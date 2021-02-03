What's on TV Wednesday: 'American Housewife' on ABC and more
During the coronavirus crisis, the Los Angeles Times is making some temporary changes to our print sections. The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print but an expanded version is available in your daily Times eNewspaper. You can find a printable PDF online at: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.
SERIES
Chicago Med (N) 8 p.m. NBC
Riverdale Archie (KJ Apa) learns whether or not he'll be able to graduate with his classmates. Also, FP (Skeet Ulrich) wrestles with a decision about his and Jellybean's (guest star Trinity Likins) future. Lili Reinhart, Camila Mendes, Cole Sprouse, Madelaine Petsch, Casey Cott and Mark Consuelos also star in this new episode. 8 p.m. the CW
The Goldbergs Beverly (Wendi McLendon-Covey) convinces Murray (Jeff Garlin) to get a hot tub to spark romance. Troy Gentile and Sam Lerner also star in this new episode of the comedy. 8 p.m. ABC
The Masked Dancer (N) 8 p.m. Fox
Nature The new episode "Pumas: Legends of the Ice Mountains" takes viewers to Chile's Torres del Paine National Park, a region characterized by soaring condors and parades of vivid pink flamingos. The area is also home to large mountain lions that hunt guanacos (llama cousins). Uma Thurman narrates. 8 p.m. KOCE
American Housewife Katie and Tami (Katy Mixon and guest star Holly Robinson Peete) become friends with J.D. (guest star Jake Choi), a luxury hotel manager who lures them with complimentary hotel rooms around the world. Logan Pepper and Peyton Meyer also star. 8:30 p.m. ABC
Chicago Fire While battling a dangerous blaze inside a 10-story building Herrmann and Cruz (David Eigenberg, Joe Minoso) get trapped inside a freight elevator with all communications cut off. Jesse Spencer and Taylor Kinney also star in this new episode. 9 p.m. NBC
Nancy Drew (N) 9 p.m. the CW
The Conners (N) 9 p.m. ABC
Name That Tune (N) 9 p.m. Fox
NOVA The new episode "Beyond the Elements: Reactions" introduces viewers to a variety of chemical reactions that transform the world, including explosions, photosynthesis, peppers and venoms used in medicine.9 p.m. KOCE
Tyler Perry's Sistas (N) 9 p.m. BET
Call Your Mother Jean (Kyra Sedgwick) becomes aware that balancing her new job with trying to spend time with Jackie and Freddie (Rachel Sennott, Joey Bragg) may not be so easy. Also, Danny (Patrick Brammall) helps her realize she needs to establish a more adult relationship with her kids, which includes setting boundaries. 9:30 p.m. ABC
Chicago P.D. Marina Squerciati, Jason Beghe, Patrick Flueger and Jesse Lee Soffer star in this new episode. 10 p.m. NBC
For Life Aaron (Nicholas Pinnock) takes the case of an unarmed man shot by a police officer in this new episode. 10 p.m. ABC
Europe's New Wild The new episode "The Missing Lynx" documents how nature's food chains and ecosystems are being restored which allows endangered animals, including the rarest cat in the world, to flourish. 10 p.m. KOCE
The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City (Season finale) 10 p.m. Bravo
C.B. Strike Robin and Strike (Holliday Grainger, Tom Burke) try to determine if Criswell's death was murder or suicide. Also, Robin goes back undercover to learn more about Jimmy Knight (Nick Blood) but attracts attention and suspicion. Christina Cole also stars. 10 p.m. HBO
Resident Alien In his first week at the clinic Harry (Alan Tudyk) struggles to diagnose a strange feeling. Sara Tomko also stars in this new episode. 10 p.m. Syfy
Full Frontal With Samantha Bee (N) 10:30 p.m. TBS
SPECIALS
Super Bowl Greatest Commercials 2021 Boomer Esiason and Daniela Ruah host a countdown of the best Super Bowl commercials from past years, and Kevin Frazier reports on the new commercials that will air during this Sunday's game. 8 p.m. CBS
SPORTS
College Basketball Xavier visits DePaul, 2 p.m. FS1; LSU visits Alabama, 4 p.m. ESPN2; Seton Hall visits Providence, 4 p.m. FS1; Virginia Tech visits Pittsburgh, 4 p.m. Fox Sports Net; Oklahoma State visits TCU, 6 p.m. ESPN2; Georgetown visits Creighton, 6 p.m. FS1; San Diego State visits New Mexico, 8 p.m. FS1
