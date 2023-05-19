'Wheel Of Fortune' Fans Complain That This $100,000 Puzzle Was Too Obscure
“Wheel of Fortune” watchers complained that the answer to a puzzle on Thursday’s episode wasn’t common enough ― and it cost one contestant a pretty penny.
The category was “Phrase,” and Cesar Redaja faced these blanks with just 10 seconds to answer:
Contestant Cesar Redaja had just 10 seconds to solve this puzzle. Could you?
Redaja didn’t even hazard a guess as the buzzer sounded.
The answer? “THAT WAS A PIVOTAL FACTOR.”
“That was a toughie,” host Pat Sajak acknowledged. Redaja’s mouth was agape when he got a peek of the bonus prize that he would have won: $100,000.
“Yeah, I know,” Sajak said.
The contestant still went home with $26,398.
Online, outraged viewers said that the phrase’s obscurity was a pivotal factor in Redaja not winning the extra cash.
Yeah, I'm always going around saying "That was a pivotal factor!".
It's so common!!! How could he not get that?! 😂 What the hell is wrong with Wheel of Fortune?
Their definition of #phrase is really any string of words. Drives me crazy! #Category should just be "Words in a Sentence."
Pivotal Factor??? pic.twitter.com/GDXr4CLHqU
"That Was a Pivotal Factor" is a "phrase" in the same Universe that Bon Jovi is "Metal."#wheeloffortune#Jeopardy
@WheelofFortune “That was a pivotal factor”….that’s a phrase?? Caesar got jobbed!! pic.twitter.com/BIxjrawjdG
