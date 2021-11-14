What's on TV This Week: Adele, Will Smith, Tom Brady, 'Tiger King' and more

SUNDAY

Justin Bieber leads the field with eight nominations at the “2021 MTV EMAs.” Hip-hop star Saweetie hosts the festivities in Hungary. 7 p.m. MTV

The new special “Adele One Night Only” captures the British singer in concert at Griffith Observatory and in conversation with Oprah Winfrey. 8 p.m. CBS

A corporate executive learns you can go home again in the new TV movie “A Holiday in Harlem.” With Olivia Washington. 8 p.m. Hallmark Channel

Martha Stewart puts big-event party planners through their paces in the new series “Table Wars.” 8 p.m. HGTV; also on Discovery+

Jeremy Renner runs the show in the new Michigan-set crime drama “Mayor of Kingstown.” With Kyle Chandler and Dianne Wiest. 9 p.m. Paramount; also on Paramount+

They’re talking turkey in the one-off culinary competition “Battle for the Bird.” With hosts Carson Kressley and chef Anne Burrell. 10 p.m. Food Network

Former members of a girls high-school soccer team share a dark secret in the new drama “Yellowjackets.” With Juliette Lewis, Christina Ricci and Melanie Lynskey. 10 p.m. Showtime

MONDAY

A recently widowed antiques dealer (Jean White) gets her “Lovejoy” on in the new series “The Madame Blanc Mysteries.” Anytime, Acorn TV

Get the scoop on a Pulitzer Prize-winning, family-run newspaper in Iowa in the 2021 documentary “Storm Lake” on “Independent Lens.” 10 p.m. KOCE

The new documentary “A Choice of Weapons: Inspired by Gordon Parks” salutes the influential Black photographer and “Shaft” filmmaker. 10 p.m. HBO

TUESDAY

Quarterback Tom Brady recalls his seven Super Bowl victories — and three losses, but who’s counting — in the new docuseries “Man in the Arena.” Anytime, ESPN+

A “Weekend Update” co-anchor steps out on his own in the new stand-up special “Michael Che: Shame the Devil.” Anytime, Netflix

Blink and you’ll miss him: Barry Allen (Grant Gustin) is back in new episodes of the superhero drama “The Flash.” 8 p.m. The CW

Return with us now to “Riverdale” for a sixth season of this YA drama based on the characters featured in Archie Comics. 9 p.m. The CW

J.R. Martinez, Iraq war veteran and Season 13 winner of “Dancing With the Stars,” hosts the closing installment of “American Veteran." 9 p.m. KOCE

The 2021 documentary “Simple as Water” follows displaced Syrian refugee families as they try to rebuild their lives. 9 p.m. HBO

Home cooks put their best dishes where the judges' mouths are in the new series “The Big Holiday Food Fight.” Kym Whitley hosts. 9 p.m. OWN

A new “Voces on PBS” calls attention to the story of two brothers, both Vietnam veterans, being threatened with deportation to Mexico. 10 p.m. KOCE

The third, fourth, fifth or sixth time’s the charm for the ladies you’ll meet in the new unscripted series “Addicted to Marriage.” 10 p.m. TLC

WEDNESDAY

Former Playboy model Kendra Wilkinson gets into the real estate game in the new series “Kendra Sells Hollywood.” Anytime, Discovery+

A Japanese macaque joins an American assassin’s ghost on a roaring rampage of revenge in the animated series “Marvel’s Hit Monkey.” Anytime, Hulu

Just when you thought it was safe, “Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness” returns for a second season. Anytime, Netflix

It’s a “Flipping Showdown.” A married couple in the Atlanta real-estate game ponies up the prize money in this new renovation series. 9 p.m. HGTV

Have katana, will travel: “Secrets of the Dead” tells the surprising tale of “A Samurai in the Vatican” in this new episode. 10 p.m. KOCE

Pro football’s Indianapolis Colts suit up for the new docuseries spinoff “Hard Knocks in Season.” 10 p.m.

