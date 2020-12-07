WhatsApp Quietly Rolls Out In-App Notifications Feature in India, Here's How it Works

WhatsApp is rolling out a new feature that enables users to get in-app notifications. This feature, as the name suggests, sends alerts or other notifications in two different methods to users while they have the app opened. The In-App Notifications is currently available to users with the iOS version of the app, and Android users are expected to receive it soon as well. More details from the company over its availability is expected shortly.

WhatsApp app for iOS users in India can check its availability by heading to Settings > Notifications > In-App Notifications. Users will need to select the Alert Style, wherein users get three options that include None, Banners and Alerts. The Facebook-owned messaging company explains that Banners appear at the top of the screen and go away automatically, while Alerts "requires action before proceeding." Similarly, the None option means that users will not receive any in-app alerts while they have the application opened. In case of users select either of the two options other than None, they can also choose Sound and Vibrate options.

The new in-app feature would enable the company to send alerts about new updates available on WhatsApp. This is somewhat similar to how Telegram notifies users about changes within the app; however, the messaging platform uses a dedicated ChatBot. The In-App Notifications feature was initially spotted by WABetaInfo which also claimed that the Facebook-owned company will update its Terms of Service in February 2021. Users will have the option to opt-out of the new terms of policies and privacy, though they will lose access to WhatsApp. In another WhatsApp-related new, the company recently announced a new feature that will allow users to put different custom wallpapers on each chat. The company had announced the launch of a new sticker search and a new sticker collection as well. The feature is expected to roll out to users in the coming weeks.