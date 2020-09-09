What's on TV Wednesday: 'The 100'; 'Brother vs. Brother'

Lola Flanery, left, Eliza Taylor and Lindsey Morgan in a new episode of "The 100" on The CW. (Colin Bentley / The CW)

During the coronavirus crisis, the Los Angeles Times is making some temporary changes to our print sections. The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print but an expanded version is available in your daily Times eNewspaper. You can find a printable PDF online at: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.

SERIES

Jay Leno's Garage Kevin Hart shows one of the most outrageous off-road vehicles in the world. Also, injured veterans use high-speed racing as rehabilitation. 7 and 10 p.m. CNBC

Big Brother (N) 8 p.m. CBS

America's Got Talent (N) 8 p.m. NBC

The 100 The red sun derails Clarke’s (Eliza Taylor) plans. Luisa d'Oliveira, Lindsey Morgan and Chuku Modu also star in this new episode of the dystopian science fiction series. 8 p.m. CW

NOVA The new documentary "Human Nature" examines scientific developments in gene therapy, culminating in the ability to make precise edits to human DNA using a technology known as CRISPR-Cas9. 8 p.m. KOCE

Tyler Perry's House of Payne C.J and Janine (Allen Payne, Demetria McKinney) stand by Malik (Larramie Doc Shaw) in this new episode. 8 p.m. BET

Love Island (N) 9 p.m. CBS

Coroner As Jenny (Serinda Swan) conducts her first inquest into a police shooting, Det. McAvoy (Roger Cross) realizes he needs to confront some of his police colleagues. Ehren Kassam, Tamara Podemski, Lovell Adams-Gray, Andy McQueen and Kiley May also star. 9 p.m. CW

Tyler Perry's Assisted Living (N) 9 and 9:30 p.m. BET

Brother vs. Brother (season premiere) Drew and Jonathan Scott bring their latest challenge to Los Angeles, where they have three weeks to complete a living room renovation before guest judge Orlando Soria declares a winner. 9 p.m. HGTV

Hacking Your Mind The premiere of this new psychology series demonstrates how people go through life on auto-pilot. 10 p.m. KOCE

SPECIALS

Inspire Change This new special features NFL players, owners and the league working together to create positive change in communities across America. 9 p.m. NBC







SPORTS

2020 U.S. Open Tennis Men's and women's quarterfinals, 9 a.m. ESPN; 4 p.m. ESPN2

Baseball Regional coverage, 3 p.m. MLB; the Chicago White Sox visit the Pittsburgh Pirates, 4 p.m. FS1; the Angels visit the Texas Rangers, 5 p.m. Fox Sports Net; regional coverage, 6:30 p.m. MLB; the Dodgers visit the Arizona Diamondbacks, 6:30 p.m. SportsNetLA

NBA Basketball The Toronto Raptors versus the Boston Celtics, 3:30 p.m. ESPN; the Clippers versus the Denver Nuggets, 6 p.m. ESPN

NHL Hockey The New York Islanders versus the Tampa Bay Lightning, 5 p.m. NBCSP

TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning Chef David Chang. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today The COVID-19 pandemic; Jane Fonda; Jay Shetty. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America Jessica Alba ("L.A.'s Finest"). (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live With Kelly and Ryan David Muir; Jessica Alba ("L.A.'s Finest"). (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View Author Stephanie Winston Wolkoff ("Melania and Me"). (N) 10 a.m. KABC

Dr. Phil A 15-year-old child molester will be discharged from treatment but says he is still a danger to others. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central

Conan Beth Stelling. (N) 11 p.m. TBS

Amanpour and Company (N) 11:30 p.m. KCET; 1 a.m. KLCS

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Kevin Hart; Josh Charles; Chika performs. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC

Jimmy Kimmel Live! Brad Paisley guest hosts and performs; Rainn Wilson. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC and 12:36 a.m. KABC

Nightline (N) 12:06 a.m. KABC

Late Night With Seth Meyers John Cleese; Glenn Howerton. (N) 12:36 a.m. KNBC

The Late Late Show With James Corden Gabrielle Union; Nick Cave performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS







MOVIES

Alpha Australian actor Kodi Smit-McPhee stars in this 2018 adventure set 20,000 years ago in Upper Paleolithic Europe, during the last ice age. Jóhannes Haukur Jóhannesson also stars. 8 and 10 p.m. FXX

X-Men 2 (2003) 9 a.m. AMC

Only the Brave (2017) 9 a.m. FXX

Clueless (1995) 9 a.m. MTV

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1 (2010) 9:10 a.m. E!

Cry Terror (1958) 10 a.m. TCM

The Family Fang (2015) 10:30 a.m. FX

21 Jump Street (2012) 10:39 and 9 p.m. Encore

The Crow (1994) 11:15 a.m. Cinemax

Close Encounters of the Third Kind (1977) 11:30 a.m. Epix

Unstoppable (2010) 11:30 a.m. HBO

Total Recall (1990) Noon AMC

Mission: Impossible — Rogue Nation (2015) Noon FXX

