What's on TV Thursday: 'The Outpost' on The CW; MLB playoffs

Jake Stormoen, left, and Aaron Fontaine in the season premiere of "The Outpost" on The CW. (Aleksandar Letic/The CW)

During the coronavirus crisis, the Los Angeles Times is making some temporary changes to our print sections. The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print but an expanded version is available in your daily Times eNewspaper. You can find a printable PDF online at: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.

SERIES

Big Brother (N) 8 p.m. CBS

Connecting... One of several coronavirus-themed TV projects in the works, this new comedy revolves around a group of friends coping with quarantine and separation through video chats and social media. The ensemble cast includes Otmara Marrero, Ely Henry, Preacher Lawson, Parvesh Cheena, Jill Knox, Keith Powell and Shakina Nayfack. 8 p.m. NBC

Supernatural Sam and Dean (Jared Padalecki, Jensen Ackles) are on a collision course with Chuck (recurring guest star Rob Benedict) — better known as God — as the series returns to complete its 15th and final season. Meagen Fay guest stars. 8 p.m. CW

Celebrity Family Feud (N) 8 p.m. ABC

Doctor Who The conclusion of the lost episodes from the 1967 season of the science fiction series resurrected with new animation paired with the original soundtrack. 8 p.m. BBC America

Southern Charm (N) 8 p.m. Bravo

Dateline NBC (N) 9 p.m. NBC

The Outpost Zed (Reece Ritchie) forces humans to toil in a mining camp where Talon (Jessica Green) struggles to keep the peace. Also, Janzo's (Anand Desai-Barochia) lab is invaded by a sassy genius and a dark priestess unites the Blackbloods. Jake Stormoen, Aaron Fontaine, Imogen Waterhouse, Izuka Hoyle, Adam Johnson and Jaye Griffiths also star in the season premiere. 9 p.m. CW

Press Your Luck (N) 9 p.m. ABC

Good Eats Culinary mad scientist Alton Brown spins a chilling tale of a ghoulish 100-year-old cookbook in a highly cinematic new black-and-white special Halloween episode titled "The House That Dripped Chocolate." 9 p.m. Food Network

Star Trek: Discovery Burnham (Sonequa Martin-Green) is aboard the U.S.S. Discovery, where she realizes things are not as they seem, especially the mysterious Capt. Gabriel Lorca (Jason Isaacs) in this episode of the science fiction series. 10 p.m. CBS

Match Game (N) 10 p.m. ABC







SPORTS

Baseball Division Series: The Atlanta Braves versus the Miami Marlins, 11 a.m. FS1; the Oakland Athletics versus the Houston Astros, 12:30 p.m. TBS (if Game 4 is necessary); the Tampa Bay Rays versus the New York Yankees, 4 p.m. TBS; the Dodgers versus the San Diego Padres, 6 p.m. MLB

College Football Tulane visits Houston, 4:30 p.m. ESPN

NFL Football The Tampa Bay Buccaneers visit the Chicago Bears, 5 p.m. and NFL







TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning Director Aaron Sorkin. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today COVID-19; Vicky Nguyen; Zanna Roberts Rassi. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America Alec Baldwin; Jack Huston; Jason Schwartzman; Ben Sheehan; Tory Johnson. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live With Kelly and Ryan Uma Thurman ("War With Grandpa"); JP Saxe performs. (N) 9 a.m. KABC, 2:06 a.m. KABC

The View Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.). (N) 10 a.m. KABC

Rachael Ray Ali Wentworth. (N) 10 a.m. KTTV

Home & Family Carlos and Alexa PenaVega; Henry Winkler. (N) 10 a.m. Hallmark

The Wendy Williams Show Billy Bush. (N) 11 a.m. KTTV

The Talk Taraji P. Henson; author Jay Shetty. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

Tamron Hall Jeannie Mai. (N) 1 p.m. KABC

The Drew Barrymore Show Kathie Lee Gifford ("Then Came You"); author Eva Chen ("Roxy the Last Unisaurus Rex"). (N) 2 p.m. KCBS

The Kelly Clarkson Show Michael Strahan; Haley Lu Richardson; Sarah Michelle Gellar; Sabrina Carpenter; Zara Larsson. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC

The Doctors Making the holidays safe; Nanny Angel Network; the Wig Fairy; detox teas; how nature nurtures. (N) 2 p.m. KCOP

Dr. Phil A man is confronted about his drinking and his disrespectful attitude. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS

The Ellen DeGeneres Show Sarah Silverman; Jeff Foxworthy; Bon Jovi performs. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC

The Real Mary J. Blige. (N) 3 p.m. KCOP

Late Night With Seth Meyers (N) 8:30 p.m. KNBC

Amanpour and Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; midnight KVCR; 1 a.m. KLCS

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Eddie Redmayne; Guy Raz; Lele Pons and Guaynaa perform. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Mindy Kaling; John Brennan, former CIA director. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Story continues