What's on TV Tuesday: 'Big Sky' on ABC; 'Frontline: SCOTUS'

During the coronavirus crisis, the Los Angeles Times is making some temporary changes to our print sections. The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print but an expanded version is available in your daily Times eNewspaper. You can find a printable PDF online at: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.

SERIES

NCIS Flashbacks reveal the murder case that first brought Gibbs (Mark Harmon) to NCIS, his first case working with Ducky (David McCallum). Their younger selves are portrayed by Sean Harmon (Mark's son) and Adam Campbell, respectively. 8 p.m. CBS

The Voice Usher serves as the mega mentor to all the teams on the final night of the knockout rounds in this new episode. 8 p.m. NBC

Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life While working on her book proposal Rory (Alexis Bledel) continues her secret affair in London. Also, Lorelai and Emily (Lauren Graham, Kelly Bishop) attend therapy together in this new episode of the miniseries. 8 p.m. CW

The Bachelorette Seven men compete for the only one-on-one date by writing and performing a love song for Tayshia. Also, Becca Kufrin and Sydney Lotuaco help Tayshia plan an outrageous game of truth or dare for six of the men. 8 p.m. ABC

Moonshiners (season premiere) 8 p.m. Discovery

The Haves and the Have Nots (season premiere) 8 p.m. OWN

FBI (N) 9 p.m. CBS

Next (N) 9 p.m. Fox

Rise of the Nazis In the new episode "Night of the Long Knives," Adolf Hitler has been chancellor of Germany for just under a year. 9 p.m. KOCE

Austin City Limits The Mavericks, an eclectic country rock band, perform songs from their all-Spanish album "En Español." 9 p.m. KVCR

FBI: Most Wanted (N) 10 p.m. CBS

Transplant When an explosion takes place near the hospital, Bashir (Hamza Haq) runs toward the danger in this new episode of the medical drama. Also, a schoolgirl is brought into the hospital in cardiac arrest and Theo (Jim Watson) does everything he can to save her. 10 p.m. NBC

Big Sky Jenny and Cassie (Katheryn Winnick, Kylie Bunbury) continue to search for the missing girls while Danielle, Grace and Jerrie (Natalie Alyn Lind, Jade Pettyjohn and Jesse James Keitel) plan their escape. John Carroll Lynch also stars in this new episode of the crime drama set in Wyoming. 10 p.m. ABC

Frontline The contentious battle that ensued during the Supreme Court confirmation hearings of Brett Kavanaugh and Amy Coney Barrett reflected the polarization in Washington politics. The new episode "Supreme Revenge: Battle for the Court" examines the transformation of the court driven in large part by Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.). 10 p.m. KOCE

Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making the Team (season premiere) 10 p.m. CMT and MTV

Tosh.0 (series finale) 10 p.m. Comedy Central

Real Sports With Bryant Gumbel This new episode documents retired football players and other athletes turning to psychedelic drugs to relieve symptoms from years of high-impact collisions. Also, superfans who are unable to attend games in person are profiled. 10 p.m. HBO





SPORTS

MLS Soccer The Nashville SC visit the Toronto FC, 3 p.m. FS1; the New England Revolution visit the Philadelphia Union, 5 p.m. ESPN; LAFC visit the Seattle Sounders FC, 7:30 p.m. ESPN





TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today COVID-19; Joe Scarborough. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America "Dancing With the Stars" season finale; chef Dan Souza; Nelly and Tyler Hubbard perform. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live With Kelly and Ryan Hugh Grant; the winner and the runner-up of "Dancing With the Stars." (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View Former national security advisor John Bolton. (N) 10 a.m. KABC

Rachael Ray (N) 10 a.m. KTTV

Home & Family Alison Sweeney and Bethany Joy Lenz. (N) 10 a.m. Hallmark

The Wendy Williams Show Jerry Springer. (N) 11 a.m. KTTV

The Talk (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

Tamron Hall Kelly Rowland; the cast of "The Unicorn." (N) 1 p.m. KABC

The Drew Barrymore Show Camila Alves McConaughey and Kay McConaughey; Paul Scheer ("Black Monday"). (N) 2 p.m. KCBS

The Kelly Clarkson Show Debbie Allen; Mandy Moore performs. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC

The Doctors Cracking down on products purported to treat COVID-19; Rachael Ray. (N) 2 p.m. KCOP

Dr. Phil A woman says her brother gave false testimony that helped convict her of a murder she didn't commit. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS

