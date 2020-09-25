What's on TV Saturday, plus Sunday Talk: 'Falling for Look Lodge'

Ed Stockly
Clark Backo, left, and Jonathan Keltz star in the made for TV romance "Falling for Look Lodge" on Hallmark.  (Hallmark)

During the coronavirus crisis, the Los Angeles Times is making some temporary changes to our print sections. The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print but an expanded version is available in your daily Times eNewspaper. You can find a printable PDF online at: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.

SERIES

Central Ave The entertainment and pop culture newsmagazine premieres with two episodes. (N) 9 and 9:30 p.m. Fox

Animal Babies This new episode of the nature documentary series heads for mountains to see how young creatures fare in hostile environments. 8 p.m. BBC America

Rocky Mountain Vet In this new episode, Dr. Jeff performs a surgery he's never done before on a dog experiencing labored breathing. Also, an older senior canine is abandoned by its owner and Dr. Baier tries to save neglected ornate box turtles. 9 p.m. Animal Planet

Ghost Adventures This new episode visits country music star Loretta Lynn's mansion in Tennessee. 9 p.m. Travel


SPECIALS

Champions for Change This new special revisits stories and characters that left a lasting impression. 7 and 10 p.m. CNN

Food and the Pandemic: Recipe for Disasters Joy Reid and Andrew Zimmern examine how the food people eat intersects with key issues facing America today. 7 p.m. MSNBC


SPORTS

College Football UCF visits East Carolina, 9 a.m. ABC; Kansas State visits Oklahoma, 9 a.m. Fox; Florida visits Ole Miss, 9 a.m. ESPN; Georgia Southern visits Louisiana, 9 a.m. ESPN2; Georgia Tech visits Syracuse, 9 a.m. FS Prime; Iowa State visits TCU, 10:30 a.m. FS1; Tulane visits Southern Mississippi, 11:30 a.m. Fox Sports Net; Mississippi State visits LSU, 12:30 p.m. CBS; West Virginia visits Oklahoma State, 12:30 p.m. ABC; Texas visits Texas Tech, 12:30 p.m. Fox; Army visits Cincinnati, 12:30 p.m. ESPN; Texas-El Paso visits Louisiana-Monroe, 12:30 p.m. ESPN2; Texas State visits Boston College, 3 p.m. FS Prime; Alabama visits Missouri, 4 p.m. ESPN; Florida State visits Miami, 4:30 p.m. ABC; Troy visits BYU, 7:15 p.m. ESPN

Baseball The Miami Marlins visit the New York Yankees, 10 a.m. MLB; the Seattle Mariners visit the Oakland Athletics, 1 p.m. MLB; the Milwaukee Brewers visit the St. Louis Cardinals, 4 p.m. Fox; the Cincinnati Reds visit the Minnesota Twins, 4 p.m. FS1; the Angels visit the Dodgers, 6 p.m. Fox Sports Net and SportsNetLA; Regional coverage, 7 p.m. MLB

2020 Stanley Cup Final Game 5: The Dallas Stars vs. the Tampa Bay Lightning, 5 p.m. NBC

NBA Basketball The Denver Nuggets versus the Lakers, 6 p.m. TNT

SATURDAY TALK SHOWS

Good Morning America (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Fox News Special: The Supreme Court Nomination Coverage and analysis of President Trump's announcement of his nominee to replace Justice Ruth Bader Ginsberg on the Supreme Court. (N) 1 p.m. Fox News


SUNDAY TALK SHOWS

CBS News Sunday Morning (N) 6 a.m. KCBS

Good Morning America (N) 6 a.m. KABC

State of the Union With Jake Tapper Dr. Jill Biden, wife of Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden. Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-San Francisco). Sen. Tom Cotton (R-Ark.). Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.V.). Former TV host Jon Stewart ("The Daily Show"). Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.). Rosie Torres, Burn Pits 360. (N) 6 and 9 a.m. CNN

