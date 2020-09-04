What's on TV This Week: 'Pool Boy Nightmare,' the NFL and more

SUNDAY
The special “Bernie Mac: In My Own Words” recalls the late standup comic and star of the eponymous sitcom “The Bernie Mac Show.” 5 and 8 p.m. Reelz
"Does anybody remember laughter?!" A festival of classic rock docs continues and includes Led Zeppelin’s 1976 concert film “The Song Remains the Same.” 5 p.m. TCM
The nuptials of Charles and Diana, William and Kate, and Harry and Meghan are covered as “The Windsors: Inside the Royal Dynasty” concludes with belated back-to-back episodes. 6 and 7 p.m. CNN
The special "Fox Nation Presents: I Am Geraldo — 50 Years" marks veteran journalist Geraldo Rivera’s five decades in television. 7 and 10 p.m. Fox News Channel
The lads hit the highway with the top down on the season premiere of the auto-centric series “Top Gear.” 8 p.m. BBC America
Have machete, will travel: Potential buyers hunt for tropical hideaways in the new series “Welcome to the Jungle.” 9 p.m. HGTV
The gritty urban drama “Power” begets a sequel, “Power Book II: Ghost.” With Michael Rainey, Jr., Cliff “Method Man” Smith and Mary J. Blige. 9 p.m. Starz
MONDAY
Eight arms to hold you: A free diver forges a surprising bond with one particular aquatic creature in the new documentary “My Octopus Teacher.” Anytime, Netflix
A new season of “American Ninja Warrior” gets underway in St. Louis. With hosts Akbar Gbajabiamila and Matt Iseman. 8 p.m. NBC
He just can’t seem to get those pH levels right in the new thriller “Pool Boy Nightmare.” With Jessica Morris, Ellie Darcey-Alden and Tanner Zagarino. 8 p.m. Lifetime
Oh, lord, yeah! “Biography: The Nine Lives of Ozzy Osbourne” salutes the former Black Sabbath front man, heavy-metal icon and reality TV paterfamilias. 9 p.m. A&E
They’re out in the cold and that’s the way they like it in the new Alaska-set spinoff “Life Below Zero: Next Generation.” 9 p.m. National Geographic
The special “Devil’s Road: The True Story of Ed and Lorraine Warren” profiles the veteran paranormal investigators whose decades-long career inspired “The Conjuring” horror franchise. 9 p.m. Travel Channel
The pictures taken by child photographers in 1970s Kentucky are worth a thousand words and then some in the documentary “Portraits and Dreams” on a new “POV.” 11 p.m. KOCE
TUESDAY
“Frontline” explores what it’s like “Growing Up Poor in America” during these trying times of pandemic and economic and social upheaval in this new episode. 9 p.m. KOCE
Did video really kill the radio star? Do they even play music videos anymore? Find out in the new special “Biography: I Want My MTV.” 9 p.m. A&E
The special “Harbor From the Holocaust” tells the story of the thousands of Jewish refugees from Europe who found safe haven in Shanghai during WWII. 10 p.m. KOCE
WEDNESDAY
Gabrielle Union and Jessica Alba are back on the beat in a second season of the cop drama “L.A.’s Finest.” Anytime, Spectrum on Demand
Reese Witherspoon, Neil Patrick Harris and other celebs get help cutting down on clutter in the new unscripted series “Get Organized With the Home Edit.” Anytime, Netflix
An African American cartoonist (“New Girl’s” Lamorne Morris) has a run-in with police, and then things get weird, in the fantastical satirical series “Woke.” Anytime, Hulu
The pitfalls and pervasiveness of social media are detailed as well as dramatized in the new hybrid documentary “The Social Dilemma.” Anytime, Netflix
Don’t it make my brown eyes blue? “Nova” considers the ethical implications of gene editing in the new episode “Human Nature.” 8 p.m. KOCE