NHL Hockey The Detroit Red Wings visit the Tampa Bay Lightning, 2:30 p.m. NBCSP; the Boston Bruins visit the Philadelphia Flyers, 5 p.m. NBCSP
NBA Basketball The Indiana Pacers visit the Milwaukee Bucks, 4 p.m. ESPN; the Clippers visit the Cleveland Cavaliers, 5 p.m. FS Prime; the Phoenix Suns visit the New Orleans Pelicans, 6:30 p.m. ESPN
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today COVID-19 pandemic; Sarah Jessica Parker; Taraji P. Henson; Dave Karger; Dr. Natalie Azar. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America Author Rachel Ricketts. (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Live With Kelly and Ryan Ricky Gervais ("Afterlife"). (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View (N) 10 a.m. KABC
Rachael Ray Richard Blais. (N) 10 a.m. KTTV
The Wendy Williams Show Kim Fields. (N) 11 a.m. KTTV
The Talk Viggo Mortensen. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
Tamron Hall Tika Sumpter, Mark-Paul Gosselaar and Christina Anthony ("mixed-ish"); Rachel Dolezal; Leah Olson. (N) 1 p.m. KABC
The Drew Barrymore Show Sharon Osbourne, Sheryl Underwood, Carrie Ann Inaba, Amanda Kloots, Elaine Welteroth. (N) 2 p.m. KCBS
The Kelly Clarkson Show Elizabeth Olsen; Brian Austin Green; Teddy Swims performs. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC
The Doctors Multitasking moms; retail therapy; a therapy dog helps the front line; the right way to fight. (N) 2 p.m. KCOP
Dr. Phil Drew Barrymore confirms or denies rumors. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS
The Ellen DeGeneres Show (N) 3 p.m. KNBC
The Dr. Oz Show How to care for someone at home who has COVID-19; Ryan Serhant. (N) 3 p.m. KTTV
The Real Mariana van Zeller; Catherine Brewton. (N) 3 p.m. KCOP
Amanpour and Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; midnight KVCR; 1 a.m. KLCS
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central
Conan Kyra Sedgwick. (N) 11 p.m. TBS
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Kelly Ripa; M. Night Shyamalan; Fireboy DML performs. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Salma Hayek; Mark Harris. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live! Magic Johnson; Jenny Slate; Ashnikko performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC
Late Night With Seth Meyers Amy Schumer; Thomas Middleditch; Matt Cameron. (N) 12:36 a.m. KNBC
The Late Late Show With James Corden Kal Penn; Josh Groban performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
A Little Late With Lilly Singh Tailor Richfresh. (N) 1:36 a.m. KNBC
MOVIES
Cry, the Beloved Country Alan Paton's moving novel about a poor Black minister (Canada Lee) in South Africa searching for his estranged son comes to the screen in this effective 1951 British film adaptation directed by Zoltan Korda. Sidney Poitier also stars in the drama. 5 p.m. TCM
Zero Dark Thirty (2012) 9 a.m. AMC
No Way Out (1987) 9:17 a.m. Encore
Crash (2004) 9:47 a.m. Cinemax
Alpha (2018) 10:30 a.m. FXX
Shazam! (2019) 10:55 a.m. HBO
Men in Black (1997) 11:15 a.m. and 9 p.m. Encore
The Beast of the City (1932) 11:15 a.m. TCM
BlacKkKlansman (2018) 11:30 a.m. FX
Rocketman (2019) 11:50 a.m. Epix
Basic Instinct (1992) Noon Sundance
Carlito's Way (1993) 12:19 p.m. Starz
Déjà Vu (2006) 12:30 p.m. AMC
Mean Girls (2004) 12:30 p.m. MTV
Little Caesar (1930) 1:30 p.m. TCM
Creed II (2018) 1:55 p.m. Epix
Ferdinand (2017) 2:30 p.m. FXX
The Rover (2014) 2:30 p.m. TMC
Cliffhanger (1993) 3 p.m. AMC
The Public Enemy (1931) 3 p.m. TCM
Source Code (2011) 4:25 p.m. Showtime
Pulp Fiction (1994) 5 p.m. AMC
Kingsman: The Secret Service (2014) 5 p.m. FX
Kung Fu Panda 3 (2016) 5 p.m. FXX
Once Upon a Time ... In Hollywood (2019) 6:14 p.m. Starz
The Avengers (2012) 6:35 p.m. Epix
The Secret Life of Pets (2016) 7 p.m. FXX
A Raisin in the Sun (1961) 7 p.m. TCM
Marvel's the Avengers (2012) 7:20 p.m. Syfy
The Hunt for Red October (1990) 8 and11 p.m. BBC America
Deadpool 2 (2018) 8 and 10:30 p.m. FX
Coach Carter (2005) 8 p.m. TMC
Blackboard Jungle (1955) 9:30 p.m. TCM
Enemy of the State (1998) 10:08 p.m. USA
Courage Under Fire (1996) 10:41 p.m. Encore
This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.