Fox News Sunday Sen. John Kennedy (R-La.); Sen. Debbie Stabenow (D-Mich.). Ken Starr; Laurence Tribe, Harvard. Sec. of Labor Eugene Scalia. Panel: Karl Rove; Katie Pavlich; Juan Williams. Anchored by Brit Hume. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV; 11 a.m., 4 and 11 p.m. FNC

Fareed Zakaria GPS President Trump's Supreme Court nominee; America's possible "doomsday election" scenario: Author Emily Bazelon ("Charged: The New Movement to Transform American Prosecution and End Mass Incarceration"); author Noah Feldman ("The Three Lives of James Madison: Genius, Partisan, President"). Iran's execution of a wrestler; the Iran nuclear deal; American sanctions on Iran; the killing of Gen. Suleimani: Iranian Minister for Foreign Affairs Javad Zarif. (N) 7 and 10 a.m. CNN

Sunday Morning Futures With Maria Bartiromo Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wis.). Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.). Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-Bakersfield). Candace Owens. (N) 7 a.m. FNC

Face the Nation White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows. Sen. Chris Coons (D-Del.). Jeh Johnson. Don McGahn. Doug Parker, American Airlines. Former FDA commissioner Scott Gottlieb.

(N) 7:30 a.m. KCBS

Meet the Press Sen. Roy Blunt (R-Mo.). Sen. Cory Booker (D-N.J.). Former National Security Advisor H.R. McMaster. Panel: Yamiche Alcindor; author Peter Baker (“The Man Who Ran Washington: The Life and Times of James A. Baker III”); Lanhee Chen, Stanford University; former Sen. Claire McCaskill (D-Mo.). (N) 8 a.m. and 1:30 a.m. KNBC; 7 p.m. and 1 a.m. MSNBC

This Week With George Stephanopoulos Author Sen. Mike Lee (R-Utah) ("Our Lost Declaration: America's Fight Against Tyranny From King George to the Deep State"). Sen. Dick Durbin (D-Ill.). Panel: Chris Christie; Rahm Emanuel; Sara Fagen; author Leah Wright Rigueur ("The Loneliness of the Black Republican"). (N) 8 a.m. KABC

Reliable Sources With Brian Stelter The presidential debates; fact-checking the debates: Frank J. Fahrenkopf Jr., the Commission on Presidential Debates. How the networks count votes and project the winner of the presidential election: Sam Feist. Facebook's failure to stop election misinformation: Maria Ressa, the Real Facebook Oversight Board. Covering President Trump's election threats: Mark Lukasiewicz, Hofstra University; Molly Jong-Fast, Daily Beast; Brian Karem, Playboy magazine. (N) 8 a.m. CNN

MediaBuzz Molly Hemingway; Jedediah Bilal; Leslie Marshall; former Trump campaign manager Corey Lewandowski; former Gov. Ed Rendell (D-Pa.); Griff Jenkins; Harris Faulkner. (N) 8 a.m. and midnight FNC

Fox News Democracy 2020: Debate Preview Bret Baier and Martha MacCallum preview Tuesday's debate between President Trump and Joe Biden. With Brit Hume, Dana Perino and Karl Rove. (N) 7 and 10 p.m. Fox News

60 Minutes (N) 7 p.m. KCBS


MOVIES

Just Mercy Jamie Foxx stars in this fact-based 2019 legal drama as a Black inmate on death row for the 1986 murder of a white woman. His case catches the attention of an idealistic young Harvard Law graduate (Michael B. Jordan), who has teamed up with a kindred spirit (Brie Larson) to found the Equal Justice Initiative. Rob Morgan, Tim Blake Nelson and Rafe Spall also star. 8 p.m. HBO

Falling for Look Lodge Noah (Jonathan Keltz), a handsome workaholic, realizes he's not doing a very good job planning his sister's wedding, so he turns to Lily (Clark Backo) for some help in this 2020 romance. Chris Violette and Kathryn Kohut also star. 9 p.m. Hallmark

