What's on TV This Week: 'Hacks,' 'The Essex Serpent,' 'Dinosaur Apocalypse' and more

Matt Cooper
·5 min read

SUNDAY

Sexy singles take courtship cues from inhabitants of the animal kingdom in the new reality series “Love in the Jungle.” Anytime, Discovery+

It’s Mother’s Day, so don’t forget to call your mom and tell her to watch the new stand-up special “Christina P: Mom Genes.” Anytime, Netflix

Fierce female competitors vie for the title of women’s champion on a special edition of “American Ninja Warrior.” 7 p.m. NBC

Hi mom! “Saturday Night Live” celebrates moms everywhere with a new Mother’s Day collection of classic sketches. 9 p.m. NBC

Professional matchmakers in the ATL ply their trade in the new reality series “Love Match Atlanta.” 10 p.m. Bravo

MONDAY

Jessica Biel plays a not-so-sweet suburban housewife in the five-night true crime miniseries “Candy.” Melanie Lynskey also stars. Anytime, Hulu; also Tuesday-Friday

See which tune comes out on top in the season finale of “American Song Contest.” With hosts Kelly Clarkson and Snoop Dogg. 8 p.m. NBC

Contestants get up in each other’s grills in new episodes of “BBQ Brawl.” With Bobby Flay. 9 p.m. Food Network

Comic Ali Wong does a solid for an old college chum on a new “Celebrity IOU.” 9 p.m. HGTV

A new “History’s Greatest Mysteries” revisits the infamous 1932 kidnapping of aviator Charles Lindbergh’s infant son. 9 p.m. History

A Black man who survived a carjacking attempt finds compassion for his young Black assailant in “When Claude Got Shot” on a new “Independent Lens.” 10 p.m. KOCE

Put-upon British parents Paul and Ally (Martin Freeman, Daisy Haggard) are back in a third season of “Breeders.” 10 and 10:30 p.m. FX

TUESDAY

Hawaii-born Olympic swimmer and surfing legend Duke Kahanamoku is saluted on a new “American Masters.” Jason Momoa narrates. 9 p.m. KOCE

One contestant will walk away with a pile of chef Geoffrey Zakarian’s cash on the season finale of “Big Restaurant Bet.” 10 p.m. Food Network

“Beyond the Canvas,” the arts and culture series hosted by “PBS NewsHour’s” Amna Nawaz, returns with new episodes. 10:30 p.m. KOCE

WEDNESDAY

He’s the fertility doctor! He’s the sperm donor! He’s the fertility doctor and the sperm donor in the 2022 documentary “Our Father.” Anytime, Netflix

British spies cook up a scheme to change the course of World War II in the 2022 thriller “Operation Mincemeat.” With Colin Firth and Matthew Macfadyen. Anytime, Netflix

Teenage contestants take LARP-ing — live action role-playing — to the next level in a reboot of the 2014 fantasy-themed competition “The Quest.” Anytime, Disney+

Find out who sticks around and who bails on the season finale of “Married at First Sight.” 8 p.m. Lifetime

Drinks will be thrown, trash talked, indictments handed down, etc., in another season of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.” 9 p.m. Bravo

It’s dinosaurs versus asteroid — advantage, asteroid — in the two-part episode “Dinosaur Apocalypse” on “Nova.” David Attenborough hosts. 9 and 10 p.m. KOCE

THURSDAY

A legendary stand-up comic and a Gen Z sitcom writer (Jean Smart, Hannah Einbinder) walk into a second season of the buddy comedy “Hacks.” Anytime, HBO Max

A three-film salute to Anna May Wong gets underway with the pioneering Asian American actor and native Angeleno in the 1929 silent drama “Piccadilly.” 5 p.m. TCM

Judge Lynn Toler from “Divorce Court” helps on-the-fence couples decide if they should “Commit or Quit” in this new reality series. 10 p.m. WE

FRIDAY

Your friendly neighborhood crazy rich Asians are back in Season 2 of the L.A.-set reality series “Bling Empire.” Anytime, Netflix

