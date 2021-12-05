What's on TV This Week: A 'Sex and the City' sequel, holiday specials and more

SUNDAY

“Something’s Coming: West Side Story — A Special Edition of 20/20” spotlights Steven Spielberg’s new remake of the 1961 movie musical. 7 p.m. ABC

LL Cool J hosts and Chris Stapleton, Kristin Chenoweth, Patti LaBelle and “Pose’s” Billy Porter perform as part of “The National Christmas Tree Lighting.” 8 p.m. CBS

Real-life siblings Ashley Williams and Kimberly Williams-Paisley co-star in the TV movie “Sister Swap: A Hometown Holiday.” 8 p.m. Hallmark Channel

R&B vocalist Mýa sings a different tune in the TV movie “My Favorite Christmas Melody.” 8 p.m. Lifetime

Justin Bieber, Kane Brown and “Glee’s” Darren Criss help raise awareness of adoption in “The 23rd Annual A Home for the Holidays at the Grove.” 9 p.m. CBS

The two-part documentary “Mr. A & Mr. M: The Story of A&M Records” recalls the famed record label co-founded by trumpeter Herb Alpert and music executive Jerry Moss. 10 p.m. Epix; concludes Dec. 12

The franchise entry “The Walking Dead: World Beyond” shuffles off this mortal coil after only two seasons. 10:14 p.m. AMC

MONDAY

Dedicated cinephiles share their love of the art form via a selection of video essays in the new docuseries “Voir.” Anytime, Netflix

Former members of 'N Sync, Boyz II Men, New Edition, New Kids on the Block, etc., join forces for the special “A Very Boy Band Holiday.” 8 p.m. ABC

Loose lips sink ships as “The Men Tell All” on a new episode of “The Bachelorette.” 9 p.m. ABC

A British couple’s back garden holds a shocking secret in the darkly comic miniseries “Landscapers.” With David Thewlis and “The Crown’s” Olivia Colman. 9 p.m. HBO

Redman and MC Lyte aren’t too cool for yule in the TV movie “Hip Hop Family Christmas.” 9 p.m. VH1

Get cozy with your favorite Canadian crooner in the special “Michael Bublé’s Christmas in the City.” 10 p.m. NBC

The documentary “The Forever Prisoner” examines the case of terrorism suspect Abu Zubaydah, who has been in U.S. custody since 2002. 10 p.m. HBO

TUESDAY

A plus-size comic cracks wise in the stand-up special “Nicole Byer: BBW (Big Beautiful Weirdo).” Anytime, Netflix

Wha’choo talkin’ ’bout, Kevin Hart? The comic takes part as episodes of two classic sitcoms are re-created in “Live in Front of a Studio Audience: The Facts of Life and Diff’rent Strokes.” 8 p.m. ABC

The 2021 exposé “The Slow Hustle” probes allegations of corruption within the Baltimore Police Department following the 2017 murder of a veteran detective. 8 p.m. HBO

Halle Berry, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Kim Kardashian West collect career kudos at the “People’s Choice Awards.” “SNL’s” Kenan Thompson hosts. 9 p.m. NBC, E!

Two disparate siblings find common ground in the TV movie “A Sisterly Christmas.” With “Greenleaf’s” Deborah Joy Winans. 9 p.m. OWN

Those who can, teach, at “Abbott Elementary” in this new single-camera sitcom set in Philadelphia. 9:30 p.m. ABC

WEDNESDAY

Will Smith has a series of globe-trotting adventures in the unscripted series “Welcome to Earth.” Anytime, Disney+

See how they celebrate “Christmas Around the World” in this special hosted by Dean Cain and Laura McKenzie. 8 p.m. The CW

“Crossroads Christmas: Brett Young & Friends” captures the country star sharing the stage with Darius Rucker, Colbie Caillat and the aforementioned Boyz II Men. 8 p.m. CMT

The 2021 documentary “Dirty Tricks” uncovers a cheating scandal that shook the high-stakes world of elite-level competitive bridge. 8 p.m. Showtime

