What's on TV Saturday: Rose Parade coverage; 'Doctor Who' on BBC America; '48 Hours' on CBS

SERIES

Great Performances This new episode kicks off the new year with the Vienna Philharmonic and Vienna City Ballet at the Musikverein. Hugh Bonneville hosts. 8 p.m. KOCE

Crikey! It's the Irwins History is made at the Australia Zoo when Robert and the team attempt their largest alligator capture and relocation. Also, koala breeding takes a tough turn for Bindi and the Wildlife Hospital in this new episode of the unscripted series. 8 p.m. Animal Planet

Doctor Who In this extended version of the "Eve of the Daleks" episode, Sarah and Nick's (Aisling Bea, Adjani Salmon) New Year's Eve turns out differently than planned as they join forces with the Doctor (Jodie Whittaker) in a fight against the Daleks. Tosin Cole, Dan Lewis and Mandip Gill also star. 8 p.m. BBC America

When Nature Calls With Helen Mirren This comical nature documentary narrated by Helen Mirren wraps up its first season with two back-to-back episodes. 9 and 10 p.m. ABC

The '80s: Top Ten In the first of two new episodes Rob Lowe counts down the greatest watercooler moments of the '80s. The second episode looks at streetwear. 9 and 10 p.m. National Geographic

48 Hours The new episode "The Missing Millionaire: A Tiger King Mystery" delves into the case of Don Lewis, the missing former husband of Carole Baskin, the animal rights activist and CEO of Big Cat Rescue who was featured in the Netflix documentary "Tiger King." 10 p.m. CBS

SPECIALS

Rose Parade Countdown Live From Pasadena. (Live) 7 a.m. The CW

133rd Rose Parade LeVar Burton is the grand marshal of this year's parade, with the theme "Dream. Believe. Achieve." Chrissy Metz and Susan Kelechi Watson are the hosts. (Live) 8 a.m. NBC

133rd Rose Parade Hosts Leeza Gibbons, Mark Steines and Micah Ohlman introduce floral floats, marching bands and high-stepping equestrian units. (Live) 8 a.m.; (Tape) 10 a.m., 12:30, 3 and 7:30 p.m. The CW

133rd Rose Parade (Live) 8 a.m. ABC

HGTV Dream Home 2022 This new one-hour special showcases the 2022 dream home featured in this year's sweepstakes. This year's "nature-inspired" home is a 3,090 square foot, two-story, three-bedroom modern cabin in the mountain town of Warren, Vt., a popular vacation destination. 8 p.m. HGTV

SPORTS

Premier League Soccer Watford versus Tottenham Hotspur, 7 a.m. USA; Crystal Palace versus West Ham United, 9:30 a.m. USA

College Basketball Memphis visits Wichita State, 9 a.m. CBS; Creighton visits Marquette, 9 a.m. FS1; Villanova visits Seton Hall, 11 a.m. CBS; Providence visits DePaul, noon Fox; San Diego State visits UNLV, 1 p.m. CBS; Butler visits Connecticut, 1 p.m. FS1; Long Beach State visits Cal State Bakersfield, 1 p.m. SportsNet; New Mexico visits Nevada, 6 p.m. FS1

College Football Outback Bowl: Penn State versus Arkansas, 9 a.m. ESPN2; Vrbo Citrus Bowl: Iowa versus Kentucky, 10 a.m. ABC; PlayStation Fiesta Bowl: Oklahoma State versus Notre Dame, 10 a.m. ESPN; Rose Bowl: Utah versus Ohio State, 2:10 p.m. ESPN; Allstate Sugar Bowl: Baylor versus Ole Miss, 5:45 p.m. ESPN

NHL Hockey The St. Louis Blues visit the Minnesota Wild, 4 p.m. TNT; the Philadelphia Flyers visit the Kings, 7:30 p.m. BSW

NBA Basketball The Clippers visit the Brooklyn Nets, 4:30 p.m. BSSC

SATURDAY TALK SHOWS

Today (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

Good Morning America (N) 7 a.m. KABC

CBS Saturday Morning (N) 10 a.m. KCAL

Meet the Press Film Festival A look at the best short documentary films of the year. 8 p.m. MSNBC

