What's on TV Saturday plus Sunday Talk shows: 'The Way Back'

During the coronavirus crisis, the Los Angeles Times is making some temporary changes to our print sections. The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print but an expanded version is available in your daily Times eNewspaper. You can find a printable PDF online at: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.
SERIES
Love Island: More to Love This new weekly series provides a recap of the week's episode of the unscripted romance "Love Island." Arielle Vandenberg hosts. 8 p.m. CBS
California Cooking With Jessica Holmes On the menu for this new episode of the local culinary series are Italian-style sandwiches from the new Ggiata Delicatessen. Also, a mahi mahi fish sandwich and homemade granola. 8 p.m. CW
Earthflight Demoiselle cranes migrate a treacherous pass through the Himalayan mountains en route to India. Also, vultures circle above tigers on the hunt, and pigeons serve as guides to the greatest gatherings of camels on Earth in this new episode of the nature documentary series. David Tennant narrates. 8 p.m. BBC America
SPECIALS
Breaking Bias KTLA News anchors Chris Schauble and Lynette Romero host this new special about bridging our nation's divide. 7:30 p.m. CW
SPORTS
NHL Hockey The Philadelphia Flyers versus the New York Islanders, 9 a.m. NBC; the Vegas Golden Knights versus the Vancouver Canucks, 5 p.m. NBCSP
Baseball The Cleveland Indians visit the St. Louis Cardinals, 10 a.m. Fox; the Kansas City Royals visit the Chicago White Sox, 11 a.m. FS1; the Chicago Cubs visit the Cincinnati Reds, 1 p.m. MLB; Regional coverage, 3:30 p.m. MLB; the Dodgers visit the Texas Rangers, 4 p.m. SportsNetLA; the Seattle Mariners visit the Angels, 6:30 p.m. Fox Sports Net and MLB
WNBA Basketball The Seattle Storm versus the Chicago Sky, 11 a.m. ABC; the Dallas Wings versus the Indiana Fever, 1 p.m. CBS
NBA Basketball The Utah Jazz versus the Denver Nuggets, 3:30 p.m. TNT
MLS Soccer The New York Red Bulls visit the New England Revolution, 5 p.m. FS1; the San Jose Earthquakes visit the Galaxy, 7:30 p.m. SportsNet
SATURDAY TALK SHOWS
Good Morning America (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Morning America Binge This! with Daryn Carp. (N) 9 a.m. KABC
Frank Buckley Interviews Larry King. (N) 8:30 p.m. KTLA
SUNDAY TALK SHOWS
CBS News Sunday Morning (N) 6 a.m. KCBS
Good Morning America (N) 6 a.m. KABC
State of the Union With Jake Tapper Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wis.). Rep. Karen Bass (D-Los Angeles). FEMA Administrator Peter Gaynor. Nneka Ogwumike, WNBA Players Assn. (N) 6 and 9 a.m. CNN
Fareed Zakaria GPS Learning how other countries view the United States and President Trump: Michelle Bachelet, United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights; former Prime Minister Tony Blair, U.K.; author Jorge Castañeda ("America Through Foreign Eyes"); author Richard Javad Heydarian ("The Indo-Pacific: Trump, China, and the New Struggle for Global Mastery"). (N) 7 and 10 a.m. CNN
Sunday Morning Futures With Maria Bartiromo Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe; Sen. John Kennedy (R-La.); Richard Grenell, Republican National Convention; congressional candidate Kimberly Klacik (R-Md.). (N) 7 a.m. and 2 p.m. FNC
Face the Nation Acting Secretary of Homeland Security Chad Wolf. Rep. Val Demings (D-Fla.). State Attorney General Daniel Cameron (R-Ky.). Attorney representing family of Jacob Blake: Ben Crump. Former FDA commissioner Dr. Scott Gottlieb. James Brown ("The NFL Today"). (N) 7:30 a.m. KCBS
Meet the Press (N) 8 a.m. and 1:30 a.m. KNBC; 7 p.m. and 1 a.m. MSNBC
This Week With George Stephanopoulos Acting Secretary of Homeland Security Chad Wolf. Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.). Panel: Chris Christie; Rahm Emanuel; Sarah Isgur; Karen Finney. (N) 8 a.m. KABC
Fox News Sunday With Chris Wallace Kate Bedingfield, Biden campaign; Lara Trump, Trump campaign. Thomas Peters, RumbleUp. Panel: Guy Benson, Gillian Turner, Charles Lane. (N) 8 a.m. KTTV; 11 a.m., and 11 p.m. FNC
