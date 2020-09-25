What's on TV Saturday, plus Sunday Talk: 'Falling for Look Lodge'

Clark Backo, left, and Jonathan Keltz star in the made for TV romance "Falling for Look Lodge" on Hallmark. (Hallmark)

During the coronavirus crisis, the Los Angeles Times is making some temporary changes to our print sections. The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print but an expanded version is available in your daily Times eNewspaper. You can find a printable PDF online at: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.

SERIES

Central Ave The entertainment and pop culture newsmagazine premieres with two episodes. (N) 9 and 9:30 p.m. Fox

Animal Babies This new episode of the nature documentary series heads for mountains to see how young creatures fare in hostile environments. 8 p.m. BBC America

Rocky Mountain Vet In this new episode, Dr. Jeff performs a surgery he's never done before on a dog experiencing labored breathing. Also, an older senior canine is abandoned by its owner and Dr. Baier tries to save neglected ornate box turtles. 9 p.m. Animal Planet

Ghost Adventures This new episode visits country music star Loretta Lynn's mansion in Tennessee. 9 p.m. Travel







SPECIALS

Champions for Change This new special revisits stories and characters that left a lasting impression. 7 and 10 p.m. CNN

Food and the Pandemic: Recipe for Disasters Joy Reid and Andrew Zimmern examine how the food people eat intersects with key issues facing America today. 7 p.m. MSNBC







SPORTS

College Football UCF visits East Carolina, 9 a.m. ABC; Kansas State visits Oklahoma, 9 a.m. Fox; Florida visits Ole Miss, 9 a.m. ESPN; Georgia Southern visits Louisiana, 9 a.m. ESPN2; Georgia Tech visits Syracuse, 9 a.m. FS Prime; Iowa State visits TCU, 10:30 a.m. FS1; Tulane visits Southern Mississippi, 11:30 a.m. Fox Sports Net; Mississippi State visits LSU, 12:30 p.m. CBS; West Virginia visits Oklahoma State, 12:30 p.m. ABC; Texas visits Texas Tech, 12:30 p.m. Fox; Army visits Cincinnati, 12:30 p.m. ESPN; Texas-El Paso visits Louisiana-Monroe, 12:30 p.m. ESPN2; Texas State visits Boston College, 3 p.m. FS Prime; Alabama visits Missouri, 4 p.m. ESPN; Florida State visits Miami, 4:30 p.m. ABC; Troy visits BYU, 7:15 p.m. ESPN

Baseball The Miami Marlins visit the New York Yankees, 10 a.m. MLB; the Seattle Mariners visit the Oakland Athletics, 1 p.m. MLB; the Milwaukee Brewers visit the St. Louis Cardinals, 4 p.m. Fox; the Cincinnati Reds visit the Minnesota Twins, 4 p.m. FS1; the Angels visit the Dodgers, 6 p.m. Fox Sports Net and SportsNetLA; Regional coverage, 7 p.m. MLB

2020 Stanley Cup Final Game 5: The Dallas Stars vs. the Tampa Bay Lightning, 5 p.m. NBC

NBA Basketball The Denver Nuggets versus the Lakers, 6 p.m. TNT

SATURDAY TALK SHOWS

Good Morning America (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Fox News Special: The Supreme Court Nomination Coverage and analysis of President Trump's announcement of his nominee to replace Justice Ruth Bader Ginsberg on the Supreme Court. (N) 1 p.m. Fox News







SUNDAY TALK SHOWS

CBS News Sunday Morning (N) 6 a.m. KCBS

Good Morning America (N) 6 a.m. KABC

State of the Union With Jake Tapper Dr. Jill Biden, wife of Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden. Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-San Francisco). Sen. Tom Cotton (R-Ark.). Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.V.). Former TV host Jon Stewart ("The Daily Show"). Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.). Rosie Torres, Burn Pits 360. (N) 6 and 9 a.m. CNN

Fox News Sunday Sen. John Kennedy (R-La.); Sen. Debbie Stabenow (D-Mich.). Ken Starr; Laurence Tribe, Harvard. Sec. of Labor Eugene Scalia. Panel: Karl Rove; Katie Pavlich; Juan Williams. Anchored by Brit Hume. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV; 11 a.m., 4 and 11 p.m. FNC

Fareed Zakaria GPS President Trump's Supreme Court nominee; America's possible "doomsday election" scenario: Author Emily Bazelon ("Charged: The New Movement to Transform American Prosecution and End Mass Incarceration"); author Noah Feldman ("The Three Lives of James Madison: Genius, Partisan, President"). Iran's execution of a wrestler; the Iran nuclear deal; American sanctions on Iran; the killing of Gen. Suleimani: Iranian Minister for Foreign Affairs Javad Zarif. (N) 7 and 10 a.m. CNN

Sunday Morning Futures With Maria Bartiromo Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wis.). Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.). Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-Bakersfield). Candace Owens. (N) 7 a.m. FNC

Face the Nation White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows. Sen. Chris Coons (D-Del.). Jeh Johnson. Don McGahn. Doug Parker, American Airlines. Former FDA commissioner Scott Gottlieb.



(N) 7:30 a.m. KCBS





