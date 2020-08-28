What's on TV Saturday plus Sunday Talk shows: 'The Way Back'

Ben Affleck, left, and Melvin Gregg in the 2020 sports drama "The Way Back" on HBO. (Richard Foreman)

During the coronavirus crisis, the Los Angeles Times is making some temporary changes to our print sections. The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print but an expanded version is available in your daily Times eNewspaper. You can find a printable PDF online at: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.

SERIES

Love Island: More to Love This new weekly series provides a recap of the week's episode of the unscripted romance "Love Island." Arielle Vandenberg hosts. 8 p.m. CBS

California Cooking With Jessica Holmes On the menu for this new episode of the local culinary series are Italian-style sandwiches from the new Ggiata Delicatessen. Also, a mahi mahi fish sandwich and homemade granola. 8 p.m. CW

Earthflight Demoiselle cranes migrate a treacherous pass through the Himalayan mountains en route to India. Also, vultures circle above tigers on the hunt, and pigeons serve as guides to the greatest gatherings of camels on Earth in this new episode of the nature documentary series. David Tennant narrates. 8 p.m. BBC America

SPECIALS

Breaking Bias KTLA News anchors Chris Schauble and Lynette Romero host this new special about bridging our nation's divide. 7:30 p.m. CW







SPORTS

NHL Hockey The Philadelphia Flyers versus the New York Islanders, 9 a.m. NBC; the Vegas Golden Knights versus the Vancouver Canucks, 5 p.m. NBCSP

Baseball The Cleveland Indians visit the St. Louis Cardinals, 10 a.m. Fox; the Kansas City Royals visit the Chicago White Sox, 11 a.m. FS1; the Chicago Cubs visit the Cincinnati Reds, 1 p.m. MLB; Regional coverage, 3:30 p.m. MLB; the Dodgers visit the Texas Rangers, 4 p.m. SportsNetLA; the Seattle Mariners visit the Angels, 6:30 p.m. Fox Sports Net and MLB

WNBA Basketball The Seattle Storm versus the Chicago Sky, 11 a.m. ABC; the Dallas Wings versus the Indiana Fever, 1 p.m. CBS

NBA Basketball The Utah Jazz versus the Denver Nuggets, 3:30 p.m. TNT

MLS Soccer The New York Red Bulls visit the New England Revolution, 5 p.m. FS1; the San Jose Earthquakes visit the Galaxy, 7:30 p.m. SportsNet







SATURDAY TALK SHOWS

Good Morning America (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Morning America Binge This! with Daryn Carp. (N) 9 a.m. KABC

Frank Buckley Interviews Larry King. (N) 8:30 p.m. KTLA







SUNDAY TALK SHOWS

CBS News Sunday Morning (N) 6 a.m. KCBS

Good Morning America (N) 6 a.m. KABC

State of the Union With Jake Tapper Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wis.). Rep. Karen Bass (D-Los Angeles). FEMA Administrator Peter Gaynor. Nneka Ogwumike, WNBA Players Assn. (N) 6 and 9 a.m. CNN

Fareed Zakaria GPS Learning how other countries view the United States and President Trump: Michelle Bachelet, United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights; former Prime Minister Tony Blair, U.K.; author Jorge Castañeda ("America Through Foreign Eyes"); author Richard Javad Heydarian ("The Indo-Pacific: Trump, China, and the New Struggle for Global Mastery"). (N) 7 and 10 a.m. CNN

Sunday Morning Futures With Maria Bartiromo Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe; Sen. John Kennedy (R-La.); Richard Grenell, Republican National Convention; congressional candidate Kimberly Klacik (R-Md.). (N) 7 a.m. and 2 p.m. FNC

Face the Nation Acting Secretary of Homeland Security Chad Wolf. Rep. Val Demings (D-Fla.). State Attorney General Daniel Cameron (R-Ky.). Attorney representing family of Jacob Blake: Ben Crump. Former FDA commissioner Dr. Scott Gottlieb. James Brown ("The NFL Today"). (N) 7:30 a.m. KCBS

Meet the Press (N) 8 a.m. and 1:30 a.m. KNBC; 7 p.m. and 1 a.m. MSNBC

This Week With George Stephanopoulos Acting Secretary of Homeland Security Chad Wolf. Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.). Panel: Chris Christie; Rahm Emanuel; Sarah Isgur; Karen Finney. (N) 8 a.m. KABC

Fox News Sunday With Chris Wallace Kate Bedingfield, Biden campaign; Lara Trump, Trump campaign. Thomas Peters, RumbleUp. Panel: Guy Benson, Gillian Turner, Charles Lane. (N) 8 a.m. KTTV; 11 a.m., and 11 p.m. FNC

Reliable Sources With Brian Stelter 2020 election: Susan Glasser; Kevin Roose, the New York Times. Covering signs of fascism in the U.S.: Author Jason Stanley ("How Fascism Works"). Magazine coverage of Black Lives Matter: Radhika Jones, Vanity Fair. Voter groups are suing over Trump's social media executive order: Carolyn DeWitt, Rock the Vote. Return to movie theaters: Mooky Greidinger, Cineworld. (N) 8 a.m. CNN

