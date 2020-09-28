WhatsApp’s New Feature to Automatically Delete Media from Phone

WhatsApp has been working on a new feature for the platform where media files such as images, videos, GIFs, etc., sent to a user will disappear once the recipient has left the chat window. The feature is called Expiring Media.

As per WABetainfo, the upcoming feature is currently in its testing phase and will be made available in the beta version before being released for global WhatsApp users.

The Expiring Media feature will allow users to send photos and videos which would be available for viewing temporarily and will automatically get deleted.

This feature is similar to what Instagram offers with the disappearing photo or video feature in the direct messages option.

As per some of the screenshots shared by WABetainfo, the feature will be available through a dedicated timer button called ‘View Once’ and users will have to tap the button to add files to that.

The feature will allow the user to allot a specific time in which the media will be automatically deleted. Once the recipient leaves the chat window, all the media in that chat will be deleted.

WhatsApp will highlight the specific media files with a timer icon so that the recipient is aware that the media will be deleted later. The user will have the option of saving the media before expiration, the report mentions.

It also says that the feature is currently being tested on Android, however, it will be released for iOS users as well.

WhatsApp hasn’t said anything about when the feature will be rolled out in the final version of the app.

