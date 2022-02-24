‘Wheel of Fortune’ viewers stunned by contestant’s incorrect answer

It was a rough night for Wheel of Fortune contestant Tenaya, Wednesday, as she came so close to landing a large prize. Unfortunately, she missed out on over $10,000 and a trip to the bonus round because of a huge mistake.

In the second round, Tenaya seemed to be well on her way to solving the “_ urassic Park _o_ies.” She also had obtained a $10,000 bonus wedges for the puzzle, so things were looking up. However when she went to solve the puzzle, she guessed incorrectly.

“Jurassic Park bodies?” Tenaya asked.

The correct answer was “Jurassic Park Movies,” which of course is in reference to the multi-billion dollar film franchise that Stephen Spielberg brought to life in 1993. Viewers were stunned by the incorrect response and many took to twitter to discuss.

Genuinely one of the funnier guesses in Wheel of Fortune history. #WheelOfFortune pic.twitter.com/ijIOGY1x3f — Pat (@producepat) February 24, 2022

Jurassic Park "Bodies"!?? I can't root for folks anymore. 😂 #WheelOfFortune — Jason Stewart (@jvancestewart) February 24, 2022

While she missed out on the bonus puzzle and a lot of cash, Tenaya still walked away pretty well off.

“It's gonna be okay,” host Pat Sajak told her. “It really was fun having you here. I hope you had a good time, 'cause I did. $4,500 that round. You won $5,500.”

Wheel of Fortune is a syndicated show which airs weekdays. Please visit the show’s site for local listings of time and channel.

