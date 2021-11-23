What's on TV Tuesday: 'Black and Missing,' HBO; 'The Voice,' 'Jurassic World Prologue' NBC
The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print. You can find more TV coverage at: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.
SERIES
The Voice The top nine of 11 are revealed as safe by America's votes, while the bottom two compete in this new episode. 8 p.m. NBC
The Flash Despero (Tony Curran) warns the Flash/Barry (Grant Gustin) that great tragedies will lead to Armageddon. Then, a revelation pushes Barry to seek counsel from Black Lightning (Cress Williams) in this new episode. 8 p.m.
The Bachelorette (N) 8 p.m. ABC
The Resident Kit (Jane Leeves) hires a surgical coach to help Drs. Bell and Austin (Bruce Greenwood, Malcolm-Jamal Warner) brush up on their skills in this new episode of the medical drama. 8 p.m. Fox
Tyler Perry's House of Payne (N) 8 p.m. BET
The Real Housewives: Ultimate Girls Trip (premiere) 8 p.m. Bravo
Black and Missing This four-part documentary series from journalist and activist Soledad O'Brien follows the Black and Missing Foundation as it fights to raise awareness of missing-persons cases involving Black victims. Participants include missing-persons activist John Walsh, FBI victim specialist Renee Murrell; Baltimore Police Chief T.J. Smith; and former Asst. Dist. Atty. Glenn Kirschner. A second episode follows. 8 and 8:55 p.m. HBO
The Big Holiday Food Fight In the new episode "Culinary Visions," a woman who is legally blind competes against two other home cooks: a father of four and a woman paying tribute to the grandmother who taught her how to cook. 8 p.m. OWN
Tyler Perry's Assisted Living (N) 8:30 p.m. BET
La Brea When a revelation means Izzy and Josh (Zyra Gorecki, Jack Martin) are in jeopardy, Eve (Natalie Zea) and the other survivors desperately search for a little boy (Diesel La Torraca) who holds the key to saving them. Then, Gavin (Eoin Macken) and Izzy must rely on a stranger if they hope to reunite their family in this new episode of the science-fiction series. 9 p.m. NBC
Riverdale (N) 9 p.m. The CW
Independent Lens In the late 19th century, the U.S. government set up a boarding school system that removed tens of thousands of Native American children from their tribal homelands and stripped them of their languages, traditions and culture. 9 p.m. KOCE
Tyler Perry's The Oval (N) 9 p.m. BET
Beat Bobby Flay Damaris Phillips teams up with Duff Goldman in his first appearance on the show. Pastry chefs Holden Jagger and Tova du Plessis are also featured. 9 p.m. Food Network
New Amsterdam Just as Drs. Goodwin and Sharpe (Ryan Eggold, Freema Agyeman) are ready to head to London, a deadly superbug hits the hospital. Also, Dr. Bloom (Janet Montgomery) has been keeping a secret. 10 p.m. NBC
Queens As the group prepares to shoot its first music video in nearly two decades, Brianna (Eve) has a hard time maintaining a work-life balance. Also, Lil Muffin Lauren (Pepi Sonuga) works to reestablish her career as Jill (Naturi Naughton) continues to manage her public image in this new episode. 10 p.m. ABC
Frontline The new episode "Shots Fired" investigates police training, tactics and accountability and their effect on racial disparities in use of force by police in Utah. 10 p.m. KOCE
Top Gear In their fifth season behind the wheel, hosts Freddie Flintoff, Chris Harris and Paddy McGuinness hit the road in search of challenges that will push them and their vehicles to the limit. 10 p.m. BBC America
Great Escapes With Morgan Freeman The new episode "El Chapo" chronicles the history of the drug cartel kingpin who eluded capture for years and who when he was apprehended was able to use his financial resources and charm to pull off one escape after another. 10 p.m. History
SPECIALS
Jurassic World Prologue An early preview of the sequel "Jurassic World Domination." 8:56 p.m. NBC
Holiday Crafters Gone Wild Fashion expert and stylist Jay Manuel hosts this new special in which four two-person teams compete in holiday-themed craft challenges. 9 p.m. OWN
SPORTS
College Basketball Maui Invitational, consolation round: 11:30 a.m. ESPN2; semifinals: 2 p.m. ESPN; 5 p.m. ESPN. Roman Legends Classic, consolation round, 2 p.m. ESPN2; final: 4:30 p.m. ESPN2. Hall of Fame Classic: final 6:30 p.m. ESPN2; UNC-Asheville visits North Carolina, 4 p.m. BSW; Gonzaga visits UCLA, 7 p.m. ESPN