Meet a different pair of breeders, eh, in the new Canadian-made sitcom “Children Ruin Everything.” Anytime, Roku Originals

Is it a mythical sea monster … or a case of mass hysteria? Claire Danes and Tom Hiddleston investigate in the new Victorian-era mystery drama “The Essex Serpent.” Anytime, Apple TV+

A young girl with pyrokinetic powers heats things up in the new 2022 adaptation of the Stephen King terror tale “Firestarter.” With Zac Efron. Anytime, Peacock

Olympic skier Lindsey Vonn and NASCAR’s Bubba Wallace are among the top-tier athletes profiled in new episodes of “Greatness Code.” Anytime, Apple TV+

Our favorite Canadian comedy troupe returns to crush your head in a reboot of the sketch series “The Kids in the Hall.” Anytime, Prime Video

Have you been injured in an accident? Call “The Lincoln Lawyer” in this new drama based on novelist Michael Connelly's L.A.-set crime thrillers. Anytime, Netflix

Not even 20 years in a coma can stop Rebel Wilson from finishing high school in the 2022 comedy “Senior Year.” With Alicia Silverstone. Anytime, Netflix

“Sneakerella” gets her kicks in this new musical comedy based on the classic fairy tale. Anytime, Disney+

Do we need to spell it out? Jennifer Hudson portrays the Queen of Soul in the 2021 Aretha Franklin biopic “Respect.” With Forest Whitaker. 8 p.m. Epix

Dr. Guralnik will see you now in all-new episodes of “Couples Therapy.” 8 and 8:30 p.m. Showtime

Even a glimpse of stocking? Yes, “Anything Goes” in this classic Cole Porter musical on “Great Performances.” Sutton Foster stars. 9 p.m. KOCE

Host Kardea Brown puts Black chefs through their paces in the new series “The Great Soul Food Cook-Off.” 10 p.m. OWN; also on Discovery+

The baddest man in the whole damn town is the “New York Ninja” in this 2021 reconstruction of an unfinished martial arts flick from 1984. 11 p.m. TCM

SATURDAY

Love means never having to say “Are we there yet?” in the new TV movie “Road Trip Romance.” 8 p.m. Hallmark Channel

A fashion designer’s new assistant begins to wonder what became of her predecessors in the new TV movie “Fit to Kill.” 8 p.m. Lifetime

Meet three Black power couples who do their moving and shaking inside the Beltway in the new reality-TV spinoff “Love & Marriage: DC.” 9 p.m. OWN

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Canadian welterweight Rory (Red King) MacDonald scores quick submission win at PFL 3

    ARLINGTON, Texas — Canadian welterweight Rory (Red King) MacDonald made short work of American Brett (Fudoshin) Cooper on Friday, submitting the American veteran in the first round at PFL 3. The six-foot MacDonald, a former Bellator champion and UFC contender, had a five-inch reach advantage and was a 5-1 favourite. He had predicted a first-round finish. The Montreal-based fighter wasted little time landing a single-leg takedown, moving into side control and then mount position with more than th

  • Bunting eager to taste Toronto's playoff atmosphere in testy Tampa series

    TORONTO — Michael Bunting had never seen a Maple Leafs playoff game in person until Monday night. If things continue to progress as planned, the Toronto native will be in the middle of the action for his second. Bunting took part in Tuesday's practice alongside usual linemates Auston Matthews and Mitch Marner for the first time since suffering an undisclosed injury April 23. And the feisty winger's impending return — whether in Wednesday's Game 2 against the Tampa Bay Lightning or later in the s

  • Calgary Flames' Blake Coleman relishes post-season homecoming

    DALLAS — Add suiting up for NHL playoff games in his home state for the first time in his career to an eventful few years for Calgary Flames forward Blake Coleman. The 30-year-old winger from Plano, Texas may wear enemy colours at American Airlines Center in Dallas during the Flames' first-round series against the Stars, but the moment was nonetheless special for him. After winning back-to-back Stanley Cup rings with the Tampa Bay Lightning, Coleman signed a six-year contract with Calgary last s

