashamed of his emotions. Albee gives off strong Aubrey Plaza vibes, her body language projecting a kind of keep-away ambivalence. She can’t help being cruel, and the sweeter Walker behaves toward her, the more Albee seems determined to rile him up. Just once, she’d like to see him get as angry as she feels all the time.

Maybe this weekend trip will be the ticket. It’s certainly a convenient setup for a movie made during the pandemic. (“The Wheel” makes no mention of COVID, so one can watch without necessarily thinking the setup is any more unusual than cabin-in-the-woods indies “Your Sister’s Sister” or “Baghead.”) Once they reach the rental, their well-meaning host Carly (Bethany Anne Lind) picks up on the tension right away and ill-advisedly decides to play couple’s therapist.

Carly is about to get married to boyfriend Ben (Nelson Lee). These two sound more idealistic about love, though interacting with Albee and Walker will inevitably put strain on their relationship as well. It’s a good idea on Atkinson’s part to include a second couple, à la “Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?,” lest audiences assume the central pair show are meant to represent the film’s views on all men and women. (This script is nowhere near as sharp as that landmark American play, but it’s hard to imagine naming the character “Albee” was a coincidence.)

Pink, a veteran TV director who takes a rather self-important “a film by” credit on what feels like a first feature (it’s his fifth), shows almost no intuition for how to block or shoot a scene, inserting songs where silence would have been more effective. His clumsiness leaves the actors looking slightly amateurish, despite the strong, vulnerable performances they deliver. It all builds to a gutsy (if contrived) 10-minute shot on a Ferris wheel, where Albee and Walker sit side by side, facing the camera, trying to decide the fate of their marriage. Round and round and round she goes, and where she stops nobody knows.

Best of Variety

Sign up for Variety’s Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Click here to read the full article.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Timeline: Hockey Canada's handling of 2018 sexual assault allegation

    A timeline of Hockey Canada's response to an alleged sexual assault involving eight players in London, Ont., in 2018: Jan. 5, 2018 — Canada's world junior hockey team defeats Sweden in the gold-medal final in Buffalo, N.Y. June 18, 2018 — Hockey Canada Foundation Gala & Golf event begins in London. June 19, 2018 — A woman's stepfather informs Hockey Canada she alleges she was sexually assaulted by eight players, including members of the world junior team, while intoxicated the previous night fol

  • Johnny Gaudreau pens letter to Calgary after leaving Flames in free agency

    Johnny Gaudreau says he was always open to staying with the Calgary Flames. The draw of being closer to family, however, became too strong. The star winger penned a piece in The Players' Tribune published Wednesday where he tried to explain his decision to leave the only NHL team he'd ever known for the Columbus Blue Jackets in free agency Gaudreau said his mind wasn't made up that he would be leaving Calgary, even after rejecting an eight-year contract extension before hitting the open market.

  • Behind the Star Guardian event launched by League of Legends

    What’s happening at the Star Guardian event of League of Legends? What’s about this alternative universe?

  • Former CFL player and commissioner Doug Mitchell dies at age 83

    Doug Mitchell certainly left his mark in whatever he did. The Calgary native, who's a member of six various sport halls of fame and served as commissioner of the CFL in the 1980s, has died. He was 83. The cause of death was not immediately known. “Doug’s passing is a huge loss to the Stampeders, to the CFL and to the community,” John Hufnagel, the Calgary Stampeders president/GM said in a statement. "His contributions to football and amateur sports were numerous and far-reaching. "On behalf of t

  • Toronto Raptors sign guard Jeff Dowtin Jr. to two-way contract

    TORONTO — The Toronto Raptors have signed guard Jeff Dowtin Jr. to a two-way contract. The six-foot-three, 185-pound Dowtin joined the Raptors for this year's NBA Summer League, where he averaged 16 points, 4.3 assists, 3.8 rebounds and 28.1 minutes in four games (all starts). He shot 57 per cent from the field, including 36.4 per cent from three-point range. A native of Upper Marlboro, Ma., Dowtin played in nine NBA games last season for Golden State, Milwaukee and Orlando, averaging 2.1 points

  • Jackie Robinson's legacy looms over All-Star Game in LA

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — The legacy of Jackie Robinson showed in Major League Baseball’s draft, with four Black players among the first five selected for the first time in history. Six of the first 18 players chosen as well as nine players taken in the first round are Black. All of them are alumni of MLB's diversity development programs. That’s considered progress in a sport that has a smaller percentage of Black players now than any year since the early 1990s. “It's nice to see athletes sticking arou

  • Lyles leads U.S. sweep; Jackson tops Jamaica 1-2 in 200

    EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Noah Lyles crouched down, put his hands on his knees and glared at the clock. Not seeing what he’d hoped for, he waved his hand dismissively and walked back toward the track to celebrate what was still a long-awaited win Thursday in the 200 meters at the world championships. Oh, but this night would just keep getting better. The clock that, for a moment, read “19.32,” would adjust down a tick to “19.31.” That meant he broke Michael Johnson’s hallowed, 26-year-old American rec

  • Toronto FC's Lorenzo Insigne to take part in MLS all-star skills challenge

    Newly arrived Toronto FC winger Lorenzo Insigne will take part in the MLS All-Star Skills Challenge, part of the festivities surrounding the Aug. 10 game between the MLS and Liga MX all-stars at Minnesota United's Allianz Field. Insigne and nine other MLS players will compete Aug. 9 against 10 Liga MX players over five skills — a shooting challenge, touch challenge, cross and volley challenge, passing challenge and crossbar challenge. Insigne will be joined by fellow newcomer Hector Herrera of t

  • Should the Raptors start Trent Jr. or Achiuwa next season?