NBA Basketball The Lakers visit the New York Knicks, 4:30 p.m. SportsNet and TNT; the Denver Nuggets visit the Portland Trail Blazers, 7 p.m. TNT; the Dallas Mavericks visit the Clippers, 7:30 p.m. BSSC
MLS Soccer Orlando City SC visits Nashville SC, 5 p.m. FS1; Real Salt Lake visits the Seattle Sounders FC, 7:30 p.m. FS1
TALK SHOWS
CBS Mornings Kevin Hart; Brian Kelly, the Points Guy; Jesse Plemons. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today Poppy Harlow. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America "Dancing With the Stars" finale; Jimmie Allen. (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Live With Kelly and Ryan Tony Goldwyn ("The Hot Zone: Anthrax"); Kristin Chenoweth performs. (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View Kristen Soltis Anderson; JoJo and Jessalynn Siwa. (N) 10 a.m. KABC
Rachael Ray (N) 10 a.m. KTTV
The Wendy Williams Show Remy Ma and Fat Joe guest host; chef Evette Rios shares Puerto Rican Thanksgiving dishes. (N) 11 a.m. KTTV
The Talk Ashanti; NeNe Leakes guest cohosts. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
Tamron Hall Halle Berry ("Bruised"); Alan Cumming ("Baggage"); Pau Gasol ("Pau Gasol: It's About the Journey"). (N) 1 p.m. KABC
The Dr. Oz Show Members of the family of a graduate student found dead by drowning tell why they think he was killed. (N) 1 p.m. KTTV
The Drew Barrymore Show Hailee Steinfeld ("Hawkeye"). (N) 2 p.m. KCBS
The Kelly Clarkson Show "Rebel Yell"; Lin-Manuel Miranda; Matt Iseman; Ana Gasteyer and Rachel Dratch; Enhypen performs. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC
Dr. Phil A couple who are trying to regain custody of their children. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS
The Ellen DeGeneres Show Casey Wilson ("The Shrink Next Door"); Kalen Allen. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC
The Real Lena Waithe and Jojo T. Gibbs ("Twenties"); Nicole Walters. (N) 3 p.m. KCOP
Amanpour & Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; 12:02 a.m. KVCR; 1 a.m. KLCS
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Hailee Steinfeld; Liza Koshy; Avril Lavigne performs. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Lady Gaga performs with Tony Bennett. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live! Jon Bernthal; Michelle Young; Parker McCollum performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC
The Late Late Show With James Corden Nicholas Hoult; Aisling Bea; BTS performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS
Late Night With Seth Meyers Lin-Manuel Miranda; Rachel Dratch; Mastodon performs; Jon Epcar performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KNBC
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
MOVIES
Gone Girl (2014) 9 a.m. FXX
The Woman in White (1948) 9:30 a.m. TCM
The Queen (2006) 9:35 a.m. HBO
Scott Pilgrim Versus the World (2010) 9:45 a.m. Showtime
The Wife (2017) 9:58 a.m. Starz
This Is the End (2013) 10:16 a.m. Encore
Grease (1978) 11 a.m. AMC
A Nightmare on Elm Street (1984) 11 a.m. Syfy
The Man in Grey (1943) 11:30 a.m. TCM
Something's Gotta Give (2003) 11:42 a.m. and 8:48 p.m. Starz
Inglourious Basterds (2009) 1 p.m. Syfy
Panic Room (2002) 1:05 p.m. TMC
Lars and the Real Girl (2007) 1:23 p.m. Cinemax
Jaws (1975) 1:30 and 7 p.m. AMC
Bloody Sunday (2002) 1:35 p.m. Epix
The Curse of Frankenstein (1957) 1:45 p.m. TCM
Arthur Christmas (2011) 2 p.m. Freeform
Dracula (1931) 3:30 p.m. TCM
Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (2005) 3:30 p.m. Cartoon Network
How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World (2019) 4 p.m. Freeform
The Talented Mr. Ripley (1999) 4 p.m. Showtime
Tenet (2020) 5:25 p.m. HBO
The Polar Express (2004) 6 p.m. Cartoon Network
John Wick (2014) 6 and 10:54 p.m. USA
Ralph Breaks the Internet (2018) 6:30 p.m. Freeform
Leadbelly (1975) 6:45 p.m. TCM
The Legend of Bagger Vance (2000) 7 p.m. Ovation
Die Hard 2 (1990) 7 p.m. Paramount
Scarface (1983) 7 p.m. TMC
Flight (2012) 8 p.m. Epix
Abominable (2019) 8 and 10 p.m. FX
Solomon Northup's Odyssey (1984) 9 p.m. TCM
Eve's Bayou (1997) 10 p.m. Ovation
Die Hard With a Vengeance (1995) 10 p.m. Paramount
Carlito's Way (1993) 10 p.m. TMC
The Fighter (2010) 10:20 p.m. Epix
The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug (2013) 11:04 p.m. Syfy
