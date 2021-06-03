WhatsApp Obtaining Trick Consent By Pushing Notifications: Centre

Mehab Qureshi
·2 min read

The Indian government has filed a fresh affidavit and has told the Delhi High Court that messaging platform WhatsApp is indulging in anti-user practices by obtaining "trick consent" from its users for its updated privacy policy of 2021.

The Centre said that WhatsApp is sending push notifications to its users in India forcing them to accept the updated privacy policy and the messaging app should be restrained from doing the same.

The affidavit was filed by the Centre, seeking directions to the Central government to order WhatsApp to either roll back the new privacy policy or provide an option for users to opt out.

WhatsApp has also been accused by the Centre of transferring the entire existing userbase to committing to its updated privacy policy before the Personal Data Protection (PDP) Bill becomes the law.

"The game plan is very clear, i.e., to transfer the entire existing user base committed to updated 2021 privacy policy before the Personal Data Protection (PDP) Bill becomes the law (sic)," the affidavit by the centre read.

The Indian government also asserted that the Competition Commission of India (CCI) – a statutory body that works to protect the interests of consumers – has said that WhatsApp has contravened the provisions of Section 4 of the Competition Act, 2002, "through its exploitative and exclusionary conduct, in the garb of policy update".

Earlier, in May, WhatsApp moved the Delhi High Court on the ground that the new IT rules would cause the platform to ‘break privacy protections’.

WhatsApp is worried that the social media intermediary IT rules will go against its 'end-to-end encryption' stance that pledges to never read or store messages on their servers, resulting in a stalemate between the company and government.

The Centre had proposed to assign alphanumeric hashes to WhatsApp messages so that originator of every message can be traced back.

Also Read: If WhatsApp Gives in to Indian Govt’s Demands, Should We Worry?

. Read more on Tech and Auto by The Quint.WhatsApp Obtaining Trick Consent By Pushing Notifications: CentreBig B Thanks Fans For Wishing Him & Jaya On Their 48th Anniversary . Read more on Tech and Auto by The Quint.

Latest Stories

  • Canadiens defeat Jets in Game 1 of second-round series

    Jesperi Kotkaniemi and Eric Staal scored in the first period to set the stage for the Montreal Canadiens' 5-3 victory over the Winnipeg Jets in Game 1.

  • Maple Leafs left searching for answers after another opening-round playoff exit

    Maple Leafs president Brendan Shanahan sounded an optimistic tone about the team's future Wednesday.

  • Mark Scheifele ejected for dirty hit on Canadiens' Jake Evans

    Montreal Canadiens forward Jake Evans left Game 1 on a stretcher after taking a hit to the head from Winnipeg Jets forward Mark Scheifele.

  • Bichette, Blue Jays rally for 3 in 9th to beat Marlins 6-5

    Vladimir Guerrero Jr. scored the winning run on Joe Panik's sacrifice fly, capping a three-run rally in the bottom of the ninth inning that gave the Toronto Blue Jays a 6-5 victory over the Miami Marlins.

  • NBA playoff tracker: Luka Doncic, Mavericks escape Clippers to take 3-2 lead

    The Mavericks will head back to Dallas with a 3-2 lead after a 42-point night from Luka Doncic.

  • Sabres win 2021 NHL Draft Lottery, Kraken move up to No. 2 selection

    The Buffalo Sabres won the 2021 NHL Draft Lottery on Wednesday night, providing some solace for fans after one of the most miserable seasons of the modern era.

  • Fans blast Lakers for failed Kyle Lowry pursuit after Game 5 blowout

    The Lakers were reportedly unwilling to part with struggling combo guard Talen Horton-Tucker in any potential Kyle Lowry trade at the deadline.

  • Blue Jays' Semien beats Vladdy, Teoscar for AL Player of the Month

    A trio of Blue Jays put together incredible months of May, but Marcus Semien's stood out above the rest.

