WhatsApp today - latest: App not connecting as chats mysteriously go dark in major outage

WhatsApp has been hit by a major outage that has forced all chats to go dark.

Users are unable to send or receive messages – which instead just hang, waiting to be delivered.

The company is yet to give any information about the problems, and there is no explanation of why the problem has occurred or when it might be solved.

There also appears to be no easy fix for the problem, with users instead waiting for the company to fix its services before they can begin chatting again.

WhatsApp is the biggest chat platform in the world, with well over two billion users, and is relied upon by a range of people and businesses every day.

What happens in the outage?

09:04 , Andrew Griffin

Unlike some previous WhatsApp outages, the app will actually make it seem like you can send a message. You can write it out, press send, and everything will happen as normal until that point.

But the message will never actually be delivered. The little clock that appears will not turn into a tick, as it should. Instead, it will just be left hanging.

Of course, the same will happen to anyone that tries to message you.

So the app will just go dark, as if it is on pause.

Read our full story on the problems

09:02 , Andrew Griffin

You can find our full report on the issues, which began around 8am UK time, here.

Hello and welcome...

08:58 , Andrew Griffin

... to The Independent’s live coverage of the major WhatsApp outage on 25 October.