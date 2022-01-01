What's on TV Saturday: Rose Parade coverage; 'Doctor Who' on BBC America; '48 Hours' on CBS
SERIES
Great Performances This new episode kicks off the new year with the Vienna Philharmonic and Vienna City Ballet at the Musikverein. Hugh Bonneville hosts. 8 p.m. KOCE
Crikey! It's the Irwins History is made at the Australia Zoo when Robert and the team attempt their largest alligator capture and relocation. Also, koala breeding takes a tough turn for Bindi and the Wildlife Hospital in this new episode of the unscripted series. 8 p.m. Animal Planet
Doctor Who In this extended version of the "Eve of the Daleks" episode, Sarah and Nick's (Aisling Bea, Adjani Salmon) New Year's Eve turns out differently than planned as they join forces with the Doctor (Jodie Whittaker) in a fight against the Daleks. Tosin Cole, Dan Lewis and Mandip Gill also star. 8 p.m. BBC America
When Nature Calls With Helen Mirren This comical nature documentary narrated by Helen Mirren wraps up its first season with two back-to-back episodes. 9 and 10 p.m. ABC
The '80s: Top Ten In the first of two new episodes Rob Lowe counts down the greatest watercooler moments of the '80s. The second episode looks at streetwear. 9 and 10 p.m. National Geographic
48 Hours The new episode "The Missing Millionaire: A Tiger King Mystery" delves into the case of Don Lewis, the missing former husband of Carole Baskin, the animal rights activist and CEO of Big Cat Rescue who was featured in the Netflix documentary "Tiger King." 10 p.m. CBS
SPECIALS
Rose Parade Countdown Live From Pasadena. (Live) 7 a.m. The CW
133rd Rose Parade LeVar Burton is the grand marshal of this year's parade, with the theme "Dream. Believe. Achieve." Chrissy Metz and Susan Kelechi Watson are the hosts. (Live) 8 a.m. NBC
133rd Rose Parade Hosts Leeza Gibbons, Mark Steines and Micah Ohlman introduce floral floats, marching bands and high-stepping equestrian units. (Live) 8 a.m.; (Tape) 10 a.m., 12:30, 3 and 7:30 p.m. The CW
133rd Rose Parade (Live) 8 a.m. ABC
HGTV Dream Home 2022 This new one-hour special showcases the 2022 dream home featured in this year's sweepstakes. This year's "nature-inspired" home is a 3,090 square foot, two-story, three-bedroom modern cabin in the mountain town of Warren, Vt., a popular vacation destination. 8 p.m. HGTV
SPORTS
Premier League Soccer Watford versus Tottenham Hotspur, 7 a.m. USA; Crystal Palace versus West Ham United, 9:30 a.m. USA
College Basketball Memphis visits Wichita State, 9 a.m. CBS; Creighton visits Marquette, 9 a.m. FS1; Villanova visits Seton Hall, 11 a.m. CBS; Providence visits DePaul, noon Fox; San Diego State visits UNLV, 1 p.m. CBS; Butler visits Connecticut, 1 p.m. FS1; Long Beach State visits Cal State Bakersfield, 1 p.m. SportsNet; New Mexico visits Nevada, 6 p.m. FS1
College Football Outback Bowl: Penn State versus Arkansas, 9 a.m. ESPN2; Vrbo Citrus Bowl: Iowa versus Kentucky, 10 a.m. ABC; PlayStation Fiesta Bowl: Oklahoma State versus Notre Dame, 10 a.m. ESPN; Rose Bowl: Utah versus Ohio State, 2:10 p.m. ESPN; Allstate Sugar Bowl: Baylor versus Ole Miss, 5:45 p.m. ESPN
NHL Hockey The St. Louis Blues visit the Minnesota Wild, 4 p.m. TNT; the Philadelphia Flyers visit the Kings, 7:30 p.m. BSW
NBA Basketball The Clippers visit the Brooklyn Nets, 4:30 p.m. BSSC
SATURDAY TALK SHOWS
Today (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
Good Morning America (N) 7 a.m. KABC
CBS Saturday Morning (N) 10 a.m. KCAL
Meet the Press Film Festival A look at the best short documentary films of the year. 8 p.m. MSNBC
MOVIES
Where Your Heart Belongs A New York marketing executive returns to her hometown to help her best friend put on a wedding in just two weeks at the rural maple farm where she grew up. Jen Lilley and Christopher Russell star in this new romance. 8 p.m. Hallmark
Deadly Infidelity Awakening from a monthlong coma, a woman has lost the last five years of memories of her husband and daughter. Then a man she doesn't remember appears claiming they had a passionate affair. Kate Watson, Anna Dobbins and Houston Rhines star in this 2021 thriller. 8 p.m. Lifetime
Naked Singularity Filmmaker Chase Palmer directed this offbeat 2021 adaptation of a novel by Sergio De La Pava that follows a young New York public defender (John Boyega) who is feeling burned out when a former client (Olivia Cooke) seduces him into joining a drug heist. Bill Skarsgard and Linda Lavin also star. 10 p.m. Starz
The Karate Kid (1984) 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. E!
