Wheatland County rescinds resolution

Wheatland County council passed several motions to rescind a resolution, which was set for consideration at the Rural Municipalities of Alberta (RMA) spring convention following advice from legal counsel during a closed session at the regular Tuesday, February 1 council meeting.

In the February 2 edition of the Mail, it was reported Wheatland County would forward the resolution to both the Provincial Agriculture Services Board conference and the RMA spring convention, and that the neighbouring Kneehill County Committee of the Whole had unanimously agreed to second the resolution at their own meeting.

However, following the February 1 meeting, Wheatland County council moved to ratify the decision and rescinded the resolution; Wheatland County Reeve Amber Link was also directed to hold discussions with the Wheatland County Agriculture Services Board and Wheatland and Area Surface Rights Society regarding the decision.

Administration was also directed to revise the original draft resolution to bring back to council for review at a later date.

Lacie Nairn, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Drumheller Mail