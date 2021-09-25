What's on TV Saturday: 'Taking the Reins' on Hallmark; 'The Zoo: San Diego' on Animal Planet

The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print. You can find more TV coverage at: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.

SERIES

California Cooking With Jessica Holmes In this new episode Holmes learns how to make the spaghetti with mini-meatballs from celebrity chef Scott Conant's cookbook. 7:30 p.m. The CW

The Zoo: San Diego The staff at the Rhino Rescue Center welcomes a Southern white rhino calf. Also, some koala joeys make a big move, while a young nyala must be hand-raised before returning to its herd. 8 p.m. Animal Planet





Meerkat Manor: Rise of the Dynasty After seven months of drought rain has returned. 8 p.m. BBC America

Outgrown In this new episode, hosts Luke Caldwell and Clint Robertson try to help a family that includes two boys, whose sports equipment and apparently bottomless collection of toys is eating up space, while Dad is away on a military tour of duty. 8 p.m. HGTV

Say Yes to the Dress (season finale) 8 p.m. TLC

SPORTS

Golf: Ryder Cup Day 2: Foursomes, 6 a.m. NBC; Day 2: Four ball matches, 11 a.m. NBC; Day 2: 6 p.m. Golf

College Football Oregon State visits USC, 7:30 p.m. FS1. Also, Boise State visits Utah State, 9 a.m. CBS; Texas Tech visits Texas, 9 a.m. ABC; Notre Dame visits Wisconsin, 9 a.m. Fox; LSU visits Mississippi State, 9 a.m. ESPN; Missouri visits Boston College, 9 a.m. ESPN2; SMU visits TCU, 9 a.m. FS1; Central Connecticut State visits Miami, 9:30 a.m. BSSC; Texas A&M visits Arkansas, 12:30 p.m. CBS; Rutgers visits Michigan, 12:30 p.m. ABC; Iowa State visits Baylor, 12:30 p.m. Fox; Clemson visits NC State, 12:30 p.m. ESPN; Louisville visits Florida State, 12:30 p.m. ESPN2; Colorado State visits Iowa, 12:30 p.m. FS1; Tennessee visits Florida, 4 p.m. ESPN; Kentucky visits South Carolina, 4 p.m. ESPN2; Nebraska visits Michigan State, 4 p.m. FS1; West Virginia visits Oklahoma, 4:30 p.m. ABC; South Florida visits BYU, 7:15 p.m. ESPN2; Arizona visits Oregon, 7:30 p.m. ESPN

Baseball Regional coverage, 1 and 7 p.m. MLB; the Atlanta Braves visit the San Diego Padres, 4 p.m. Fox; the Dodgers visit the Arizona Diamondbacks, 5 p.m. SportsNetLA; the Seattle Mariners visit the Angels, 6 p.m. BSW

MLS Soccer The LAFC visit the San Jose Earthquakes, 7 p.m. KCOP

SATURDAY TALK SHOWS

Good Morning America (N) 7 a.m. KABC

CBS Saturday Morning Former NBA player Carmelo Anthony. (N) 10 a.m. KCAL

Frank Buckley Interviews Tommy Davidson. 12:35 a.m. KTLA

MOVIES

The Notebook After a young couple (Ryan Gosling, Rachel McAdams) is separated by her parents, who disapprove of his family's lower financial status, she marries someone else (James Marsden). Years later, she sees in the newspaper that he has fully restored the old house he'd promised to fix up for her. James Garner and Gena Rowlands (the mother of the movie's director, Nick Cassavetes) also star. 8 p.m. Bravo

Promising Young Woman Emerald Fennell directs this 2020 thriller starring Carey Mulligan as a 30-year-old medical school dropout who embarks on a vigilante crusade against men who victimize women. Bo Burnham, Jennifer Coolidge and Alison Brie also star. 8 p.m. HBO

Deadly Debutante Anna (Angelina Boris) is favored to be named Belle of the Ball at her community's annual event until the arrival of a newcomer (Natalia De Mendoza) in this new thriller. 8 p.m. Lifetime

Taking the Reins Urged by her magazine editor to put more of herself into her writing, a woman (Nikki DeLoach) returns to her family's ranch to do a story on horses. Scott Porter, Corbin Bernsen and Janine Turner also star in this 2021 romance. 9 p.m. Hallmark