    Amit Mann and Sean Woodley discuss why the Raptors should consider starting Precious Achiuwa over Gary Trent Jr. next season and how it benefits their system. Full podcast looking at the back-end and rotation players is on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed.

  • Saskatchewan Roughriders push back game versus Toronto to Sunday

    TORONTO — The Saskatchewan Roughriders and Toronto Argonauts will complete their back-to-back series a day later than originally planned. The Riders announced Thursday the return engagement will be played Sunday night at Mosaic Stadium after 13 players and five staff members tested positive for COVID-19. The two teams had been scheduled to meet Saturday night but after dropping a 30-24 decision to Toronto on Saturday in Wolfville, N.S., the Riders were unable to practise Tuesday or Wednesday. Th

  • Report: Nets wouldn't consider Kevin Durant trade with Raptors without Scottie Barnes

    The Nets are understandably setting the bar as high as possible in Durant trade talks.

  • Cost of acquiring Juan Soto might be too expensive for Blue Jays

    Juan Soto would look great in a Blue Jays jersey but the asking price might be too high.

  • 'Back in the saddle': 2022 Calgary Stampede winds down with near pre-pandemic numbers

    The 2022 Calgary Stampede wrapped up Sunday, and numbers show the first full event since 2019 reached near pre-pandemic attendance levels. Steve McDonough, president and chairman of the Stampede board, said the parade led by actor Kevin Costner on July 8 brought in more than 305,122 spectators. McDonough said it was one of the highest attended parades in Stampede history. "I think it's fair to say Stampede in Calgary is back in the saddle," he said. McDonough also said this year's event broke a

  • Alberta ultra-marathoner sets new record after running across Canada in under 68 days

    Dave Proctor was overcome with emotion when he reached a cheering crowd of family and supporters at Mile 0 in Victoria, B.C., on Thursday, 67 and a half days after he set out on a literal cross-country run from St. John's, N.L. The ultra-marathon runner and massage therapist from Okotoks, Alta. appears to be the new holder of the cross-Canada speed record, smashing the previous time of 72 days and 10 hours set by Al Howie in 1991. "It feels tiring," Proctor, 41, said with a laugh, when asked how

  • Trudeau calls Hockey Canada fund to cover sexual misconduct claims 'unacceptable'

    Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Canadians are right to be "disgusted" with Hockey Canada following a recent string of scandals involving allegations of sexual misconduct. The latest news about the sport's national governing body landed on Tuesday when recently unearthed court documents suggested that the organization operates a legal fund dedicated to pay for uninsured liabilities — including sexual abuse claims. "I think right now it's hard for anyone in Canada to have faith or trust in anyo

  • Antonella Roccuzzo one of the richest soccer wags out there

    Here’s all you want to know about Antonela Roccuzzo, from how she met Leo Messi back when she was just 9 years old, to her own business venture in the children's fashion.

  • Gressel set for Whitecaps debut as Vancouver looks to halt rolling Chicago Fire

    VANCOUVER — The newest addition to the Vancouver Whitecaps' lineup simply wants to contribute. Days after the 'Caps acquired Julian Gressel from D.C. United for US$900,000 in general allocation money, the star wingback told reporters he's the kind of player who'd rather have two assists than one goal because it means his team has scored twice. “That’s me, the team player," he said. "I'm a team guy first that wants to win above all else. And if that means that my role is to assist more and not be

  • Former Juventus winger Federico Bernardeschi happy for new beginning with Toronto FC

    TORONTO — While the existing product withers on the field, Toronto FC has assembled some considerable new firepower off it in recent days. The hope is the cavalry is ready to ride in. On Monday, the Major League Soccer team unveiled its latest Italian in former Juventus winger Federico Bernardeschi. The 28-year-old arrived in style, taking the stage at the Real Sports bar/restaurant in matching white linen pants and open-neck shirt, showing off a simple tattooed cross on his chest under a beamin

  • Hockey Canada had abuse claim reserve fund: court documents

    An affidavit filed in an Ontario court case suggests Hockey Canada has maintained a fund to pay for uninsured liabilities, including sexual abuse claims. The detail is included in a July 2021 affidavit sworn by Glen McCurdie, who was then Hockey Canada's vice-president of insurance and risk management, as part of a lawsuit launched by an injured player in Ontario. "Hockey Canada maintains a reserve in a segregated account to pay for any such uninsured liabilities as they arise," McCurdie's affid

  • Kirby in a new sweet tooth game

    Kirby fans are going to be extremely happy, a new game is coming after not even one year from the latest game series.