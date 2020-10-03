What's on TV Saturday, Sunday Talk: 'Saturday Night Live'

Megan Thee Stallion is the musical guest and Chris Rock hosts the season premiere of "Saturday Night Live" on NBC. (Rosalind O'Connor / NBC)

During the coronavirus crisis, the Los Angeles Times is making some temporary changes to our print sections. The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print but an expanded version is available in your daily Times eNewspaper. You can find a printable PDF online at: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.

SERIES

Lucky Dog Brandon McMillian transforms out-of-control shelter dogs into perfect pets and finds them homes in the season premiere. 7 a.m. CBS

The Henry Ford's Innovation Nation (Season premiere) Mo Rocca. 7:30 a.m. CBS

Mission Unstoppable (Season premiere) (N) 8 a.m. CBS

Hope in the Wild (Season premiere) Wildlife expert Hope Swinimer and her team rescue and heal injured and orphaned animals as this unscripted series returns for a new season. 8:30 a.m. CBS

Help! I Wrecked My House (N) 8 p.m. HGTV

Saturday Night Live The venerable late-night comedy sketch series returns with former cast member Chris Rock hosting from Rockefeller Center's Studio 8H, in New York City. Jim Carrey begins a recurring guest role as Democratic candidate Joe Biden with Maya Rudolph reprising her recurring role as Biden's running mate, Kamala Harris. Megan Thee Stallion is the musical guest. Kate McKinnon and the rest the cast from last season return. 8:29 and 11:30 p.m. NBC

Mega Zoo Critically injured koalas are rescued from Australia's bush fires. Also an examination of a snow leopard reveals an exciting secret in the premiere of this unscripted series. 10 p.m. Animal Planet

Austin City Limits The season premiere of the musical performance series features highlights of singer-songwriter John Prine's appearances over the years. Songs include "Paradise," "Sam Stone" and "Angel From Montgomery." With Bonnie Rait. (N) 11:30 p.m. KOCE







SPECIALS

Hidden History: Celebrating Hispanic Heritage (N) 7:30 p.m. CW

L.A. County District Attorney Debate Incumbent Jackie Lacey, seeking a third term, discusses issues with challenger George Gascón, a former San Francisco D A. 9 p.m. ABC







SPORTS

College football Baylor visits West Virginia, 9 a.m. ABC; TCU visits Texas, 9 a.m. Fox; South Carolina visits Florida, 9 a.m. ESPN; Arkansas State visits Coastal Carolina, 9 a.m. ESPN2; Texas-San Antonio visits Alabama-Birmingham, 9:30 a.m. Fox Sports Net; Texas A&M visits Alabama, 12:30 p.m. CBS; North Carolina visits Boston College, 12:30 p.m. ABC; Oklahoma State visits Kansas, 12:30 p.m. ESPN; Memphis visits SMU, 12:30 p.m. ESPN2; Texas Tech visits Kansas State, 12:30 p.m. FS1; Jacksonville State visits Florida State, 1 p.m. Fox Sports Net; Oklahoma visits Iowa State, 4:30 p.m. ABC; Auburn visits Georgia, 4:30 p.m. ESPN; Tulsa visits UCF, 4:30 p.m. ESPN2; Southern Mississippi visits North Texas, 4:30 p.m. Fox Sports Net

145th Preakness Stakes From Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore, 1:30 p.m. NBC

MLS Soccer The New York Red Bulls visit the Orlando City SC, 1:30 p.m. Fox; the LA Galaxy visit the San Jose Earthquakes, 7:30 p.m. SportsNet

SATURDAY TALK SHOWS

Good Morning America (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Frank Buckley Interviews 12:35 a.m. KTLA







SUNDAY TALK SHOWS

CBS News Sunday Morning (N) 6 a.m. KCBS

Good Morning America (N) 6 a.m. KABC

State of the Union With Jake Tapper Symone Sanders, Biden Campaign. Author Rick Gates ("Wicked Game: An Insider's Story on How Trump Won, Mueller Failed, and America Lost"). Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D-Mich.). (N) 6 and 9 a.m. CNN

Fox News Sunday With Chris Wallace Dr. Tom Inglesby. Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.). Alan Alda. Panel: Steve Hayes; Gillian Turner; Charles Lane. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV; 11 a.m., 4 and 11 p.m. FNC

Fareed Zakaria GPS What President Trump got wrong in the fight against COVID-19; which world leaders made the best decisions: Author Ezekiel Emanuel ("Which Country Has the World's Best Health Care?"); author Devi Sridhar ("Governing Global Health: Who Runs the World and Why?"). COVID-19 infections and world leaders: Shasta Darlington, CNN international correspondent based in Brazil; Anton Troianovski, Moscow correspondent, the New York Times. The 2020 U.S. presidential race before the October surprise: Nate Cohn, the New York Times. (N) 7 and 10 a.m. CNN

Sunday Morning Futures With Maria Bartiromo Sen. Tom Cotton (R-Ariz.); Former Acting Director of National Intelligence Ric Grenell; Rep. Devin Nunes (R-Tulare). (N) 7 a.m. FNC

Face the Nation Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-San Francisco). Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D-Mich.). Former FDA commissioner Scott Gottlieb. Adam H. Schechter, LabCorp; John Dickerson. (N) 7:30 a.m. KCBS