The Shawshank Redemption (1994) 8:30 a.m. Paramount
Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom (1984) 8:30 a.m. and 4:40 p.m. POP
Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix (2007) 8:50 a.m. Bravo
Fiddler on the Roof (1971) 9 a.m. TCM
A Most Violent Year (2014) 9 a.m. TMC
A.I.: Artificial Intelligence (2001) 9:40 a.m. Epix
The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge Out of Water (2015) 10:30 a.m. Nickelodeon
Philadelphia (1993) 10:30 a.m. Showtime
Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle (2017) 11 a.m. and 7 p.m. Encore
Rocky (1976) 11:01 a.m. Cinemax
Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade (1989) 11:10 a.m. and 7:15 p.m. Pop
Back to the Future (1985) Noon TBS
Open Range (2003) 12:10 p.m. Epix
A Face in the Crowd (1957) 12:15 p.m. TCM
Black Panther (2018) 12:15 p.m. TNT
Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince (2009) 12:25 p.m. Bravo
Serpico (1973) 12:35 p.m. Showtime
Edge of Tomorrow (2014) 1 p.m. A&E
Rocky II (1979) 1:01 p.m. Cinemax
Kill Bill: Vol. 1 (2003) 1:30 p.m. BET
Raiders of the Lost Ark (1981) 2:05 p.m. POP
Back to the Future Part II (1989) 2:30 p.m. TBS
Twelve O'Clock High (1949) 2:30 p.m. TCM
Patriot Games (1992) 2:45 p.m. Showtime
Rocky III (1982) 3:01 p.m. Cinemax
Tenet (2020) 3:25 p.m. HBO
Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1 (2010) 4 p.m. Bravo
Kill Bill: Vol. 2 (2004) 4:30 p.m. BET
Lee Daniels' The Butler (2013) 4:45 p.m. Showtime
Lethal Weapon (1987) 5 p.m. AMC
Back to the Future Part III (1990) 5 p.m. TBS
Penny Serenade (1941) 5 p.m. TCM
First Cow (2019) 5 p.m. TMC
Rudy (1993) 5:02 p.m. Encore
Inglourious Basterds (2009) 5:31 p.m. Starz
Star Trek Beyond (2016) 5:55 p.m. Epix
Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2 (2011) 7 p.m. Bravo
The SpongeBob SquarePants Movie (2004) 7 p.m. Nickelodeon
Children of a Lesser God (1986) 7:15 p.m. TCM
Lethal Weapon 2 (1989) 7:30 p.m. AMC
Ant-Man and the Wasp (2018) 7:30 p.m. TNT
Rocky Balboa (2006) 8 p.m. Cinemax
Titanic (1997) 9 p.m. Showtime
The Witch (2015) 9 p.m. TMC
Downton Abbey (2019) 9:30 p.m. KOCE
Cop Land (1997) 9:43 p.m. Cinemax
Avengers: Age of Ultron (2015) 9:43 p.m. TNT
Skyfall (2012) 9:50 p.m. Epix
Lethal Weapon 3 (1992) 10 p.m. AMC
Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them (2016) 10 p.m. Bravo
Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019) 11 p.m. FX
Conan the Barbarian (1982) 11:10 p.m. Encore
