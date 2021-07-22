Wheatley gas leak evacuation order to be lifted for those most affected

Crews at the scene of a gas leak in Wheatley in June. On Monday, crews confirmed the gas had returned. (Sanjay Maru/CBC - image credit)

Most of the residents and business owners displaced from downtown Wheatley over a hydrogen sulphide gas leak this week will be able to return starting Thursday, the Municipality of Chatham-Kent announced.

Acting chief administrative officer Cathy Hoffman said that the emergency declaration and evacuation order will be narrowed to include just 15 Erie Street North, the building where the toxic, flammable gas was found on Monday morning.

Fifty-two people — 23 homes and 13 businesses — were told to leave the area after a gas detector activated within the building.

A gas leak detected at the same building sparked an evacuation that lasted more than two weeks in June.

This time around, Hoffman said that preliminary, third-party testing of the gas has determined that the gas is coming from a well, but the source has not yet been identified.

She stressed that these results need to be confirmed by the province.