  • Aaron Brown sprints to 200-metre victory ahead of Diamond League season opener

    Aaron Brown's wide grin after sprinting across the finish line said it all for the three-time Canadian Olympian. He turned a lightning-quick start in the men's 200 metres into a wind-assisted winning time of 20.05 seconds on Saturday in Nairobi, Kenya, Brown's fastest-ever season-opening finish in the outdoor event. The Toronto native clocked 20.19 to open his 2014 outdoor campaign at the Gainesville Florida Relay and five years later went 20.20 at the Diamond League season opener in Doha, Qatar

  • Nurse, Subban headline nominees for NHL's King Clancy Memorial Trophy

    NEW YORK — Edmonton Oilers defenceman Darnell Nurse and P.K. Subban of the New Jersey Devils are among the 32 NHL players up for this year's King Clancy Memorial Trophy. The award is handed out annually to the player who "best exemplifies leadership qualities on and off the ice and has made a noteworthy humanitarian contribution in his community.” One player is nominated from each of the league's 32 teams. The winner will get a US$25,000 donation to the charity of his choice and two runners-up w

  • Maple Leafs forward Kyle Clifford suspended one game for boarding Tampa's Ross Colton

    TORONTO — Maple Leafs forward Kyle Clifford has been suspended one game for boarding following an incident in Toronto's playoff-opening win over the Tampa Bay Lightning on Monday. Clifford was assessed a major penalty for boarding and a game misconduct just seven minutes into Game 1 for a hit on Ross Colton. The Tampa forward was sent face-first into the glass, but escaped serious injury on the play. The NHL's department of player safety, which issued the suspension following a hearing with Clif

  • Toronto's Pan Am Sports Centre to host FINA Swimming World Cup in October

    Toronto will host the FINA Swimming World Cup for the first time in more than 20 years. The Toronto Pan Am Sports Centre will welcome the world's top swimmer in the second of the three-stop short-course swimming series Oct. 28-30. "After the challenges of the past two years, to bring some of the best swimmers from around the world to Canada will no doubt be a fantastic opportunity for our community, and for new fans to experience the excitement of world-class racing as well," said Swimming Canad

  • Meet Pyotr Kochetkov, the Hurricanes' new goalie who loves to fight

    We have our first breakout star of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

  • Embiid rips Raptors fans for cheering injury: 'It kind of changed my mind about them'

    Joel Embiid put Raptors fans on blast.

  • 'They don't watch us': Chris Boucher on Barkley, O'Neal's Raptors comments

    Chris Boucher wasn't a fan of Charles Barkley and Shaquille O'Neal's take that the Toronto Raptors are in 'no man's land' after losing their playoff series to the Philadelphia 76ers. Listen to the full episode on the 'Hustle Play' podcast feed or watch on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.

  • Reconciliation through sport inspires Indigenous-led bid to bring the 2030 Olympics, Paralympics to B.C.

    The Squamish word Chen Chen Stway means to hold each other and lift each other up. Tewanee Joseph said it also represents "the whole thrust" of Canada's Indigenous-led bid to bring the 2030 Olympics and Paralympics to B.C. Joseph, a member of the Squamish Nation, first heard the idea last summer at the ceremony where Marnie McBean, Canada's chef de mission for Tokyo 2020, was gifted the drum she carried everywhere at those Games. He was approached by Canadian Olympic Committee president Tricia S

  • Blue Jays edge Yankees 2-1 to end New York's 11-game win streak

    TORONTO — Matt Chapman homered and starter Yusei Kikuchi threw a season-high six innings as the Toronto Blue Jays defeated New York 2-1 on Wednesday night to end the Yankees' 11-game winning streak. Jordan Romano worked the ninth for his 12th save to help Toronto salvage the finale of the three-game series. The Blue Jays (16-10) have won 10 of their last 15 games. Joey Gallo hit a solo shot for New York's lone run. It was the Yankees' second loss in their last 15 games. New York, which leads the