MOVIES

Where Your Heart Belongs A New York marketing executive returns to her hometown to help her best friend put on a wedding in just two weeks at the rural maple farm where she grew up. Jen Lilley and Christopher Russell star in this new romance. 8 p.m. Hallmark

Deadly Infidelity Awakening from a monthlong coma, a woman has lost the last five years of memories of her husband and daughter. Then a man she doesn't remember appears claiming they had a passionate affair. Kate Watson, Anna Dobbins and Houston Rhines star in this 2021 thriller. 8 p.m. Lifetime

Naked Singularity Filmmaker Chase Palmer directed this offbeat 2021 adaptation of a novel by Sergio De La Pava that follows a young New York public defender (John Boyega) who is feeling burned out when a former client (Olivia Cooke) seduces him into joining a drug heist. Bill Skarsgard and Linda Lavin also star. 10 p.m. Starz

The Karate Kid (1984) 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. E!

The Shawshank Redemption (1994) 8:30 a.m. Paramount

Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom (1984) 8:30 a.m. and 4:40 p.m. POP

Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix (2007) 8:50 a.m. Bravo

Fiddler on the Roof (1971) 9 a.m. TCM

A Most Violent Year (2014) 9 a.m. TMC

A.I.: Artificial Intelligence (2001) 9:40 a.m. Epix

The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge Out of Water (2015) 10:30 a.m. Nickelodeon

Philadelphia (1993) 10:30 a.m. Showtime

Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle (2017) 11 a.m. and 7 p.m. Encore

Rocky (1976) 11:01 a.m. Cinemax

Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade (1989) 11:10 a.m. and 7:15 p.m. Pop

Back to the Future (1985) Noon TBS

Open Range (2003) 12:10 p.m. Epix

A Face in the Crowd (1957) 12:15 p.m. TCM

Black Panther (2018) 12:15 p.m. TNT

Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince (2009) 12:25 p.m. Bravo

Serpico (1973) 12:35 p.m. Showtime

Edge of Tomorrow (2014) 1 p.m. A&E

Rocky II (1979) 1:01 p.m. Cinemax

Kill Bill: Vol. 1 (2003) 1:30 p.m. BET

Raiders of the Lost Ark (1981) 2:05 p.m. POP

Back to the Future Part II (1989) 2:30 p.m. TBS

Twelve O'Clock High (1949) 2:30 p.m. TCM

Patriot Games (1992) 2:45 p.m. Showtime

Rocky III (1982) 3:01 p.m. Cinemax

Tenet (2020) 3:25 p.m. HBO

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1 (2010) 4 p.m. Bravo

Kill Bill: Vol. 2 (2004) 4:30 p.m. BET

Lee Daniels' The Butler (2013) 4:45 p.m. Showtime

Lethal Weapon (1987) 5 p.m. AMC

Back to the Future Part III (1990) 5 p.m. TBS

Penny Serenade (1941) 5 p.m. TCM

First Cow (2019) 5 p.m. TMC

Rudy (1993) 5:02 p.m. Encore

Inglourious Basterds (2009) 5:31 p.m. Starz

Star Trek Beyond (2016) 5:55 p.m. Epix

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2 (2011) 7 p.m. Bravo

The SpongeBob SquarePants Movie (2004) 7 p.m. Nickelodeon

Children of a Lesser God (1986) 7:15 p.m. TCM

Lethal Weapon 2 (1989) 7:30 p.m. AMC

Ant-Man and the Wasp (2018) 7:30 p.m. TNT

Rocky Balboa (2006) 8 p.m. Cinemax

Titanic (1997) 9 p.m. Showtime

The Witch (2015) 9 p.m. TMC

Downton Abbey (2019) 9:30 p.m. KOCE

Cop Land (1997) 9:43 p.m. Cinemax

Avengers: Age of Ultron (2015) 9:43 p.m. TNT

Skyfall (2012) 9:50 p.m. Epix

Lethal Weapon 3 (1992) 10 p.m. AMC

Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them (2016) 10 p.m. Bravo

Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019) 11 p.m. FX

Conan the Barbarian (1982) 11:10 p.m. Encore

