WhatsApp Brings Money Heist Stickers To Celebrate Season 5 Release of Netflix Show

Popular Netflix Show Money Heist has garnered quite a substantial fan following over the past four seasons. As expected, the release of the fifth season of the Netflix show has brought in quite a lot of anticipation and excitement among users. Facebook-owned Instant Messaging platform WhatsApp, in order to celebrate the release of the fifth season of Money Heist, has released a new sticker pack that includes multiple stickers that are themed after the popular TV series.

The WhatsApp sticker pack includes 17 stickers to celebrate the release of Season 5 of the popular Netflix show. The stickers include the show’s characters like Professor, Tokyo, Bogota, Rio, Stockholm, Arturo, Lisbon, Alicia Sierra and Nairobi, among others. The sticker pack is available for both iOS and Android users. Apart from this, WhatsApp has also found to be testing its anticipated message reactions feature that will allow users to react to messages with emojis, similar to the feature on Apple’s iMessage, Twitter, and Facebook’s own Instagram and Messenger.

A screenshot shared by WABetaInfo shows that message reactions will appear right below the text message and the feature will be available for both individual and group chats. People in a group conversation will be able to see who reacted to a specific message. The report says that users will be able to use any emoji they want, similar to the feature on Facebook Messenger. Details about when exactly the feature will roll out for all users are still unknown, but the screenshot suggests that it may be not be far away.

