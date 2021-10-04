WhatsApp, Facebook and Instagram down globally; netizens vent ire on Twitter

Social media platform Facebook along with its subsidiaries WhatsApp, and Instagram suffered an outage on Monday evening with users across the world including in India complaining of being unable to send or receive messages.

Users were unable to access WhatsApp, Instagram and Facebook on both Android and iOS platforms. They were greeted with a "couldn't refresh feed" message.

As per DownDetector, a site that tracks outages, the technical glitch took place around 9 pm.

WhatsApp, on Monday tweeted saying that they were working to 'get things back to normal', asking the users for their patience.

We're aware that some people are experiencing issues with WhatsApp at the moment. We're working to get things back to normal and will send an update here as soon as possible. Thanks for your patience! " WhatsApp (@WhatsApp) October 4, 2021

Facebook, which owns WhatsApp, also released a similar statement on Twitter.

We're aware that some people are having trouble accessing our apps and products. We're working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible, and we apologize for any inconvenience. " Facebook (@Facebook) October 4, 2021

Users took to microblogging site Twitter to write about their issues in accessing Facebook and Instagram, using the hashtag #instagramdown and #facebookdown.

More details are awaited. With inputs from ANI

Also See: WhatsApp will soon let both iOS and Android users report specific messages: Report

WhatsApp to might soon allow users to set emojis and stickers as group icons: Report

US lawmakers question Facebook on spiking mental health fears among teenagers

Read more on News & Analysis by Firstpost.