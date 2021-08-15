What's on TV This Week: Nicole Kidman, Adam Driver, 'Stand Up to Cancer' and more

SUNDAY

“The Walking Dead” comes ambling back for its 11th and final season. Anytime, AMC+ (Aug. 22 on AMC)

“Summer Under the Stars” continues with an all-day salute to Judy Garland that includes the 1954 melodrama “A Star Is Born.” 1:45 p.m. TCM

The special “All Creatures Great and Small: Between the Pages” offers a behind-the-scenes look at the veterinary drama. 7:30 p.m. KOCE

The family drama “Chesapeake Shores” launches its fifth season. With Treat Williams and Meghan Ory. 8 p.m. Hallmark Channel

A college coed might’ve pledged the wrong sorority in the new TV movie “Sisters for Life.” 8 p.m. Lifetime

A rogues’ gallery of 1970s-era homicidal maniacs are profiled in the new three-night series “Invisible Monsters: Serial Killers in America.” 9 p.m. A&E; also Monday-Tuesday

It’s checkout time at “The White Lotus” as this satirical series set at a posh Hawaiian resort ends its first season. With Connie Britton and Jennifer Coolidge. 9 p.m. HBO

It’s brother versus brother for control of the family-run wrestling business in the new series “Heels.” With "Arrow's" Stephen Amell and "Vikings'" Alexander Ludwig. 9 p.m. Starz

It’s brother versus brother for bragging rights in the new culinary competition “Battle of the Brothers.” With chefs Bryan and Michael Voltaggio. 10 p.m. Food Network

MONDAY

“Bachelor in Paradise” returns with a rotating roster of guest hosts including David Spade, Lance Bass, rapper Lil Jon and Tituss Burgess. 8 p.m. ABC

I scream, you scream for the new ice cream-making competition “Ben & Jerry’s Clash of the Cones.” 9 p.m. Food Network; also Discovery+

“The Best Thing I Ever Ate” serves up a fresh batch of episodes. With chefs Andrew Zimmern, Anne Burrell, et al. 10:30 and 11 p.m. Food Network

TUESDAY

The sports doc “Untold: Deal With the Devil” tells the story of Christy Martin, the women’s boxing champ who survived a murder attempt by her then-husband in 2010. Anytime, Netflix

The reality series “My Big Fat Fabulous Life” and “Welcome to Plathville” each return with new episodes. 9 and 10:05 p.m. TLC

Story continues

WEDNESDAY

Sprechen sie Deutsch? An American cop (Taylor Kitsch) searches for his missing brother in post-WWII Berlin in the new drama “The Defeated.” With “Dexter’s” Michael C. Hall. Anytime, Netflix

Our young Latina heroine (Tess Romero) is still a ways away from 1600 Pennsylvania Ave. in Season 2 of “Diary of a Future President.” With Gina Rodriguez. Anytime, Disney+

All creatures great and small — with an emphasis on “small” — strut their stuff in the new nature series “Growing Up Animal.” Anytime, Disney+

Listen, if you dare, to an incarcerated serial killer’s self-recorded recollections of his crimes in the new docuseries “Memories of a Murderer: The Nilsen Tapes.” Anytime, Netflix

There’s more weirdness than wellness happening at a high-end retreat run by Nicole Kidman in the new mystery series “Nine Perfect Strangers.” With Michael Shannon, Melissa McCarthy, Bobby Cannavale and Regina Hall. Anytime, Hulu

Would-be victims share first-person accounts of their brushes with death in new true-crime series “I Survived a Serial Killer.” 9:30 p.m. A&E

Awkwafina is still Nora from Queens in a second season of the sitcom “Awkwafina Is Nora From Queens.” 10 and 10:30 p.m. Comedy Central

THURSDAY

The special “Eyes on the Prize: Hallowed Ground” salutes filmmaker Henry Hampton and his Emmy-winning PBS series that documented the history of the civil rights movement. Anytime, HBO Max

“Jakob’s Wife” is having a midlife crisis — a very gory midlife crisis — in this 2021 horror tale. Barbara Crampton stars. Anytime, Shudder

The stand-up special “Marlon Wayans: You Know What It Is” catches the actor-comic cracking wise about family and fame. Anytime, HBO Max

American teens studying abroad compare and contrast the U.S. and foreign countries’ education systems in the documentary “Smartest Kids in the World.” Anytime, Discovery+

“Sweet Life: Los Angeles,” a new reality series from “Insecure’s” Issa Rae, follows a close-knit group of 20-somethings in South L.A. Anytime, HBO Max

Everything you always wanted to know about everyday objects is uncovered in the new series “The Uncommon History of Very Common Things.” Anytime, Crackle

COVID-19 rears its ugly head in the Season 3 premiere of the Canadian-made procedural drama “Coroner.” Serinda Swan stars. 8 p.m. The CW

A cool half-a-mil goes to the last person standing in the season finale of the survival competition “Alone.” A recap special follows. 9:30 and 11:05 p.m. History Channel

FRIDAY

Sparks fly between Adam Driver and Marion Cotillard in the 2021 musical fantasy “Annette,” featuring songs by sibling art-rock duo Ron and Russell Mael. Anytime, Amazon Prime

Sandra Oh settles into “The Chair” as head of the English department at a liberal arts college in this new comedy-drama. Jay Duplass also stars. Anytime, Netflix

Shh! A kid-friendly animated series goes big before it goes home in 2021’s “The Loud House Movie.” Anytime, Netflix

Woof! A different kid-friendly animated series also goes big in 2021’s “PAW Patrol: The Movie.” Anytime, Paramount+

The tide is high — thanks, global warming — but Hugh Jackman’s holding on in the post-apocalyptic 2021 thriller “Reminiscence.” Anytime, HBO Max

“Aquaman’s” Jason Momoa battles some shady pharmaceutical-industry types in the 2021 action thriller “Sweet Girl.” Anytime, Netflix

True-crime podcaster Octavia Spencer suspects gal pal Kate Hudson might not be on the up and up in Season 2 of the mystery drama “Truth Be Told.” Apple TV+

Everyday people continue to go viral — the good kind of viral — in a second season of “The Greatest #AtHome Videos.” Cedric the Entertainer hosts. 9 p.m. CBS

A pair of OG true-crime shows are back in business with reboots of “Cold Case Files” and “American Justice.” 9 and 10 p.m. A&E

SATURDAY

The new docuseries “Children of the Cult” investigates a scandal-plagued religious organization founded in Long Beach in the late 1960s. Anytime, Discovery+

Stars align to “Stand Up to Cancer” once more in a new edition of the annual telethon. Anthony Anderson, Sofia Vergara, Ken Jeong and his wife, Dr. Tran Ho, co-host. 8 p.m. CBS, NBC, ABC, Fox, E!, HBO, IFC, Showtime, Starz and various streaming platforms

Liam Neeson is a rancher with — say it with us, now — a particular set of skills in the Arizona-set 2021 action drama “The Marksman.” 8 p.m. Epix

A TV writer creates “A Little Daytime Drama” with her soap-star ex-boyfriend in this new TV movie. With Jen Lilley and Ryan Paevey. 9 p.m. Hallmark Channel

An Irish lass (Olivia Cooke) is caught between the mob and some murderous priests in the 2020 caper “Pixie.” Alec Baldwin also stars. 9 p.m. Showtime







This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.