The Ellen DeGeneres Show Jake Tapper; Tig Notaro; Dierks Bentley performs. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC

The Dr. Oz Show Harvey Weinstein's attorneys try to get him out of prison; Robin Williams' son Zak. (N) 3 p.m. KTTV

The Real John Ridley; Queen Naija. (N) 3 p.m. KCOP

Amanpour and Company 11 p.m. KCET; midnight KVCR

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah 11 p.m. Comedy Central

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Joe Scarborough; Mika Brzezinski; Paul Bettany; Internet Money, Gunna, Don Toliver and Nav perform. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Former President Barack Obama. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Jimmy Kimmel Live! Kristen Stewart; Josh Duhamel; James Taylor performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC

Late Night With Seth Meyers Amy Adams; Adam Davidson. (N) 12:36 a.m. KNBC

The Late Late Show With James Corden Goldie Hawn; Kurt Russell. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS

Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC





MOVIES

A Christmas Tree Grows in Colorado A woman (Rochelle Aytes) planning her hometown's annual Christmas celebration finds the perfect spruce to be the town's official Christmas tree, but it's currently growing on private property owned by handsome firefighter (Mark Taylor) in this new holiday romance. Matt Hamilton, Deborah Finkel and Joel Stephanson also star. 8 p.m. Hallmark

Clueless (1995) 8 a.m. MTV

The Boy in the Striped Pajamas (2008) 8:10 a.m. HBO

Monsters University (2013) 8:58 a.m. Starz

A Nightmare on Elm Street (1984) 9 a.m. Syfy

Goodbye, My Fancy (1951) 9:30 a.m. TCM

Downton Abbey (2019) 9:45 a.m. HBO

Rain Man (1988) 9:45 a.m. Showtime

A Christmas Proposal (2008) 10 a.m. Lifetime

The Thomas Crown Affair (1999) 10:04 a.m. Encore; 8 p.m. Encore

Split (2016) 11 a.m. FXX

A Few Good Men (1992) 11 a.m. History

Margin Call (2011) 11:05 a.m. TMC

A Yank at Oxford (1938) 11:30 a.m. TCM

Blockers (2018) Noon FX

The Aviator (2004) 12:01 p.m. Encore

Boyz N the Hood (1991) 12:10 p.m. Epix

Matilda (1996) 12:30 p.m. Freeform

Boiler Room (2000) 1 p.m. TMC

Blinded by the Light (2019) 1:55 p.m. HBO

The Goonies (1985) 2:30 p.m. Freeform

It Follows (2014) 2:40 p.m. Syfy

The Karate Kid (1984) 3:30 p.m. Sundance; 9 p.m. Sundance

Just Mercy (2019) 3:55 p.m. HBO

Girls Trip (2017) 4 p.m. FX; 6:30 p.m. FX

Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince (2009) 4:55 p.m. Syfy

The Secret Life of Pets (2016) 5 p.m. Freeform

Morris From America (2016) 5 p.m. Showtime

Cloverfield (2008) 5 p.m. TMC

Jerry Maguire (1996) 5 p.m. TNT

A League of Their Own (1992) 5:50 p.m. Epix

8 Mile (2002) 6:10 p.m. Cinemax

An Angel at My Table (1990) 6:15 p.m. TCM

The Librarian: Return to King Solomon's Mines (2006) 6:30 p.m. Ovation

Our Idiot Brother (2011) 6:30 p.m. Showtime

Attack the Block (2011) 6:30 p.m. TMC

National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation (1989) 7 p.m. AMC; 9:15 p.m. AMC

Monsters, Inc. (2001) 7 p.m. Freeform

Gladiator (2000) 8 p.m. BBC America

The Fighter (2010) 8 p.m. Cinemax

Beauty and the Beast (2017) 8 p.m. TNT; 10:30 p.m. TNT

My Cousin Vinny (1992) 8:15 p.m. IFC; 10:45 p.m. IFC

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1 (2010) 8:25 p.m. Syfy

The Lion King (1994) 9 p.m. Freeform

Purple Rain (1984) 9:30 p.m. VH1

Driving Miss Daisy (1989) 9:57 p.m. Encore

Serpico (1973) 10 p.m. Cinemax

Sweet Bean (2015) 10:15 p.m. TCM

Working Girl (1988) 11:05 p.m. Epix

Captain Phillips (2013) 11:30 p.m. BBC America

Seems Like Old Times (1980) 11:39 p.m. Encore

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2 (2011) 11:40 p.m. Syfy







This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.