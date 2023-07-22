Wheatland Crossing School approved for new classrooms

A development application from Wheatland Crossing School to the county for approval regarding the addition of two modular classrooms to the building has been approved.

The application was reviewed during the Wheatland County Municipal Planning Commission meeting, July 11, and was presented by Development Officer, Suzanne Hayes.

“The application is to install an addition on the south side of the existing K-12 public school, Wheatland Crossing, which was granted approval in 2014. The 2,304 square foot addition will contain a vestibule, two modular classrooms, and a hallway with lockers,” she said. “When the original Development Permit was issued, it included six modular classrooms, estimating a total capacity of 450 students. According to Alberta Education, the school’s total capacity is 461 students and is now 86 per cent full with 398 students currently attending.”

The additional space is considered a requirement to accommodate growth in both student numbers and programs at the school.

Once installed, the two new modulars will provide breakout space for small group learning, as well as more flexibility to the school for class configurations.

“The proposal meets all required setbacks of the Land Use Bylaw and no variances have been requested. Due to the proximity of two provincial highways, the applicant applied for and was issued a Roadside Development Permit from Alberta Transportation,” said Hayes.

It was recommended by County Administration to the County Municipal Planning Commission in the meeting agenda and provided a report that the development permit be approved for the additions of modular classrooms to Wheatland Crossing School.

Development will proceed according to Community Service (CS) District requirements and the school is required to comply with all applicable provisions of the Wheatland County Land Use Bylaw.

Wheatland Crossing School is to adhere strictly to the use case presented to the Municipal Planning Commission in their application, and all approved plans and procedures which form the application.

With this condition in mind, no permanent development may be installed onto the school. Additionally, any future modifications or development of the site or building must also first go through the County, as well as adhere to the Land Use Bylaw.

Prior to operating the facility and the resuming of regular classes in September, documentation is to be provided to the County confirming a fire inspection has been completed and complied with.

Commissioner Rick Laursen moved to approve the application following Hayes’ presentation. The motion was passed without further discussion and without opposition.

John Watson, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Strathmore Times