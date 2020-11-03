What’s your Election Day mood? Advice for dealing with feelings from anxiety to apathy

Chances are, you’ve been feeling a range of emotions leading up to Election Day as you wait to find out who will be the next president of the United States, how the Senate races will turn out, and which ballot measures will pass.

“All of these feelings are normal, whether you’re feeling anxiety or optimism or indifference,” Dr. Nina Vasan, clinical assistant professor of psychiatry and behavioral sciences at Stanford Health Care, tells Yahoo Life. “It’s also important to recognize that we all react and cope in different ways.”

However, the most common emotion that people are feeling seems to be anxiety. According to an October 2020 poll conducted by the Harris Poll for the American Psychological Association (APA), nearly 70 percent of American adults say that the 2020 U.S. presidential election is “a significant source of stress in their life,” compared to 52 percent in 2016, according to the APA press release.

Take our poll to share how you’re doing:

If you’re feeling anxious...

You’re far from alone if the upcoming election has you feeling stressed out or even downright fearful, wondering if your candidate will win and what the consequences will be if he doesn’t.

Stressing out about the future of our country can manifest in physical discomfort. “When you ruminate about the worst-case scenario it can lead to stomach tension, nausea and lack of appetite,” Dr. Sanam Hafeez, a neuropsychologist and founder of Comprehensive Consultation Psychological Services in New York City, tells Yahoo Life.

It can also leave you struggling to fall or stay asleep at night. “This is a true sign of anxiety and stress,” says Hafeez.

Vasan agrees, telling Yahoo Life: “A lot of folks are having difficulty sleeping. It’s having these ruminating thoughts and you keep thinking, ‘What if this happens?’ and worrying — and that makes it really hard to fall asleep.”

The coronavirus pandemic only adds to the levels of stress that people are already facing. “It’s this ongoing threat and this overlap of the election,” Vasan says. “There were already enough levels of anxiety because of the pandemic. It’s that sense of not knowing what my life is going to look like [post-election] and… fears around my health, my financial stability. ‘Am I going to have a job?’ ‘Are we going to have a shutdown again?’ It’s very different from past elections.”

In addition, many of the outlets people relied on to help them be resilient and stay calm — such as inviting friends over or going to the gym or the movies — “have been taken away” because of the pandemic, says Vasan. “It’s causing even more stress.”

Here’s what you can do

If you’ve already cast your vote, remind yourself that “there is nothing more you can do at this point,” says Hafeez. “If you are a spiritual or religious person, you can pray that your candidate wins… but beyond that, the ultimate outcome is out of your control if you have done your civic duty.”

In the meantime, Vasan says the best ways to reduce anxiety is through exercise (particularly cardio, which she says is “especially helpful” for combating stress), mindfulness (Vasan recommends using a meditation app, such as Headspace or Calm), and getting seven to nine hours of sleep each night (follow these tips on good sleep hygiene).

“What's amazing about both exercise and mindfulness is that the scientific evidence we have shows how enormously beneficial they are,” says Vasan. “It improves people's mood, makes them feel more connected, and it’s free.”

Focusing on what you can control may also help. Chloe Carmichael, psychologist and author of the upcoming book, Nervous Energy: Harness the Power of Your Anxiety, suggests that if you’re feeling anxious, then a “healthy thing to do would be to ask yourself, ‘What is it that you’re afraid of?’” She tells Yahoo Life: “The simple answer is, ‘I’m afraid my candidate will lose.’ Ask yourself, ‘If the other candidate wins, then what is it I'm afraid of?’ It can be helpful.”

Carmichael says that if, for example, you fear the economy will go “sideways” if the other candidate wins, “that may be a good time to have a quick call with your financial adviser and see if there is something you can do in the short term to put yourself in a better position.”

Story continues