WhatsApp, Facebook and Instagram down globally; netizens vent ire on Twitter

FP Staff
Social media platform Facebook along with its subsidiaries WhatsApp, and Instagram suffered an outage on Monday evening with users across the world including in India complaining of being unable to send or receive messages.

Users were unable to access WhatsApp, Instagram and Facebook on both Android and iOS platforms. They were greeted with a "couldn't refresh feed" message.

As per DownDetector, a site that tracks outages, the technical glitch took place around 9 pm.

WhatsApp, on Monday tweeted saying that they were working to 'get things back to normal', asking the users for their patience.

Facebook, which owns WhatsApp, also released a similar statement on Twitter.

Users took to microblogging site Twitter to write about their issues in accessing Facebook and Instagram, using the hashtag #instagramdown and #facebookdown.

More details are awaited. With inputs from ANI