Reliable Sources With Brian Stelter 2020 election: Susan Glasser; Kevin Roose, the New York Times. Covering signs of fascism in the U.S.: Author Jason Stanley ("How Fascism Works"). Magazine coverage of Black Lives Matter: Radhika Jones, Vanity Fair. Voter groups are suing over Trump's social media executive order: Carolyn DeWitt, Rock the Vote. Return to movie theaters: Mooky Greidinger, Cineworld. (N) 8 a.m. CNN
MediaBuzz Hogan Gidley, Trump campaign; Rep. Debbie Dingell (D-Mich.); Emily Compagno; Susan Ferrechio, the Washington Examiner; Philippe Reines; pollster Frank Luntz; Kat Timpf. (N) 8 a.m. FNC
60 Minutes Using artificial intelligence technology to preserve the stories of Holocaust victims. (N) 7 p.m. KCBS
MOVIES
The Way Back Gavin O'Connor's 2020 sports drama is about an alcoholic construction worker (Ben Affleck) who gets a chance at redemption when he is recruited to become head basketball coach at his former high school. Al Madrigal, Janina Gavankar, Michaela Watkins, Glynn Turman and Todd Stashwick also star. 8 p.m. HBO
Sorority Secrets After an elite sorority accepts a college student as a new member, she is shocked to learn that the chapter president and advisor are running an escort service with girls from the sisterhood providing the "talent." Brytnee Ratledge, Elisabetta Fantone and Tommi Rose star in this 2020 drama. 8 p.m. Lifetime
Zombieland (2009) 8 a.m. Paramount
Grand Prix (1966) 8 a.m. TCM
Hanna (2011) 8:05 a.m. HBO
Lethal Weapon (1987) 9:30 a.m. TBS
Pretty in Pink (1986) 9:45 a.m. Showtime
Fried Green Tomatoes (1991) 10 a.m. POP
Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix (2007) 10:30 a.m. and 11 p.m. USA
The Nutty Professor (1996) 10:32 a.m. Encore
All Fall Down (1962) 11 a.m. TCM
A Bridge Too Far (1977) 11:10 a.m. Epix
Lethal Weapon 2 (1989) 11:30 a.m. TBS
The Beguiled (2017) 11:40 a.m. Cinemax
Jurassic Park (1993) Noon AMC
Charlotte's Web (2006) 1 p.m. KDOC
Hugo (2011) 1 p.m. KCOP
Airplane! (1980) 1 p.m. IFC
A League of Their Own (1992) 1 p.m. Ovation
Obvious Child (2014) 1:15 p.m. Showtime
The Hunger Games (2012) 1:20 p.m. Freeform
Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince (2009) 1:32 p.m. USA
Lethal Weapon 3 (1992) 2 p.m. TBS
True Grit (2010) 2:10 p.m. Epix
Casino (1995) 2:40 and 9 p.m. Showtime
Pure Country (1992) 3 p.m. CMT
Galaxy Quest (1999) 3 p.m. IFC
On the Waterfront (1954) 3 p.m. TCM
The Queen (2006) 4 p.m. KCOP
The Way We Were (1973) 4 p.m. KCET
3:10 to Yuma (2007) 4 p.m. Epix
X-Men: Days of Future Past (2014) 4 p.m. FX
The Bourne Ultimatum (2007) 4:30 p.m. Syfy
The Hunger Games: Catching Fire (2013) 4:35 p.m. Freeform
Face/Off (1997) 5 p.m. Sundance
North by Northwest (1959) 5 p.m. TCM
A.I.: Artificial Intelligence (2001) 5 p.m. TMC
Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1 (2010) 5 p.m. USA
48 HRS. (1982) 5:22 p.m. Encore
Ford v Ferrari (2019) 5:25 p.m. HBO
Barbershop 2: Back in Business (2004) 5:30 p.m. BET
Ferdinand (2017) 5:30 p.m. FXX
The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad! (1988) 5:30 p.m. IFC
Grease (1978) 5:45 p.m. CMT
Super 8 (2011) 6:05 p.m. Epix
The Wolf of Wall Street (2013) 7:30 p.m. IFC
A Hatful of Rain (1957) 7:30 p.m. TCM
The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug (2013) 8 p.m. AMC
Barbershop: The Next Cut (2016) 8 p.m. BET
Us (2019) 8 p.m. Cinemax
Under Siege (1992) 8 p.m. Ovation
A Few Good Men (1992) 8 p.m. Sundance
The Hunger Games: Mockingjay, Part 1 (2014) 8:05 p.m. Freeform
Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2 (2011) 8:10 p.m. USA
Raintree County (1957) 9:30 p.m. TCM
Crimson Peak (2015) 10 p.m. Cinemax
Superbad (2007) 10:30 p.m. Comedy Central
Patriot Games (1992) 10:30 p.m. Ovation
The Hunger Games: Mockingjay, Part 2 (2015) 10:45 p.m. Freeform
The Silence of the Lambs (1991) 11 p.m. Sundance
Inglourious Basterds (2009) 11:30 p.m. IFC
Ghostbusters (1984) 11:45 p.m. AMC