Tony winners Kristin Chenoweth, Audra McDonald, Sutton Foster and Brian Stokes Mitchell put their pipes to good use on a new “In Concert at the Hollywood Bowl.” 9 p.m. KCET; also 8 p.m. Fri., KOCE
Jonathan and Drew Scott throw down with dueling home renovations in Hancock Park in a new season of “Brother vs. Brother.” 9 p.m. HGTV
Learn how to keep advertisers and others from “Hacking Your Mind” and also how to hack your mind for your own betterment in this new four-part series. 10 p.m. KOCE
THURSDAY
There ain’t no rest for the wicked in the horror-comedy sequel “The Babysitter: Killer Queen.” McG directs, and Judah Lewis, Robbie Amell and Bella Thorne star. Anytime, Netflix
The challenges faced by young African American men today are explored in Sonia Lowman’s new documentary “Black Boys.” With NBA star Carmelo Anthony, rapper-activist Vic Mensa, et al. Anytime, Peacock
A spunky tween and her otherworldly backing band take it to the stage in the musical fantasy comedy “Julie and the Phantoms.” With Madison Reyes and “Glee’s” Cheyenne Jackson. Anytime, Netflix
The new documentary “The Sit-in: Harry Belafonte Hosts the Tonight Show” remembers when the entertainer and activist subbed for Johnny Carson for an entire week during the tumultuous year that was 1968. Anytime, Peacock
A Missouri teen and her former BFF take a road rip to deal with an unplanned pregnancy in the new comedy-drama “Unpregnant.” With Haley Lu Richardson, Barbie Ferreira and Giancarlo Esposito. Anytime, HBO Max
Preseason, schmeseason! A new season of “NFL Football” kicks off with reigning Super Bowl champs the Kansas City Chiefs hosting the Houston Texans. 5:20 p.m. NBC
The docu-special “Bin Laden’s Hard Drive” sifts through recently declassified intelligence from the 2011 U.S. raid in Pakistan that killed the fugitive Al Qaeda leader. 9 p.m. National Geographic
The prodigal daughter returns in the new reality TV spinoff “Tamar Braxton: Get Ya Life!” 9 p.m. WE
A North Carolina teen shares her harrowing tale of survival and recovery in “Shark Attack: The Paige Winter Story With Robin Roberts.” 10 p.m. ABC
Your friendly neighborhood podiatrists diagnose socially distanced patients in the spin-off “My Feet Are Killing Me: First Steps.” 10:30 p.m. TLC
FRIDAY
A single mom (Katherine Ryan) considers hooking up with her ex for the express purpose of having a second child in the imported Britcom “The Duchess.” Anytime, Netflix
The Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks are revisited in the twin specials “9/11: The Final Minutes of Flight 93” and “9/11: The Pentagon.” 8 and 9 p.m. History Channel
The Royal Ballet tackles Prokofiev’s take on Shakespeare’s star-crossed lovers “Romeo and Juliet” on a new “Great Performances.” 9 p.m. KOCE
New Orleans Realtor Brittany Picolo-Ramos plies her trade in the new unscripted series “Selling the Big Easy.” 9 and 9:30 p.m. HGTV
SATURDAY
The mother of the mother of all sitcoms is remembered in the special “Lucille Ball: We Love Lucy.” 5 and 7 p.m. Reelz
Cyndi Lauper, Margaret Cho, Lily Tomlin and RuPaul are among the stars taking part in “Love in Action: A Telethon to Support the LGBTQ Community During Covid-19.” “Glee’s” Jane Lynch and KTLA’s Cher Calvin host. 7 p.m. KTLA
“Coastal Elites” have a thing or three to say about the state of the union in this new satire. With Bette Midler, Kaitlyn Dever, Dan Levy ("Schitt's Creek"), Sarah Paulson and "Insecure's" Issa Rae. 8 and 11:20 p.m. HBO
“Help! I Wrecked My House” say home owners who never should have tried to do those renovations themselves in this new unscripted series. 8 p.m. HGTV
She’s off her rocker, literally and figuratively, in the new thriller “Deranged Granny.” With Wendie Malick and Amanda Righetti. 8 p.m. Lifetime