Grosse Pointe Blank (1997) 8:55 a.m. Epix

A Fistful of Dollars (1964) 9 a.m. TCM

Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark (1981) 9 a.m. TMC

Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith (2005) 9:18 a.m. TNT

Pride & Prejudice (2005) 9:20 a.m. Cinemax

The Hunger Games (2012) 10 a.m. POP

Creed (2015) 10 a.m. TBS

Die Hard (1988) 10:30 a.m. AMC

Munich (2005) 10:45 a.m. Showtime

La Bamba (1987) 11 a.m. Ovation

The Green Mile (1999) 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. Sundance

Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom (1984) 11 a.m. TMC

The Hunchback of Notre Dame (1996) 11:10 a.m. Freeform

For a Few Dollars More (1965) 11:15 a.m. TCM

Nicholas Nickleby (2002) Noon KCET

The Breakfast Club (1985) Noon and 6:30 p.m. CMT

The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge Out of Water (2015) Noon Nickelodeon

Tombstone (1993) Noon and 10 p.m. Paramount

Dora and the Lost City of Gold (2019) 12:25 p.m. Epix

Creed II (2018) 12:30 p.m. TBS

Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story (2004) 12:30 p.m. VH1

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story (2016) 12:31 p.m. TNT

Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade (1989) 1 p.m. TMC

The Emperor's New Groove (2000) 1:15 p.m. Freeform

Die Hard 2 (1990) 1:30 p.m. AMC

Real Women Have Curves (2002) 1:30 p.m. HBO

The Hunger Games: Catching Fire (2013) 1:30 p.m. POP

The Rock (1996) 1:30 p.m. Showtime

The Good, the Bad and the Ugly: Restored Version (1967) 1:30 p.m. TCM

Ferris Bueller's Day Off (1986) 2 and 8:30 p.m. CMT

The Croods (2013) 2 p.m. Nickelodeon

’71 (2014) 2:10 p.m. Epix

Cloverfield (2008) 3 p.m. HBO

Django Unchained (2012) 3 and 9 p.m. Showtime

Scarface (1983) 3 p.m. Starz

A Few Good Men (1992) 3 and 10 p.m. Sundance

Brave (2012) 3:15 p.m. Freeform

Star Wars: A New Hope (1977) 3:28 p.m. TNT

Top Gun (1986) 3:43 p.m. Encore

Die Hard With a Vengeance (1995) 4 p.m. AMC

Despicable Me 2 (2013) 4 p.m. Nickelodeon

Enemy of the State (1998) 4 p.m. Syfy

Wonder Boys (2000) 4:19 p.m. Cinemax

Easy A (2010) 4:30 and 11 p.m. CMT

Octopussy (1983) 5 p.m. Ovation

The Hunger Games: Mockingjay, Part 1 (2014) 5 p.m. POP

Smokey and the Bandit (1977) 5:15 p.m. TMC

The Little Mermaid (1989) 5:20 p.m. Freeform

The Wedding Singer (1998) 5:30 and 10:35 p.m. Comedy Central

Ferdinand (2017) 5:40 p.m. Disney

Mean Girls (2004) 5:45 p.m. MTV

Ant-Man and the Wasp (2018) 5:45 p.m. TBS

The Manchurian Candidate (2004) 5:50 p.m. Epix

Despicable Me (2010) 6 p.m. Nickelodeon

Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back (1980) 6:13 p.m. TNT

The Goonies (1985) 7 p.m. AMC

Men in Black (1997) 7 p.m. Syfy

Harriet Craig (1950) 7 p.m. TCM

Kick-Ass (2010) 7 p.m. TMC

Frozen (2013) 7:20 p.m. Freeform

The Hunger Games: Mockingjay, Part 2 (2015) 7:50 p.m. POP

The Invisible Man (2020) 8 p.m. Cinemax

Bohemian Rhapsody (2018) 8 p.m. FX

Patriot Games (1992) 8 p.m. Ovation

Thor: Ragnarok (2017) 8:15 p.m. TBS

The Last Time I Saw Paris (1954) 9 p.m. KVCR

This Is the End (2013) 9 p.m. Encore

Star Wars: Return of the Jedi (1983) 9 p.m. TNT

Grease (1978) 9:30 p.m. AMC

Tangled (2010) 9:50 p.m. Freeform

The Help (2011) 10 p.m. E!

Coming to America (1988) 10 p.m. VH1

Mission: Impossible — Ghost Protocol (2011) 10:15 p.m. Epix

Cliffhanger (1993) 10:30 p.m. Ovation

Major Dundee (1965) 10:45 p.m. TCM

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.