‘Wheel Of Fortune’ Under New Host Ryan Seacrest Reveals What Will Change

Next year, it will be Sajak out. Seacreast in, as Ryan Seacrest takes over the iconic game show as of September 2024 from longtime host Pat Sajak.

With a change of regmines, you might expect some differences when Seacrest takes the reins. You’d be wrong.

“With this game show, it’s such a success and has been for generations,” Seacrest said in a new interview with People. “You don’t mess with it, just don’t mess with it. Just get out of the way, say ‘good evening,’ and let’s play.”

Holdover Vanna White will still be turning letters and showing Seacrest the ropes when he takes over at Wheel of Fortune.

White has a new deal that runs through the 2025-2025 season.

“This is such great news,” Seacrest, 48, told Willie Geist earlier this month in the “Sunday Sitdown” segment of his Sunday Today with Willie Geist. “Vanna has been such a staple on that show and in our living rooms for so many years. I have been very excited to work with her, but now that it’s official I can say, ‘Congratulations Vanna! I can’t wait.’ ”