  • Stephen A. Smith uses Cowboys comparison to torch the Maple Leafs

    Just over a week after the Edmonton Oilers felt Stephen A. Smith's wrath, it was the Maple Leafs' turn to be roasted by hockey's new hot take king.

  • 76ers' Joel Embiid has 'small' lateral meniscus tear, will miss Game 5 vs. Wizards

    The team said that Embiid was considered day-to-day and will undergo physical therapy and treatment on his knee.

  • Should Leafs look for a major shakeup this summer?

    The Toronto Maple Leafs fizzled out in the first round of the playoffs once again. Is it time for a major change? The Zone Time crew discusses that and much more.

  • Maple Leafs can't shake fragility on postseason stage

    The Toronto Maple Leafs should have been able to handle the Montreal Canadiens in the first round of the playoffs, but their fragility was once again on display as the pressure to close out the series mounted.

  • Wayne Gretzky signs multi-year brand ambassador deal with BetMGM

    Wayne Gretzky has signed a multi-year deal with BetMGM, the leading sports betting and digital gaming company.

  • Sheldon Keefe deserves to take heat for Leafs' early playoff exit

    Toronto Maple Leafs coach Sheldon Keefe made several head-scratching decisions as the team fell to the Montreal Canadiens and he deserves plenty of blame for the series loss.

  • 2021 Stanley Cup playoffs: Round 2 matchups, schedule, TV channels

    Here's what you need to know about the second round of the Stanley Cup playoffs.

  • Manaea throws CG, Moreland homers as A's blank Mariners 6-0

    SEATTLE (AP) — Sean Manaea pitched a four-hitter with eight strikeouts for his second shutout this season, and the Oakland Athletics beat the Seattle Mariners 6-0 on Wednesday night. Mitch Moreland's two-run homer capped a five-run third inning, giving the A’s their third straight win and manager Bob Melvin his 800th with Oakland. Mark Canha opened the scoring with a two-run double off starter Chris Flexen (5-3), then scored on Matt Olson’s RBI single. Moreland followed with his fifth home run o

  • Luka Doncic, Mavs beat Clippers to take 3-2 series lead

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — Luka Doncic scored 42 points, Tim Hardaway Jr. hit two free throws with eight seconds left, and the Dallas Mavericks beat the Los Angeles Clippers 105-100 on Wednesday night to take a 3-2 lead in the first-round playoff series. It’s the third playoff series in NBA history — and first since 1995 — in which the road team won the first five games, according to Elias Sports Bureau. The Mavs can close out their first series victory since winning the 2011 NBA championship in Game 6

  • Posted Up - What to expect from LeBron James in Game 6 vs. Suns

    Damon Jones - a former teammate and coach of the Lakers superstar - joined the Posted Up w./ Chris Haynes podcast to discuss what fans can expect with the first-round series against the Suns on the line Thursday night. Hear the full conversation on the Posted Up with Chris Haynes podcast. Subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher or wherever you listen.

  • Dodgers erupt for 11 runs in 1st inning, beat Cardinals 14-3

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — Cody Bellinger had a grand slam and six RBIs as the Dodgers scored 11 times in the bottom of the first — their most runs in one inning of a regular-season game since moving to Los Angeles — during a 14-3 blowout over the St. Louis Cardinals on Wednesday night. Bellinger led the onslaught with a franchise-record six RBIs in the inning. After Paul Goldschmidt homered to put St. Louis ahead 1-0, Bellinger’s two-run single gave Los Angeles a 3-1 lead. Later in the inning, he hit h

  • Record onslaught: Dodgers score 11 in 1st to rout Cards 14-3

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — Cody Bellinger had a grand slam and six RBIs as the Dodgers scored 11 times in the bottom of the first — their most runs in one inning of a regular-season game since moving to Los Angeles — during a 14-3 blowout over the St. Louis Cardinals on Wednesday night. Bellinger, who missed most of the first two months of the season due to a hairline fracture in his right leg, led the onslaught with a franchise-record six RBIs in the inning. After Paul Goldschmidt homered to put St. Lo