What's on TV This Week: 'Pool Boy Nightmare,' the NFL and more

Jessica Morris and Tanner Zagarino costar in the new Lifetime movie "Pool Boy Nightmare." (Lifetime)

SUNDAY

The special “Bernie Mac: In My Own Words” recalls the late standup comic and star of the eponymous sitcom “The Bernie Mac Show.” 5 and 8 p.m. Reelz

"Does anybody remember laughter?!" A festival of classic rock docs continues and includes Led Zeppelin’s 1976 concert film “The Song Remains the Same.” 5 p.m. TCM

The nuptials of Charles and Diana, William and Kate, and Harry and Meghan are covered as “The Windsors: Inside the Royal Dynasty” concludes with belated back-to-back episodes. 6 and 7 p.m. CNN

The special "Fox Nation Presents: I Am Geraldo — 50 Years" marks veteran journalist Geraldo Rivera’s five decades in television. 7 and 10 p.m. Fox News Channel

The lads hit the highway with the top down on the season premiere of the auto-centric series “Top Gear.” 8 p.m. BBC America

Have machete, will travel: Potential buyers hunt for tropical hideaways in the new series “Welcome to the Jungle.” 9 p.m. HGTV

The gritty urban drama “Power” begets a sequel, “Power Book II: Ghost.” With Michael Rainey, Jr., Cliff “Method Man” Smith and Mary J. Blige. 9 p.m. Starz

MONDAY

Eight arms to hold you: A free diver forges a surprising bond with one particular aquatic creature in the new documentary “My Octopus Teacher.” Anytime, Netflix

A new season of “American Ninja Warrior” gets underway in St. Louis. With hosts Akbar Gbajabiamila and Matt Iseman. 8 p.m. NBC

He just can’t seem to get those pH levels right in the new thriller “Pool Boy Nightmare.” With Jessica Morris, Ellie Darcey-Alden and Tanner Zagarino. 8 p.m. Lifetime

Oh, lord, yeah! “Biography: The Nine Lives of Ozzy Osbourne” salutes the former Black Sabbath front man, heavy-metal icon and reality TV paterfamilias. 9 p.m. A&E

They’re out in the cold and that’s the way they like it in the new Alaska-set spinoff “Life Below Zero: Next Generation.” 9 p.m. National Geographic

The special “Devil’s Road: The True Story of Ed and Lorraine Warren” profiles the veteran paranormal investigators whose decades-long career inspired “The Conjuring” horror franchise. 9 p.m. Travel Channel

The pictures taken by child photographers in 1970s Kentucky are worth a thousand words and then some in the documentary “Portraits and Dreams” on a new “POV.” 11 p.m. KOCE

TUESDAY

“Frontline” explores what it’s like “Growing Up Poor in America” during these trying times of pandemic and economic and social upheaval in this new episode. 9 p.m. KOCE

Did video really kill the radio star? Do they even play music videos anymore? Find out in the new special “Biography: I Want My MTV.” 9 p.m. A&E

The special “Harbor From the Holocaust” tells the story of the thousands of Jewish refugees from Europe who found safe haven in Shanghai during WWII. 10 p.m. KOCE

WEDNESDAY

Gabrielle Union and Jessica Alba are back on the beat in a second season of the cop drama “L.A.’s Finest.” Anytime, Spectrum on Demand

Reese Witherspoon, Neil Patrick Harris and other celebs get help cutting down on clutter in the new unscripted series “Get Organized With the Home Edit.” Anytime, Netflix

An African American cartoonist (“New Girl’s” Lamorne Morris) has a run-in with police, and then things get weird, in the fantastical satirical series “Woke.” Anytime, Hulu

The pitfalls and pervasiveness of social media are detailed as well as dramatized in the new hybrid documentary “The Social Dilemma.” Anytime, Netflix

Don’t it make my brown eyes blue? “Nova” considers the ethical implications of gene editing in the new episode “Human Nature.” 8 p.m. KOCE

Tony winners Kristin Chenoweth, Audra McDonald, Sutton Foster and Brian Stokes Mitchell put their pipes to good use on a new “In Concert at the Hollywood Bowl.” 9 p.m. KCET; also 8 p.m. Fri., KOCE

Jonathan and Drew Scott throw down with dueling home renovations in Hancock Park in a new season of “Brother vs. Brother.” 9 p.m. HGTV

Learn how to keep advertisers and others from “Hacking Your Mind” and also how to hack your mind for your own betterment in this new four-part series. 10 p.m. KOCE

THURSDAY

There ain’t no rest for the wicked in the horror-comedy sequel “The Babysitter: Killer Queen.” McG directs, and Judah Lewis, Robbie Amell and Bella Thorne star. Anytime, Netflix

The challenges faced by young African American men today are explored in Sonia Lowman’s new documentary “Black Boys.” With NBA star Carmelo Anthony, rapper-activist Vic Mensa, et al. Anytime, Peacock

Story continues