  • Bruins D McAvoy in COVID protocol, misses Game 4 vs. 'Canes

    BOSTON (AP) — Boston Bruins defenseman Charlie McAvoy was scratched from Sunday's playoff game against the Carolina Hurricanes less than an hour before the opening faceoff and placed in the NHL's COVID-19 protocol. Josh Brown, who appeared in six games for the Bruins after joining them from Ottawa at the trade deadline, was active instead. A 24-year-old Boston University product who was taken in the first round of the 2016 draft, McAvoy finished in the top 10 of the Norris Trophy voting in each

  • Mitton's Canadian-record throw in shot put is second best in the world this season

    HAMILTON — Sarah Mitton shattered the Canadian record in the women's shot put at the Golden Horseshoe Prep Meet on Saturday. The 25-year-old from Brooklyn, N.S., threw 19.58 metres with her sixth and final throw, topping Brittany Crew's Canadian record of 19.28 set in 2019. Mitton's mark is the second farthest in the world this season. She had thrown a personal best 19.12 metres on her fifth throw on Saturday before unleashing her national-record throw. Mitton, who claimed the Canadian indoor re

  • Canada's Brown races to 200-metre victory at Kip Keino Classic in Kenya

    NAIROBI, Kenya — Canada's Aaron Brown pulled away down the stretch to win the 200 metres at the Kip Keino Classic on Saturday. The 29-year-old from Toronto won in a slightly wind-aided -- 2.1 metres per second -- time of 20.05 seconds. American Kyree King was second in 20.18, while Isaac Makwala of Botswana crossed in 20.31 for third. Brown will take on Canadian teammate and Olympic champion Andre De Grasse at the Diamond League stop in Doha, Qatar on May 13. This report by The Canadian Press wa

  • Avs goalie Darcy Kuemper leaves after taking stick to eye

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Colorado goaltender Darcy Kuemper hurt an eye after being struck in the face by a stick late in the first period of the Avalanche’s 7-3 win over Nashville on Saturday. Coach Jared Bednar said after the victory that Kuemper was well and doing better even though the goalie didn’t return. Kuemper will be further evaluated and has some swelling. “He got evaluated right away and by the time we went back out, we had information it wasn’t going to be too serious,” Bednar said. “

  • Kraken hope to build after disappointing inaugural campaign

    SEATTLE (AP) — For all the excitement and anticipation leading up to the first puck drop, the inaugural season for the Seattle Kraken ended up looking like nearly every other NHL expansion season from the past 30 years. The comparisons with the last expansion team, the Golden Knights, were inevitable and the high bar set by Vegas by winning the Western Conference in its first season almost ensured Seattle's first outing was going be disappointing at some level. Perhaps not this disappointing. Th

  • North Carolina Courage claim NWSL Challenge Cup with close win over Washington Spirit

    The North Carolina Courage completed their undefeated run through pre-season competition with a 2-1 victory over the Washington Spirit to win the NWSL Challenge Cup on Saturday in Cary, N.C. In what was a back-and-forth match, with both sides missing their share of scoring opportunities, it was the Courage who benefitted from a Spirit own goal in the 70th minute to take the lead and eventually emerge victorious. Just a minute after Washington's Ashley Hatch missed a chance to open the scoring, C

  • Canadian senior lacrosse leagues ask American pro league to relax player contracts

    Canada's two senior lacrosse leagues are asking a professional league based in the United States to loosen restrictions on its player contracts. A new provision in the Premier Lacrosse League's standard player contract states that a player competing in the American field lacrosse circuit may not engage in "non-PLL sponsored lacrosse, whether it's professional, semi-professional or recreational, indoor, or outdoor," during the season. The clause, obtained by The Canadian Press, states that this r

  • Married coaches Priestman, Humphries balance hectic work-life schedule in pursuit of World Cup

    Coaching is a family affair for Emma Humphries and Bev Priestman, who are both trying to guide their respective Canadian women's teams to World Cups. After winning gold at the Tokyo Olympics, Priestman's senior team will compete in this summer's CONCACAF championship in Mexico, which serves as the qualifiers for next year's FIFA World Cup in Australia and New Zealand. Not to be outdone is her wife, Humphries, who coaches Canada's under-17 side, which is a victory away from qualifying for the 202