THURSDAY

Sweet lid, bro! The new true-crime series “The Curse of Von Dutch” charts the rise and fall of that once trendy streetwear line. Anytime, Hulu

Vanessa Hudgens pulls triple duty in the 2021 franchise entry “The Princess Switch 3: Romancing the Star.” Anytime, Netflix

James Roday Rodriguez and Dulé Hill return in “Psych 3: This Is Gus,” the third TV movie based on the 2006-14 mystery comedy. Anytime, Peacock

The new series “The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip” unites stars from across the reality TV franchise for a little fun in the sun. Anytime, Peacock

They tell their parents they’re studying anatomy in “The Sex Lives of College Girls,” a new comedy series from Mindy Kaling. Anytime, HBO Max

Aye aye, captain: Sonequa Martin-Green is back for a fourth season of “Star Trek: Discovery.” Anytime, Paramount+

You, you, you oughta know! The new documentary “Jagged” gets up close and personal with 1990s rocker Alanis Morissette. 8 p.m. HBO

Sting, Mark Knopfler, et al. sing the praises of Beatles producer George Martin’s Caribbean recording studio in the 2021 rock doc “Under the Volcano.” 8:25 p.m. Showtime

FRIDAY

“Harold & Kumar’s” John Cho leaps into action in “Cowboy Bebop,” a new sci-fi drama based on the Japanese anime series. Anytime, Netflix

“The Queen’s” Gillian Anderson plays the mother of Elle Fanning’s Catherine, empress of all the Russias, in Season 2 of “The Great.” Anytime, Hulu

She snoops to conquer in “Harriet the Spy,” a new animated series based on the classic children’s novel. Anytime, Apple TV+

Will Smith serves up a portrayal of the father/coach of tennis stars Venus and Serena Williams in the 2021 drama “King Richard.” Anytime, HBO Max

The four-part docuseries “The Line” examines the case against a Navy SEAL acquitted in the murder of an ISIS prisoner in Iraq in 2017. Anytime, Apple TV+

Andrew Garfield plays an aspiring Broadway composer in the 2021 adaptation of the musical comedy “Tick, Tick … Boom!” Lin-Manuel Miranda directs. Anytime, Netflix

“The Wheel of Time” keeps on turning, Rosamund Pike keeps on burning in this new fantasy drama based on the bestselling novels. Anytime, Amazon Prime

A legendary entertainer and card-carrying member of the Rat Pack is remembered in the documentary “Dean Martin: King of Cool.” 5 p.m. TCM

A toy store owner hooks up with a hunky developer’s son in the new TV movie “Nantucket Noel.” With Sarah Power. 8 p.m. Hallmark Channel

A ballet teacher hooks up with a hunky single dad in the new TV movie “Dancing Through the Snow.” With AnnaLynne McCord. 8 p.m. Lifetime

Esa-Pekka Salonen, late of the L.A. Phil, takes the helm of the San Francisco Symphony on the season premiere of “Great Performances.” 9 p.m. KOCE

“The New York Times Presents” revisits Janet Jackson’s infamous “wardrobe malfunction” at the Super Bowl halftime show in 2004. 10 p.m. FX; also FX on Hulu

SATURDAY

The 2021 documentary “The Hunt for Planet B” tracks NASA’s efforts to design and deploy a massive new space-based telescope capable of seeing billions and billions of light-years into the cosmos. 6 p.m. CNN

A woman finds love while on a road trip in the new TV movie “A Christmas Together With You.” With Laura Vandervoort. 8 p.m. Hallmark Channel

Girl power! Tina Turner, the Go-Go’s and Carole King are at the head of the class for “The 2021 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony.” 8 p.m. HBO

“You Make It Feel Like Christmas” says a designer who reconnects with her ex-boyfriend in this new TV movie. With Mary Antonini. 8 p.m. Lifetime

“Shang-Chi’s” Simu Liu hosts and the aforementioned Saweetie performs on a new “Saturday Night Live.” 8:29 p.m. NBC

Brittany Howard of Alabama Shakes shakes things up on a new “Austin City Limits.” 11:30 p.m. KOCE