Star Trek III: The Search for Spock (1984) 8:25 a.m. Epix

A Few Good Men (1992) 9 a.m. Paramount

The Long Voyage Home (1940) 9 a.m. TCM

Widows (2018) 9:25 a.m. Cinemax

The Sixth Sense (1999) 10:05 a.m. TMC

Crawl (2019) 10:15 a.m. Epix

Mean Girls (2004) 10:25 a.m. Showtime

Rush Hour (1998) 10:30 a.m. and 11:30 p.m. TBS

The Thin Red Line (1998) 10:53 a.m. and 11:10 p.m. Encore

Trainwreck (2015) 11 a.m. FXX

The Sum of All Fears (2002) 11 a.m. Ovation

Quo Vadis (1951) 11 a.m. TCM

Big (1988) Noon and 5:30 p.m. CMT

Creed (2015) Noon Paramount

Room (2015) 12:05 p.m. Showtime

The Cabin in the Woods (2011) 12:30 p.m. Epix

Galaxy Quest (1999) 12:30 p.m. IFC

White Men Can't Jump (1992) 1 p.m. VH1

Rocky III (1982) 1:15 p.m. AMC

Frozen (2013) 1:15 p.m. Disney; 9:30 p.m. Freeform

Mystic Pizza (1988) 1:47 p.m. Encore

The Simpsons Movie (2007) 2 p.m. FXX

Cliffhanger (1993) 2 p.m. Ovation

Face/Off (1997) 2:05 p.m. Showtime

Where Eagles Dare (1969) 2:15 p.m. TCM

A League of Their Own (1992) 2:30 and 8 p.m. CMT

Deadpool 2 (2018) 2:30 p.m. FX

Ant-Man and The Wasp (2018) 2:30 p.m. TNT

Brave (2012) 2:45 p.m. Freeform

American Hustle (2013) 3 p.m. IFC

42 (2013) 3 and 8 p.m. Paramount

A Hidden Life (2019) 3:15 p.m. HBO

Grease (1978) 3:30 p.m. POP

Picnic (1955) 4 p.m. KCET; 9 p.m. KVCR

Meet the Parents (2000) 4:16 p.m. Starz

Marshall (2017) 4:30 p.m. Showtime

Tangled (2010) 4:50 p.m. Freeform

Magnum Force (1973) 5 p.m. Ovation

The Red Shoes (1948) 5 p.m. TCM

21 Jump Street (2012) 5:23 p.m. Encore

Speed (1994) 5:27 and 10:27 p.m. USA

Rocky Balboa (2006) 5:45 p.m. AMC

King Kong (2005) 5:50 p.m. TMC

Monsters, Inc. (2001) 6 p.m. Disney XD

Coach Carter (2005) 6 p.m. VH1

Doctor Strange (2016) 6:30 p.m. Syfy

Moana (2016) 7 p.m. Freeform

Casino (1995) 8 p.m. AMC

Side Effects (2013) 8 p.m. Cinemax

Thor (2011) 8 p.m. Epix

John Wick (2014) 8 and 10:15 p.m. IFC

The Negotiator (1998) 8 p.m. Ovation

Hustlers (2019) 8 p.m. Showtime

The Legend of Bagger Vance (2000) 9 p.m. Encore

Avengers: Age of Ultron (2015) 9 p.m. Syfy

Love & Basketball (2000) 9 p.m. VH1

Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood (2019) 9:03 p.m. Starz

They Won't Believe Me (1947) 9:15 p.m. TCM

Captain America: The First Avenger (2011) 9:55 p.m. Epix

The People vs. Larry Flynt (1996) 10 p.m. Showtime

Love's Unending Legacy (2007) 10:30 p.m. KTBN

Forgetting Sarah Marshall (2008) 10:55 p.m. E!

Silverado (1985) 11 p.m. Ovation

Creature From the Black Lagoon (1954) 11 p.m. TCM

The Amazing Spider-Man (2012) 11:47 p.m. Starz





