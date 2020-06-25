WhatsApp says Brazil central bank willing to restore payments service

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Facebook Inc <FB.O> messaging service WhatsApp said on Thursday that Brazil's central bank had said it intended to find a way to restore the payments service in the country by working with Visa Inc <V.N> and Mastercard Inc <MA.N>.

"The central bank made clear that they support platforms like WhatsApp that are innovating in digital payments," Will Cathcart, head of WhatsApp said in a statement.





(Reporting by Carolina Mandl; Editing by Christian Plumb)