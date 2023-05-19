'Wheel Of Fortune' Fans Complain That This $100,000 Puzzle Was Too Obscure

Ron Dicker
·1 min read
Wheel of Fortune” watchers complained that the answer to a puzzle on Thursday’s episode wasn’t common enough ― and it cost one contestant a pretty penny.

The category was “Phrase,” and Cesar Redaja faced these blanks with just 10 seconds to answer:

Contestant Cesar Redaja had just 10 seconds to solve this puzzle. Could you?
Redaja didn’t even hazard a guess as the buzzer sounded.

The answer? “THAT WAS A PIVOTAL FACTOR.”

“That was a toughie,” host Pat Sajak acknowledged. Redaja’s mouth was agape when he got a peek of the bonus prize that he would have won: $100,000.

“Yeah, I know,” Sajak said.

The contestant still went home with $26,398.

Online, outraged viewers said that the phrase’s obscurity was a pivotal factor in Redaja not winning the extra cash.

