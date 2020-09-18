What's on TV Saturday, plus Sunday Talk shows: 'I Quit'

Debbie Sterling, left, Harley Finkelstein and Tricia Clarke-Stone mentor the contestants in "I Quit" on Discovery. (Discovery)

During the coronavirus crisis, the Los Angeles Times is making some temporary changes to our print sections. The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print but an expanded version is available in your daily Times eNewspaper. You can find a printable PDF online at: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.

SERIES

Love Island: More to Love (N) 9 p.m. CBS

Dr. Jeff: Double Dose (N) 10 p.m. Animal Planet

I Quit Alex and Sibrena's meeting with their mentor comes to an explosive climax. Also, Esrever's trip to a wine festival takes a shocking turn and Matteo's wife, Julie, proves to be a valuable asset in this new episode of the unscripted series. Debbie Sterling, Harley Finkelstein and Tricia Clarke-Stone mentor the contestants. 10 p.m. Discovery







SPECIALS

2020 Creative Arts Emmy Awards After four nights of virtual Emmy Award presentations streaming on www.emmys.com, the Creative Arts Emmys draw to a close with this telecast that covers an eclectic mix of awards across multiple genres. Among tonight's categories are animated program, children's program, television movie, guest actor and actress in a series (both comedy and drama), and host for a reality or competition program. ("The 72nd Annual Primetime Emmys" hosted by Jimmy Kimmel air on ABC Sunday). (N) 5 p.m. FXX

Inside America's Secret Mission (N) 10:03 p.m. National Geographic

SATURDAY TALK SHOWS

Good Morning America (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Frank Buckley Interviews 7 p.m. and 12:35 a.m. KTLA

SUNDAY TALK SHOWS

CBS News Sunday Morning (N) 6 a.m. KCBS

Good Morning America (N) 6 a.m. KABC

State of the Union With Jake Tapper Brett Giroir, White House Coronavirus Task Force. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D-Mich.). Jon Stewart. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.); Rosie Torres, Burn Pits 360. (N) 6 and 9 a.m. CNN

Fox News Sunday With Chris Wallace Bill Gates. Former CDC director Tom Frieden. Marc Short, chief of staff to Mike Pence. Panel: Karl Rove; Catherine Lucey, the Wall Street Journal; Mo Elleithee. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV; 11 a.m., 4 and 11 p.m. FNC

Fareed Zakaria GPS How President Trump has reshaped American foreign policy: Author Bob Woodward (“Rage”). The peace deals with Israel by Bahrain and UAE: Mina Al-Oraibi, the National (UAE). Climate change: Abrahm Lustgarten, ProPublica. (N) 7 and 10 a.m. CNN

Sunday Morning Futures With Maria Bartiromo Sec. of State Mike Pompeo; Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio); Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.); former NFL player Herschel Walker. (N) 7 a.m. FNC

Face the Nation National Security Advisor Robert O'Brien. Former Sec. of Homeland Security Jeh Johnson. Adam Schechter, LabCorp. Former FDA commissioner Scott Gottlieb. Ed O'Keefe. Voters in Texas and Florida. Election polling: Anthony Salvanto. (N) 7:30 a.m. KCBS

Meet the Press Author Bob Woodward ("Rage"). Panel: Peter Alexander; Lanhee Chen, Stanford; María Teresa Kumar, Voto Latino. (N) 8 a.m. and 1:30 a.m. KNBC; 7 p.m. and 1 a.m. MSNBC

This Week With George Stephanopoulos Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-San Francisco). Brett P. Giroir, White House Coronavirus Task Force. COVID-19: Tom Bossert. Panel: Chris Christie; Rahm Emanuel; Rachel Scott; Julie Pace. (N) 8 a.m. and 2 a.m. KABC

Reliable Sources With Brian Stelter How the world views American politics and media: Author Luke Harding (“Collusion: Secret Meetings, Dirty Money, and How Russia Helped Donald Trump Win”); Rana Ayyub, the Washington Post. President Trump’s attacks on the 1619 Project, which is named for the arrival of the first slaves in the British colonies: Nikole Hannah-Jones, 1619 Project. How the press should prepare covering election chaos: Author Leonard Downie Jr. (“All About The Story: News, Power, Politics, and the Washington Post”). (N) 8 a.m. CNN

MediaBuzz Ben Domenech, the Federalist; Susan Ferrechio, the Washington Examiner; Ray Suarez, "World Affairs" Podcast; Jason Miller, Trump Campaign advisor; Jane Harman; Charlie Gasparino. (N) 8 a.m. FNC

60 Minutes (Season premiere) Gen. H.R. McMaster; voting by mail in Pennsylvania; LSU football head coach Ed Orgeron. (N) 7 p.m. KCBS







SPORTS

2020 U.S. Open Golf Championship Third Round, 8 a.m. NBC

College Football Navy visits Tulane, 9 a.m. ABC; Houston visits Baylor, 9 a.m. Fox; Tulsa visits Oklahoma State, 9 a.m. ESPN; Louisiana visits Georgia State, 9 a.m. ESPN2; Boston College visits Duke, 9 a.m. FS Prime; South Florida visits Notre Dame, 11:30 a.m. USA; Appalachian State visits Marshall, 12:30 p.m. CBS; UCF visits Georgia Tech, 12:30 p.m. ABC; Florida Atlantic visits Georgia Southern, 12:30 p.m. ESPN; Charlotte visits North Carolina, 12:30 p.m. FS Prime; Troy visits Middle Tennessee State, 1 p.m. ESPN2; Louisiana Tech visits Southern Mississippi, 4:30 p.m. ESPN2; Miami visits Louisville, 4:37 p.m. ABC