The winner is revealed on the season finale of the CGI-enhanced singing competition “Alter Ego.” 9 p.m. Fox

Amy Grant, Billy Ray Cyrus and Wynonna volunteer their pipes for “CMT’s A Tennessee Kind of Christmas.” 9 p.m. CMT

THURSDAY

“Queen & Slim’s” Jodie Turner-Smith plays a different queen — the second of Henry VIII’s six wives — in the new miniseries “Anne Boleyn.” Anytime, AMC+

And then there were three: Sarah Jessica Parker, Kristin Davis and Cynthia Nixon return, sans Kim Cattrall, in the new “Sex and the City” sequel “And Just Like That …” Anytime, HBO Max

Robert Stigwood, the Aussie showbiz mogul who brought you the Bee Gees and “Saturday Night Fever,” is remembered in the 2021 documentary “Mr. Saturday Night.” 8 p.m. HBO

A single gal must rustle up “A Fiancé for Christmas” in this TV movie. With Amanda Payton and Marie Osmond. 8 p.m. Lifetime

An aspiring author (“Maid’s” Margaret Qualley) receives literary guidance from a famously reclusive novelist in the 2020 drama “My Salinger Year.” With Sigourney Weaver. 8:15 p.m. Showtime

FRIDAY

A Marine veteran (“Sound of Metal’s” Riz Ahmed) goes on the lam with his two young sons in the 2021 sci-fi thriller “Encounter.” Anytime, Amazon Prime

The sci-fi drama “The Expanse” expands into a sixth season. With Shohreh Aghdashloo and Steven Strait. Anytime, Amazon Prime

Young adults in Texas’ capital city carouse and cavort in the new reality series “Twentysomethings: Austin.” Anytime, Netflix

Cheesy 1980s- and ’90s-era kids’ cartoons come in for a spoofing in the not-for-kids live-action/animated series “Saturday Morning All Star Hits!” Anytime, Netflix

Sandra Bullock portrays an ex-con looking for redemption in the 2021 drama “The Unforgivable.” With Viola Davis. Anytime, Netflix

A French street artist/activist who goes by the moniker JR plies his trade in the 2021 documentary “Paper & Glue.” 7 p.m. MSNBC

A Black family is forced to hunker in a white survivalist’s bunker in the 2021 thriller “American Refugee.” With Derek Luke. 8 p.m. Epix

A small-town gal hooks up with a famous former classmate in the TV movie “A Dickens of a Holiday!” With Brooke D’Orsay. 8 p.m. Hallmark Channel

A greeting-card company executive finds romance during “A Holiday in Santa Fe” in this TV movie. With Mario Lopez. 8 p.m. Lifetime

A scrappy NYC photographer who snapped Madonna, Andy Warhol, et al., is remembered in the 2020 documentary “Ricky Powell: The Individualist.” 8 p.m. Showtime

A young Syrian musician lives his life in “Limbo” after seeking asylum



on a remote Scottish island in this 2020 drama. 8:10 p.m. HBO

SATURDAY

Anderson Cooper hosts the special “CNN Heroes: 15 Years of Changing the World.” 6 p.m. CNN

Two South Asian American BFFs have a “Hot Mess Holiday” in Chicago in this TV movie. With Surina Jindal and Melanie Chandra. 7 and 9 p.m. Comedy Central

It’s “Christmas Déjà Vu” all over again in this holiday fantasy. With “Glee’s” Amber Riley and Loretta Devine. 8 p.m. BET

A big-city gal hooks up with a hunky prince in the TV movie “A Royal Queens Christmas.” With Megan Park. 8 p.m. Hallmark Channel

An interior designer reconnects with her contractor ex-BF in the TV movie “The Holiday Fix Up.” With Jana Kramer. 8 p.m. Lifetime

Meet the man behind the mustache, hat and walking stick as a legendary silent-era film star is profiled in the 2021 documentary “The Real Charlie Chaplin.” 8 p.m. Showtime

Pop wunderkind Billie Eilish pulls double duty as host and musical guest on a new “Saturday Night Live.” 8:29 and 11:29 p.m. NBC

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.